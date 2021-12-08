Match ends, Juventus 1, Malmö 0.
Juventus beat Malmo to finish above Chelsea and advance to the Champions League last 16 as Group H winners.
Ex-Everton striker Moise Kean headed the winner from a great cross from the right wing by Federico Bernardeschi, using the outside of his left boot.
Malmo offered little as an attacking threat and finish bottom of the group.
Juve had looked set to finish second but Chelsea conceded a late goal in their 3-3 draw at Zenit St Petersburg to send Juve through as group winners.
Chelsea would have taken top spot if they had finished level on points with the Italians, courtesy of a better head-to-head record after beating Juve 4-0 at Stamford Bridge last month.
However, Magomed Ozdoev's 94th-minute equaliser for Zenit in Russia handed Juventus top spot, and sparked scenes of celebration at the Allianz Stadium.
It means they will avoid Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and whoever wins Group G in the next round in February.
The draw for the last 16 takes place at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday at 11:00 GMT.
This was a routine victory for Juve, who had already missed chances with Daniele Rugani heading wide and Kean shooting wide, before the latter grabbed his first Champions League goal for the club.
After the break, Adrien Rabiot's effort was just off target, while Bernardeschi forced a fine save from away goalkeeper Ismael Diawara.
Malmo, managed by ex-Newcastle striker Jon Dahl Tomasson, are now out of European competition for 2021-22.
However, they clinched the Swedish league title earlier this week and will be in the first qualifying round of next season's Champions League.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 36Perin
- 45de WinterSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 71'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 24Rugani
- 12Lobo Silva
- 25RabiotBooked at 90mins
- 5Arthur
- 20BernardeschiSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 82'minutes
- 10DybalaSubstituted forMorataat 45'minutes
- 30BentancurSubstituted forMirettiat 90+1'minutes
- 18KeanSubstituted forDa Gracaat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Chiellini
- 4de Ligt
- 9Morata
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 23Pinsoglio
- 27Locatelli
- 43Da Graca
- 47Miretti
Malmö FF
Formation 5-4-1
- 30Diawara
- 32Berget
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 24Nielsen
- 4Moisander
- 13Olsson
- 7RakipSubstituted forPeñaat 30'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 20InnocentBooked at 69minsSubstituted forNalicat 89'minutes
- 10Christiansen
- 19Birmancevic
- 9ColakBooked at 49minsSubstituted forAbubakariat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ellborg
- 2Larsson
- 8Peña
- 17Abubakari
- 21Gwargis
- 22Nalic
- 27Dahlin
- 31Brorsson
- 37Nanasi
- Referee:
- Irfan Peljto
- Attendance:
- 17,501
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
