Liverpool v Aston Villa: Rank Steven Gerrard's best Anfield moments

By Emma Sanders
BBC Sport

A legend returns.

Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard will be back at Anfield on Saturday, but for the first time he will be representing the opposition.

The Aston Villa manager made 710 appearances for Liverpool and captained them to a memorable Champions League triumph in 2005, as well as winning two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Uefa Cup during his 17-year career with the club.

He scored many memorable goals - 120 in all - and played in plenty of historic matches.

But what was his best moment at Anfield?

1) First goal for Liverpool (1999)

Gerrard made an instant impression when he scored his first goal in a 4-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday back in 1999.

He burst from midfield, beat two players in the box and fired it into the far corner before famously diving in front of fans on the pitch to celebrate.

It was the type of goal Liverpool fans would become accustomed to seeing during his impressive Anfield career.

2) Memorable strike against Manchester United (2001)

Steven Gerrard celebrates against Man Utd
Steven Gerrard scored nine goals against Manchester United

Gerrard was once again on the scoresheet as Liverpool secured their first Premier League double over Manchester United for 22 years in 2001. His goal helped register a fine 2-0 win at Anfield.

Gerrard netted before striker Robbie Fowler's exquisite first half goal, which began a trend of memorable goals in big games for Liverpool.

It also added to his reputation as one of England's most exciting young talents.

3) Stunning late goal vs Olympiakos (2004)

Steven Gerrard celebrates against Olympiakos
Steven Gerrard scored a stunning late goal as Liverpool came from behind to beat Olympiakos in the Champions League

Who could forget Gerrard's stunning long-range strike against Olympiakos, which secured Liverpool's progress in the Champions League during the 2004-05 campaign?

"Ohhhhhhhh you beauty! What a hit son, what a hit!" reacted commentator Andy Gray at the time.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Olympiakos went ahead when Rivaldo scored from a free-kick, which left Liverpool needing three goals to progress.

But Florent Sinama Pongolle converted Harry Kewell's cross before Neil Mellor stabbed in from six yards.

And then Mellor's cushioned header set up Gerrard, who lashed in a 25-yard screamer to complete a remarkable comeback win.

4) Merseyside hat-trick (2012)

Steven Gerrard celebrates
Steven Gerrard scored 10 goals against Everton - the only opponent he netted more against was Aston Villa

Gerrard celebrated his 400th Premier League appearance when Liverpool welcomed bitter rivals Everton to Anfield in 2012.

And, in typical fashion, Gerrard stole the headlines when he netted the first hat-trick in a Merseyside derby since striker Ian Rush achieved the feat in 1982. It was also the first at Anfield since Fred Howe scored one in 1935.

Gerrard's goals ensured there was no happy 10th anniversary for David Moyes as Everton manager, especially as it was Liverpool's biggest win against the Blues in nine years.

Gerrard scored 10 goals against Everton during his time on Merseyside - in fact, current charges Aston Villa are the only club he netted more often against.

5) Gerrard's farewell (2015)

Steven Gerrard's final game at Anfield
Steven Gerrard made 710 appearances for Liverpool

After a wonderful career at his childhood club, Gerrard made an emotional farewell to fans at Anfield in 2015.

Liverpool lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace, but despite defeat the club legend was given a fitting send-off.

Liverpool supporters gathered at the stadium hours before kick-off to pay tribute to their iconic captain. Gerrard addressed them afterwards and then joined his team-mates on an emotional lap of honour.

Steven Gerrard greeted by guard of honour for Anfield farewell

Gerrard's top Liverpool moments

Put these Steven Gerrard moments in order from your favourite to least favourite

Comments

Join the conversation

60 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr Magoo, today at 10:05

    Gerrard was a special player, no doubt about that.

    Carragher, on the other hand, how that guy is still in a job baffles me. Such bad double standards by Sky, and G Nev for that matter who loses a lot of credibility for me

    People getting sacked for swearing in tweets from 15 years ago and he’s still in a job, unbelievable!

