McDiarmid Park was deemed waterlogged on Saturday after a pitch inspection by referee Steven McLean

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson finds it "strange" that so many Scottish Premiership games are being crammed in before the winter break.

Aberdeen's visit on Saturday will be the first of seven matches in 23 days for the Perth side.

A home game with Ross County has been rearranged for 22 December after it was rained off at the weekend.

"December is probably the most miserable month, with dark nights and the cold and damp," said Davidson.

"It's strange to have so many games at this time of year. I'm not complaining, just questioning it. And I'm not the only one.

"A few teams have had games postponed and they [rearranged fixtures] are just stuck in an already busy period. It would have been better suited to play later on but we don't make the rules, we just have to follow them.

"I'll tweak things as we go along, as I did last season. Every player needs to be ready to play."

Davidson, who insists there was no contact with former club Preston before Ryan Lowe's appointment as manager on Tuesday, has had a long injury list to contend with, saying the loss of key players has been "really testing".

"It's been tough to get a settled team," he said as he plots to improve on a run of one win in eight.

"Confidence could be better but training has been really good. We've had to find areas of grass that are not under water.

"There's a lot to play for and players on the fringes know there's a chance for them."