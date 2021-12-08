Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal's defeat by Chelsea in the Women's FA Cup final was their first defeat in a domestic competition under head coach Jonas Eidevall

Jonas Eidevall says Arsenal's mentality must change after "they didn't even try" to play their own way in Sunday's Women's FA Cup final defeat by Chelsea.

The loss was just their second of the season after being beaten by Barcelona in the group stage of Champions League.

On Thursday, Arsenal again face Barca - a side that Eidevall considers "the world's best" - at home.

"I'm not going away from any other game this season, or any other season, not trying," Gunners boss Eidevall said.

"It starts with that, it has to start with that and that is how you build a winning mentality."

Eidevall said the Gunners failed to do the things "normally associated with us" in Sunday's final at Wembley.

"From a mentality perspective, that is what I think was really hurtful against Chelsea," he said.

"I think if you would have put another jersey on the team and re-watched it, you would never recognise that it was Arsenal that was playing the game.

"That means we are coming off that game and we didn't even try to play the way we wanted to play. Losing like that just feels pointless.

"That is what we need to change going into the Barcelona game. If you don't try, you will never succeed."

Eidevall confirmed that two-time World Cup winning United States forward Tobin Heath will again miss the game through injury and added that he "doesn't know" if she will be fit again before Christmas.

European champions Barcelona have already qualified for the quarter-finals with two group games still to play.

The Gunners are second in Group C, six points above Hoffenheim in third with a trip to face the German side still to come.

Eidevall said facing Barca, who have recently crowned Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas and runner-up Jennifer Hermoso in a star-studded squad, "is a really exciting challenge".

"We learned things from playing them last time, we have learned things from studying them before this game," he said.

"We need to have a really good gameplan, but have to be excellent executing that gameplan."

Arsenal forward Katie McCabe said the group game against Barca, who beat Chelsea in last season's Champions League final, is "a game to show we are better" than what they managed to produce in Sunday's defeat.

"We were disappointed in the manner that we lost," she said. "It wasn't us.

"We have assessed where we went wrong on Sunday. We have great character in this team and have a strong mentality and belief in ourselves to turn it around."