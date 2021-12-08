Last updated on .From the section League Two

Standing water at Barrow's Dunes Hotel Stadium came after downpours following Storm Barra on Tuesday

Barrow's League Two fixture against Salford, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at The Dunes Hotel Stadium.

A local referee inspected Barrow's pitch on Wednesday morning after downpours overnight.

The decision was taken to postpone the fixture, with further rain forecast prior to kick-off.

The hosts said that a rearranged date for the match would be announced in due course, with tickets remaining valid.