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 10:05

    TBH the lift he has given the Vile is depressing. Oh to go back to the 2015-16 season, when MOTD was a gift that kept on giving.......

  • Comment posted by Mr Magoo, today at 09:59

    The strike against a Man U fan. Does that count tho as it was away in Southport?

  • Comment posted by Gwilym Hughes, today at 09:58

    Rank Gerrard? Wasn't that bad surely?

  • Comment posted by Fernando Partridge, today at 09:52

    The slip against Chelsea. Priceless.

  • Comment posted by madmarvel, today at 09:49

    Best moment of his career is when he slipped against Chelsea to lose the title. The Slippy G love in continues

  • Comment posted by FootballKing, today at 09:47

    The slip??

    • Reply posted by FootballKing, today at 09:49

      FootballKing replied:
      Just kidding champions league in 2005 nothing beats it or will define his career more. Led by example!!

      Great players have moments, champions can change a game he accomplished both.

      Champion!!

  • Comment posted by IBB, today at 09:42

    Amazing player, wish he signed for my team. A great player but my biased mind still prefers Lampard. Will become a very good coach. My advice to him will be don’t take the Liverpool job very early, learn more with other lesser teams. London is blue. Mersyside is red. I don’t care about Manchester

    • Reply posted by IBB, today at 09:47

      IBB replied:
      Don’t forget he was a great diver too

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 09:40

    Typical Troll bait from BBC Utd Salford....

  • Comment posted by Wear the mask like Zorro, today at 09:39

    Best moment.......when he agreed to join Chelsea but the death threats to his family made him chicken out, or when he punched a DJ and got his mate to take the rap.....proper legend Stevie

    • Reply posted by TheSardinian, today at 09:42

      TheSardinian replied:
      Is that when the ' fantastic supporters ' were burning effigies of him in the streets?

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 09:33

    BBC Gerrard love-in continues. Why does this obnoxious individual receive so much adulation with all his history of diving and two-footed tackles? ..and no, I am NOT a ManU or Chelsea fan.

    • Reply posted by IBB, today at 09:43

      IBB replied:
      Acknowledge greatness when you see on. You must a spur fan, so it’s obvious

  • Comment posted by Andrew Bester, today at 09:28

    Strange that you didn’t include his final appearance vs United at Anfield. Off the bench, red card, down the tunnel. All within 30 seconds…incredible!

    • Reply posted by Big Picture, today at 09:36

      Big Picture replied:
      Because it’s supposed to be his best Anfield moments.

      Read the article again.

  • Comment posted by TheSardinian, today at 09:27

    I'd suggest avoiding anything to do with Liverpool Vs Villa this weekend...the build up, the game itself and the aftermath...it will be a nauseating, sycophantic circus. Very good player, capable of brilliant and inspiring individual moments but also plagued by errors, slips and inconsistency...plus zero PL titles. Behind Scholes, Lampard, Keane & Vieira in the PL era for me

    • Reply posted by Bluesman, today at 09:55

      Bluesman replied:
      Yes, you go ahead and watch Chelsea instead. (Plastic flags at the ready!!)

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 09:25

    Yeah that day he slipped and gave Manchester City the title.....just awesome 👌 👏 👍 😍

  • Comment posted by Fianna, today at 09:24

    Watching that league title slip sliding away.
    What a moment.

  • Comment posted by thankgodiwasborninthefiftys, today at 09:20

    When he slipped and let demba ba score, brilliant

  • Comment posted by TheSardinian, today at 09:19

    1) Demba Ba 2) Lifting the PL trophy...mmm didnt happen apparently. Cant think of any others

  • Comment posted by Holmes, today at 09:18

    It has to be when he fell over and lost the PL Championship single handed.

  • Comment posted by gb85, today at 09:16

    Leaving - number 1

  • Comment posted by Verity Lambert, today at 09:16

    A thoroughly dislikeable individual.

