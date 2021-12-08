Champions League - Group F
AtalantaAtalanta20:00VillarrealVillarreal
Match delayed - 20 Minutes

Champions League: Atalanta v Villarreal called off because of snow

Champions League: Atalanta v Villarreal called off because of snow

Atalanta v Villarreal
Atalanta and Villarreal are in Manchester United's Champions League group

Atalanta's final Champions League group match against Villarreal was postponed on Wednesday because of heavy snow.

It is hoped the match will now be played on Thursday.

The winner of the Group F encounter in northern Italy will progress to the Champions League knockout stages alongside Manchester United, who have already won the group.

English referee Anthony Taylor called off the match having at first delayed the kick-off for 20 minutes.

Players were ready, pitchside, in their kits, but the snow kept falling, persuading the officials to make their decision.

Atalanta said on social media that the game would now take place on Thursday, with Uefa yet to determine a kick-off time.

Line-ups

Atalanta

  • 1Musso
  • 2Tolói
  • 28Demiral
  • 6Palomino
  • 33Hateboer
  • 15de Roon
  • 11Freuler
  • 3Maehle
  • 32Pessina
  • 72Ilicic
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 7Koopmeiners
  • 9Muriel
  • 13Pezzella
  • 18Malinovskyi
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 31Rossi
  • 57Sportiello
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 66Lovato
  • 77Zappacosta
  • 88Pasalic
  • 99Piccoli

Villarreal

  • 13Rulli
  • 8Foyth
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 12Estupiñán
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 6Capoue
  • 5Parejo
  • 18Moreno
  • 7Moreno
  • 15Danjuma

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 9Alcácer
  • 10Iborra
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 16Dia
  • 17Raba Antolín
  • 20Peña
  • 22Mandi
  • 24Pedraza
  • 35Jörgensen
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64021810812
2PSG6321138511
3RB Leipzig6213151417
4Club Bruges6114620-144

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool66001761118
2Atl Madrid621378-17
3FC Porto6123411-75
4AC Milan611469-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax66002051518
2Sporting6303141229
3B Dortmund63031011-19
4Besiktas6006319-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65011431115
2Inter Milan631285310
3Sheriff Tiraspol6213711-47
4Shakhtar Donetsk6024212-102

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66002131818
2Benfica622279-28
3Barcelona621328-67
4Dynamo Kyiv6015111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6321118311
2Villarreal52129727
3Atalanta5131101006
4Young Boys6123712-55

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille632153211
2RB Salzburg631286210
3Sevilla61325506
4Wolfsburg612348-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6501106415
2Chelsea6411134913
3Zenit St Petersburg6123101005
4Malmö FF6015114-131
View full Champions League tables

