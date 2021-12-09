Last updated on .From the section European Football

Napoli have progressed from the group stage of the Europa League on six occasions

Leicester City were made to pay for their slack defending as hosts Napoli advanced in the Europa League at their expense.

The Foxes had started the evening in pole position to advance from Group C but will now drop into the Europa Conference League knockout play-offs in February.

A dramatic conclusion to the evening saw Leicester almost given a late reprieve because of events over 1,000 miles away in Poland, when a stoppage time penalty was awarded to Legia Warsaw in their fixture against Spartak Moscow.

But Tomas Pekhart's spot-kick was saved by Spartak goalkeeper Aleksandr Selikhov, to ensure his side progressed as group winners instead of slipping down to third.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will be aware his side contributed heavily to their own downfall against an injury-ravaged Napoli side.

Adam Ounas' early goal set the tone for an error-strewn display, with Caglar Soyuncu's ill-advised pass beginning the passage of play that saw the Algeria winger register his first Napoli goal since April 2019.

Ryan Bertrand was at fault as Luciano Spalletti's side extended their lead, playing Andrea Petagna onside, with the forward in turn squaring for Eljif Elmas to tap home. But the Foxes responded in superb fashion with Jonny Evans driving in an immediate response after a free-kick was only partially cleared and Kiernan Dewsbury-­Hall levelling matters with a superb left-foot volley from the edge of the penalty area.

However, another defensive lapse, from a Leicester side whose last clean sheet came on the opening day of the Premier League season, proved decisive.

Bertrand, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne were all guilty of not marking tightly enough as Giovanni di Lorenzo picked out Elmas, who allowed the ball to run across his body before driving it into the bottom right corner.

Leicester Leicester City Leicester City Napoli Avg Squad number 44 Player name Manolas Average rating 7.44 Squad number 7 Player name Elmas Average rating 7.40 Squad number 33 Player name Ounas Average rating 7.33 Squad number 37 Player name Petagna Average rating 7.06 Squad number 2 Player name Malcuit Average rating 7.02 Squad number 5 Player name Juan Jesus Average rating 6.77 Squad number 14 Player name Mertens Average rating 6.76 Squad number 13 Player name Rrahmani Average rating 6.70 Squad number 20 Player name Zielinski Average rating 6.69 Squad number 11 Player name Lozano Average rating 6.63 Squad number 4 Player name Demme Average rating 6.52 Squad number 6 Player name Mário Rui Average rating 6.50 Squad number 22 Player name Di Lorenzo Average rating 6.25 Squad number 1 Player name Meret Average rating 6.02 Leicester City Avg Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 6.19 Squad number 6 Player name Evans Average rating 5.40 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 5.30 Squad number 29 Player name Daka Average rating 5.05 Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 4.97 Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 4.86 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 4.81 Squad number 25 Player name Ndidi Average rating 4.73 Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 4.69 Squad number 11 Player name Albrighton Average rating 4.40 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 4.26 Squad number 4 Player name Söyüncü Average rating 4.08 Squad number 42 Player name Soumaré Average rating 3.89 Squad number 5 Player name Bertrand Average rating 3.59

