Champions League - Group H
JuventusJuventus1Malmö FFMalmö FF0

Juventus v Malmö FF

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 36Perin
  • 45de WinterSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 71'minutes
  • 19Bonucci
  • 24Rugani
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 25RabiotBooked at 90mins
  • 5Arthur
  • 20BernardeschiSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 82'minutes
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forMorataat 45'minutes
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forMirettiat 90+1'minutes
  • 18KeanSubstituted forDa Gracaat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4de Ligt
  • 9Morata
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 27Locatelli
  • 43Da Graca
  • 47Miretti

Malmö FF

Formation 5-4-1

  • 30Diawara
  • 32Berget
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 24Nielsen
  • 4Moisander
  • 13Olsson
  • 7RakipSubstituted forPeñaat 30'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 20InnocentBooked at 69minsSubstituted forNalicat 89'minutes
  • 10Christiansen
  • 19Birmancevic
  • 9ColakBooked at 49minsSubstituted forAbubakariat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ellborg
  • 2Larsson
  • 8Peña
  • 17Abubakari
  • 21Gwargis
  • 22Nalic
  • 27Dahlin
  • 31Brorsson
  • 37Nanasi
Referee:
Irfan Peljto

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamMalmö FF
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 1, Malmö 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Malmö 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergio Peña (Malmö) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adi Nalic.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Fabio Miretti replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.

  6. Booking

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

  8. Post update

    Sergio Peña (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Cosimo Marco Da Graca replaces Moise Kean.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Malmö. Adi Nalic replaces Bonke Innocent.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).

  12. Post update

    Abdul Malik Abubakari (Malmö) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.

  14. Post update

    Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Abdul Malik Abubakari (Malmö).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ismael Diawara.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moise Kean.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64021810812
2PSG6321138511
3RB Leipzig6213151417
4Club Bruges6114620-144

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool66001761118
2Atl Madrid621378-17
3FC Porto6123411-75
4AC Milan611469-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax66002051518
2Sporting6303141229
3B Dortmund63031011-19
4Besiktas6006319-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65011431115
2Inter Milan631285310
3Sheriff Tiraspol6213711-47
4Shakhtar Donetsk6024212-102

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55001931615
2Barcelona521226-47
3Benfica512259-45
4Dynamo Kyiv501419-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd5311107310
2Villarreal52129727
3Atalanta5131101006
4Young Boys5113611-54

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille52214318
2RB Salzburg52127617
3Sevilla51315416
4Wolfsburg512247-35

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6501106415
2Chelsea6411134913
3Zenit St Petersburg6123101005
4Malmö FF6015114-131
