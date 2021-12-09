Europa League - Group C
NapoliNapoli3LeicesterLeicester City2

Napoli 3-2 Leicester: Foxes pay for slack defending

Eljif Elmas
Napoli have progressed from the group stage of the Europa League on six occasions

Leicester City were made to pay for their slack defending as hosts Napoli advanced in the Europa League at their expense.

The Foxes had started the evening in pole position to advance from Group C but will now drop into the Europa Conference League knockout play-offs in February.

A dramatic conclusion to the evening saw Leicester almost given a late reprieve because of events over 1,000 miles away in Poland, when a stoppage time penalty was awarded to Legia Warsaw in their fixture against Spartak Moscow.

But Tomas Pekhart's spot-kick was saved by Spartak goalkeeper Aleksandr Selikhov, to ensure his side progressed as group winners instead of slipping down to third.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will be aware his side contributed heavily to their own downfall against an injury-ravaged Napoli side.

Adam Ounas' early goal set the tone for an error-strewn display, with Caglar Soyuncu's ill-advised pass beginning the passage of play that saw the Algeria winger register his first Napoli goal since April 2019.

Ryan Bertrand was at fault as Luciano Spalletti's side extended their lead, playing Andrea Petagna onside, with the forward in turn squaring for Eljif Elmas to tap home. But the Foxes responded in superb fashion with Jonny Evans driving in an immediate response after a free-kick was only partially cleared and Kiernan Dewsbury-­Hall levelling matters with a superb left-foot volley from the edge of the penalty area.

However, another defensive lapse, from a Leicester side whose last clean sheet came on the opening day of the Premier League season, proved decisive.

Bertrand, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne were all guilty of not marking tightly enough as Giovanni di Lorenzo picked out Elmas, who allowed the ball to run across his body before driving it into the bottom right corner.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 4DemmeBooked at 77minsSubstituted forManolasat 78'minutes
  • 20Zielinski
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forMalcuitat 45'minutes
  • 33OunasSubstituted forMertensat 63'minutes
  • 7Elmas
  • 37PetagnaBooked at 33mins

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 14Mertens
  • 21Politano
  • 25Ospina
  • 44Manolas
  • 72Boffelli
  • 74Costanzo
  • 82Vergara

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 27Castagne
  • 6Evans
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 5Bertrand
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forSoumaréat 77'minutes
  • 25Ndidi
  • 10Maddison
  • 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forAlbrightonat 89'minutes
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forDakaat 72'minutes
  • 9Vardy

Substitutes

  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 20Choudhury
  • 29Daka
  • 33Thomas
  • 41Stolarczyk
  • 42Soumaré
  • 45Nelson
  • 49McAteer
  • 53Ewing
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away13

