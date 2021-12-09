Match ends, Napoli 3, Leicester City 2.
Leicester City were made to pay for their slack defending as hosts Napoli advanced in the Europa League at their expense.
The Foxes had started the evening in pole position to advance from Group C but will now drop into the Europa Conference League knockout play-offs in February.
A dramatic conclusion to the evening saw Leicester almost given a late reprieve because of events over 1,000 miles away in Poland, when a stoppage time penalty was awarded to Legia Warsaw in their fixture against Spartak Moscow.
But Tomas Pekhart's spot-kick was saved by Spartak goalkeeper Aleksandr Selikhov, to ensure his side progressed as group winners instead of slipping down to third.
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will be aware his side contributed heavily to their own downfall against an injury-ravaged Napoli side.
Adam Ounas' early goal set the tone for an error-strewn display, with Caglar Soyuncu's ill-advised pass beginning the passage of play that saw the Algeria winger register his first Napoli goal since April 2019.
Ryan Bertrand was at fault as Luciano Spalletti's side extended their lead, playing Andrea Petagna onside, with the forward in turn squaring for Eljif Elmas to tap home. But the Foxes responded in superb fashion with Jonny Evans driving in an immediate response after a free-kick was only partially cleared and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall levelling matters with a superb left-foot volley from the edge of the penalty area.
However, another defensive lapse, from a Leicester side whose last clean sheet came on the opening day of the Premier League season, proved decisive.
Bertrand, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne were all guilty of not marking tightly enough as Giovanni di Lorenzo picked out Elmas, who allowed the ball to run across his body before driving it into the bottom right corner.
More to follow.
- Reaction to Napoli v Leicester, plus the rest of Thursday's Europa League matches
- Everything you need to know about Leicester City, all in one place
Player of the match
ManolasKostas Manolas
Napoli
Avg
- Squad number44Player nameManolasAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number7Player nameElmasAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number33Player nameOunasAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number37Player namePetagnaAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number2Player nameMalcuitAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number5Player nameJuan JesusAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number14Player nameMertensAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number13Player nameRrahmaniAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number20Player nameZielinskiAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number11Player nameLozanoAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number4Player nameDemmeAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number6Player nameMário RuiAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number22Player nameDi LorenzoAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number1Player nameMeretAverage rating
6.02
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number11Player nameAlbrightonAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number5Player nameBertrandAverage rating
3.59
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 6Mário Rui
- 4DemmeBooked at 77minsSubstituted forManolasat 78'minutes
- 20Zielinski
- 11LozanoSubstituted forMalcuitat 45'minutes
- 33OunasSubstituted forMertensat 63'minutes
- 7Elmas
- 37PetagnaBooked at 33mins
Substitutes
- 2Malcuit
- 14Mertens
- 21Politano
- 25Ospina
- 44Manolas
- 72Boffelli
- 74Costanzo
- 82Vergara
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 27Castagne
- 6Evans
- 4Söyüncü
- 5Bertrand
- 8TielemansSubstituted forSoumaréat 77'minutes
- 25Ndidi
- 10Maddison
- 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forAlbrightonat 89'minutes
- 7BarnesSubstituted forDakaat 72'minutes
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 11Albrighton
- 12Ward
- 20Choudhury
- 29Daka
- 33Thomas
- 41Stolarczyk
- 42Soumaré
- 45Nelson
- 49McAteer
- 53Ewing
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Leicester City 2.
Post update
Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Juan Jesus (Napoli).
Post update
Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City).
Post update
Andrea Petagna (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City).
Post update
Andrea Petagna (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton replaces Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Post update
Offside, Napoli. Juan Jesus tries a through ball, but Mário Rui is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin Malcuit (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mário Rui.
Post update
Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Post update
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kostas Manolas (Napoli).
Post update
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).
Post update
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Our coverage of Leicester City is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Leicester - go straight to all the best content
And you all accused us of being bitter. ahahahahaahah
dont say you weren't warned Leicester fans
Cannot believe he is considered to be a candidate for the permanent position at Man United.
I am Scottish so would support Celtic. But I think Leicester would still be favourites.
I’m not saying we should sack him, but surely he realises the current system is not working with the players we have.
It has been known for years and years that he is out of his depth at the top table of football management… LCFC get rid of him before he does any more damage to your club.