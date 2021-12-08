Champions League - Group E
Bayern MunichBayern Munich3BarcelonaBarcelona0

Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona: Barca out of Champions League and drop down to Europa League

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Leroy Sane
Bayern Munich have scored in 28 consecutive Champions League matches, since a 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the last 16 in February 2019

Five-time European champions Barcelona lost to Bayern Munich to miss out on the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in 17 years.

Barca have not been absent from the last 16 since 2003-04, when they did not qualify for the competition at all.

This exit continues a miserable campaign for the Spanish giants after financial issues forced them to let club legend Lionel Messi leave on a free transfer and then join Paris St-Germain in the summer.

Barca needed to match Benfica's result to advance, but the Portuguese side won 2-0 at home to Dynamo Kyiv, leaving Xavi's men third and facing a Europa League knockout round play-off.

The game, played in snowy conditions and without fans because of a rise in Covid-19 cases in Germany, had got away from the visitors by half-time.

Bayern scored their first when Robert Lewandowski's cross found Thomas Muller and his header just crossed the line, before they doubled their lead thanks to a superb 30-yard strike from former Manchester City forward Leroy Sane.

Jamal Musiala added a third goal in the second half with a routine finish after a pull-back from Alphonso Davies.

Barcelona had chances to take the lead when it was goalless but Jordi Alba, who later went off with a hamstring injury, had a shot saved by Manuel Neuer and Ousmane Dembele also wasted a chance by firing over.

Bayern advance as group winners with a 100% record. Benfica finished on eight points, with Barcelona, who only scored twice in the entire group stage, on seven points.

The draw for the Europa League takes place on Monday at 12:00 GMT in Nyon, Switzerland and Barca will play one of the Europa League group runners-up, with Rangers one of their potential opponents.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4SüleSubstituted forNianzouat 78'minutes
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forRichardsat 71'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 24TolissoSubstituted forRocaat 60'minutes
  • 42Musiala
  • 11ComanSubstituted forSarrat 71'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 10Sané
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forTillmanat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 20Sarr
  • 21Hernández
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 36Früchtl
  • 40Tillman

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4AraújoBooked at 16mins
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18AlbaSubstituted forMinguezaat 31'minutes
  • 21de JongSubstituted forPuig Martíat 73'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 3mins
  • 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forDemirat 86'minutes
  • 2DestSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 45'minutes
  • 9Depay
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forCoutinhoat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24García
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 31Balde Martínez
  • 37Akhomach
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, Barcelona 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Barcelona 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Riqui Puig.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Malik Tillman.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Yusuf Demir replaces Gavi.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bouna Sarr.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gavi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Omar Richards.

  11. Booking

    Omar Richards (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Omar Richards (FC Bayern München).

  13. Post update

    Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Tanguy Nianzou.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Niklas Süle.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Malik Tillman replaces Robert Lewandowski.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

  18. Post update

    Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Frenkie de Jong.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64021810812
2PSG6321138511
3RB Leipzig6213151417
4Club Bruges6114620-144

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool66001761118
2Atl Madrid621378-17
3FC Porto6123411-75
4AC Milan611469-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax66002051518
2Sporting6303141229
3B Dortmund63031011-19
4Besiktas6006319-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65011431115
2Inter Milan631285310
3Sheriff Tiraspol6213711-47
4Shakhtar Donetsk6024212-102

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66002231918
2Benfica622279-28
3Barcelona621329-77
4Dynamo Kyiv6015111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6321118311
2Villarreal52129727
3Atalanta5131101006
4Young Boys6123712-55

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille632174311
2