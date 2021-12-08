Women's Champions League - Group B
Zhytlobud-1 WomenZhytlobud-1 Women0Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines6

Zhytlobud-1 Women v Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Line-ups

Zhytlobud-1 Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 23Yaman
  • 3AleksanyanSubstituted forKupyakat 79'minutes
  • 16Voronina
  • 17Apanaschenko
  • 22Shmatko
  • 6BasanskaBooked at 66mins
  • 88Voronina
  • 9PetrykBooked at 90mins
  • 11SadikogluSubstituted forSpasojevicat 47'minutes
  • 55Shevchuk
  • 77Ovdiychuk

Substitutes

  • 5Havanská
  • 8Boychenko
  • 10Spasojevic
  • 15Kupyak
  • 18Utitskikh
  • 20Kochneva
  • 31Svidunovich

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 40Voll
  • 12Lawrence
  • 4DudekSubstituted forCascarinoat 58'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 15Ilestedt
  • 28Le Guilly
  • 18Fazer
  • 25FolquetBooked at 77mins
  • 21BaltimoreSubstituted forHurtréat 58'minutes
  • 10BachmannSubstituted forSangaréat 58'minutes
  • 23HuitemaSubstituted forBeneraat 76'minutes
  • 17Ildhusøy

Substitutes

  • 6Bertolucci Paixão
  • 19Cascarino
  • 22Hurtré
  • 29Sangaré
  • 30Votíková
  • 32Benera
Referee:
Frida Klarlund

Match Stats

Home TeamZhytlobud-1 WomenAway TeamParis Saint-Germain Féminines
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home5
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Zhytlobud-1 Women 0, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 6.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Zhytlobud-1 Women 0, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 6.

  3. Booking

    Anna Petryk (Zhytlobud-1 Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Océane Hurtré (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Anna Petryk (Zhytlobud-1 Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ganna Voronina (Zhytlobud-1 Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yulia Shevchuk (Zhytlobud-1 Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anna Petryk.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Océane Hurtré (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ashley Lawrence.

  9. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Estelle Cascarino (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Estelle Cascarino (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  11. Post update

    Ganna Voronina (Zhytlobud-1 Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Zhytlobud-1 Women. Solomiya Kupyak replaces Kristine Aleksanyan.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Hawa Sangaré (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  14. Post update

    Anastasiya Voronina (Zhytlobud-1 Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    Magnaba Folquet (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Magnaba Folquet (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  17. Post update

    Anna Petryk (Zhytlobud-1 Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Baby Jordy Benera replaces Jordyn Huitema.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Zhytlobud-1 Women. Conceded by Jade Le Guilly.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women5320134911
2Juventus Femminile52218448
3VfL Wolfsburg Ladies522113768
4Servette Women5005019-190

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines55001901915
2Real Madrid Femenino53028629
3Zhytlobud-1 Women5113212-104
4Breidablik Women5014011-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino44001511412
2Arsenal Women430113589
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies4103513-83
4HB Køge Women4004115-140

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines430110289
2FC Bayern München Ladies42116247
3Benfica Women411227-54
4BK Häcken Women410329-73
