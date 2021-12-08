Juventus v Malmö FF

Match ends, Juventus 1, Malmö 0.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 36Perin
- 45de WinterSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 71'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 24Rugani
- 12Lobo Silva
- 25RabiotBooked at 90mins
- 5Arthur
- 20BernardeschiSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 82'minutes
- 10DybalaSubstituted forMorataat 45'minutes
- 30BentancurSubstituted forMirettiat 90+1'minutes
- 18KeanSubstituted forDa Gracaat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Chiellini
- 4de Ligt
- 9Morata
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 23Pinsoglio
- 27Locatelli
- 43Da Graca
- 47Miretti
Malmö FF
Formation 5-4-1
- 30Diawara
- 32Berget
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 24Nielsen
- 4Moisander
- 13Olsson
- 7RakipSubstituted forPeñaat 30'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 20InnocentBooked at 69minsSubstituted forNalicat 89'minutes
- 10Christiansen
- 19Birmancevic
- 9ColakBooked at 49minsSubstituted forAbubakariat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ellborg
- 2Larsson
- 8Peña
- 17Abubakari
- 21Gwargis
- 22Nalic
- 27Dahlin
- 31Brorsson
- 37Nanasi
- Referee:
- Irfan Peljto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Malmö 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergio Peña (Malmö) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adi Nalic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Fabio Miretti replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.
Booking
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
Post update
Sergio Peña (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Cosimo Marco Da Graca replaces Moise Kean.
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö. Adi Nalic replaces Bonke Innocent.
Post update
Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).
Post update
Abdul Malik Abubakari (Malmö) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
Post update
Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Abdul Malik Abubakari (Malmö).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ismael Diawara.
Post update
Attempt saved. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moise Kean.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Federico Bernardeschi.