Five-time European champions Barcelona lost to Bayern Munich to miss out on the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in 17 years.
Barca have not been absent from the last 16 since 2003-04, when they did not qualify for the competition at all.
This exit continues a miserable campaign for the Spanish giants after financial issues forced them to let club legend Lionel Messi leave on a free transfer and then join Paris St-Germain in the summer.
Barca needed to match Benfica's result to advance, but the Portuguese side won 2-0 at home to Dynamo Kyiv, leaving Xavi's men third and facing a Europa League knockout round play-off.
The game, played in snowy conditions and without fans because of a rise in Covid-19 cases in Germany, had got away from the visitors by half-time.
Bayern scored their first when Robert Lewandowski's cross found Thomas Muller and his header just crossed the line, before they doubled their lead thanks to a superb 30-yard strike from former Manchester City forward Leroy Sane.
Jamal Musiala added a third goal in the second half with a routine finish after a pull-back from Alphonso Davies.
Barcelona had chances to take the lead when it was goalless but Jordi Alba, who later went off with a hamstring injury, had a shot saved by Manuel Neuer and Ousmane Dembele also wasted a chance by firing over.
Bayern advance as group winners with a 100% record. Benfica finished on eight points, with Barcelona, who only scored twice in the entire group stage, on seven points.
The draw for the Europa League takes place on Monday at 12:00 GMT in Nyon, Switzerland and Barca will play one of the Europa League group runners-up, with Rangers one of their potential opponents.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 4SüleSubstituted forNianzouat 78'minutes
- 19DaviesSubstituted forRichardsat 71'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 24TolissoSubstituted forRocaat 60'minutes
- 42Musiala
- 11ComanSubstituted forSarrat 71'minutes
- 25Müller
- 10Sané
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forTillmanat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 20Sarr
- 21Hernández
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 36Früchtl
- 40Tillman
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 4AraújoBooked at 16mins
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18AlbaSubstituted forMinguezaat 31'minutes
- 21de JongSubstituted forPuig Martíat 73'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 3mins
- 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forDemirat 86'minutes
- 2DestSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 45'minutes
- 9Depay
- 7DembéléSubstituted forCoutinhoat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 23Umtiti
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 28González Iglesias
- 31Balde Martínez
- 37Akhomach
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Barcelona 0.
Post update
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Riqui Puig.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Malik Tillman.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Yusuf Demir replaces Gavi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bouna Sarr.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gavi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Omar Richards.
Booking
Omar Richards (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Omar Richards (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Tanguy Nianzou.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Niklas Süle.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Malik Tillman replaces Robert Lewandowski.
Post update
Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Frenkie de Jong.
