Last updated on .From the section Football

Gordon Taylor was PFA chief executive for 39 years

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has decided not to publish any further details of the independent review commissioned by former chief executive Gordon Taylor.

Taylor announced the review in November 2018 following intense criticism of the players' union.

It was thought the report, triggered by criticism from former chairman Ben Purkiss, would be made public as part of the break with the past signalled by new chief executive Maheta Molango following his appointment in June.

However, following extensive dialogue with the newly-constituted Players' Board, it has been decided the detail within the report - some of which was damning of Taylor's time in charge - will be kept under wraps.

While sources accept the decision may attract controversy, they also feel it is the wish of the vast majority of PFA members for the organisation to stop talking about itself and concentrating on helping its members.

There is also a belief that Taylor's exit from his £2m-a-year job and the arrival of Molango underlines how much the organisation has changed, the trigger for which was the review.

Molango announced that the review would not be published at the organisation's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

"Reflecting on what we have heard from members, the decision has been made - alongside the Players' Board and the Operational Board - that, having released a summary of the recommendations in November last year, we will not be publishing any more material from the Independent Review," said Molango.

"This is a new era for the PFA and a time of enormous change within the game.

"Under new leadership, and with new structures now in place, we are looking to the future - modernising, adapting and building on the excellent work already taking place across the PFA."