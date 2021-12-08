Zhytlobud-1 Women v Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Match ends, Zhytlobud-1 Women 0, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 6.
Line-ups
Zhytlobud-1 Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 23Yaman
- 3AleksanyanSubstituted forKupyakat 79'minutes
- 16Voronina
- 17Apanaschenko
- 22Shmatko
- 6BasanskaBooked at 66mins
- 88Voronina
- 9PetrykBooked at 90mins
- 11SadikogluSubstituted forSpasojevicat 47'minutes
- 55Shevchuk
- 77Ovdiychuk
Substitutes
- 5Havanská
- 8Boychenko
- 10Spasojevic
- 15Kupyak
- 18Utitskikh
- 20Kochneva
- 31Svidunovich
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 40Voll
- 12Lawrence
- 4DudekSubstituted forCascarinoat 58'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 15Ilestedt
- 28Le Guilly
- 18Fazer
- 25FolquetBooked at 77mins
- 21BaltimoreSubstituted forHurtréat 58'minutes
- 10BachmannSubstituted forSangaréat 58'minutes
- 23HuitemaSubstituted forBeneraat 76'minutes
- 17Ildhusøy
Substitutes
- 6Bertolucci Paixão
- 19Cascarino
- 22Hurtré
- 29Sangaré
- 30Votíková
- 32Benera
Referee:
- Frida Klarlund
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Zhytlobud-1 Women 0, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 6.
Booking
Anna Petryk (Zhytlobud-1 Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Océane Hurtré (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anna Petryk (Zhytlobud-1 Women).
Attempt saved. Ganna Voronina (Zhytlobud-1 Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Yulia Shevchuk (Zhytlobud-1 Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anna Petryk.
Attempt missed. Océane Hurtré (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ashley Lawrence.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Estelle Cascarino (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) for a bad foul.
Foul by Estelle Cascarino (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Post update
Ganna Voronina (Zhytlobud-1 Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Zhytlobud-1 Women. Solomiya Kupyak replaces Kristine Aleksanyan.
Foul by Hawa Sangaré (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Post update
Anastasiya Voronina (Zhytlobud-1 Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Magnaba Folquet (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Magnaba Folquet (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Post update
Anna Petryk (Zhytlobud-1 Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Baby Jordy Benera replaces Jordyn Huitema.
Corner, Zhytlobud-1 Women. Conceded by Jade Le Guilly.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.