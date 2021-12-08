John McGreal left his former job as Swindon Town manager in June

Caretaker boss John McGreal says Ipswich Town's players are facing a test of character following Tuesday's 2-0 defeat by Charlton Athletic.

He was put in charge after Paul Cook was sacked following the goalless draw with Barrow in the FA Cup on Saturday.

But losing at Charlton meant they stay 11th in League One and there was anger among some fans at the final whistle.

"Confidence is a bit of an issue at the moment, but it's our job to pick it up," McGreal told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"The warm-up was very good, they were saying the right things, the energy levels seemed to be there but the performance was nowhere near good enough to get something out of the game."

He acknowledged that emotions were high at the moment and video on social media showed goalkeeper Christian Walton being pushed as he tried to pull team-mate Toto Nsiala away from supporters at the away end.

McGreal made more than 150 appearances for Ipswich during his playing career and only returned to the club on Friday to work with the under-23 and development squads.

But the former Colchester and Swindon manager found himself handed responsibility for the first team when the board decided to dispense with Cook after nine months in charge.

"I'm here for a couple of games, see where that goes and then see what the new manager is going to do. My remit is literally to come in, try and energise the lads, try and get a couple of good results," he said.

"We're on a bit of a low at the moment, but we've got to go again, there's nothing else to do and especially now coming into the Christmas period, games are coming thick and fast."

He continued: "I thought we were in the game for 20 minutes and then they scored the (first) goal. For 10, 15 minutes after that we just lost our way a little bit. We couldn't get the first pass away, couldn't really control the ball, there was like a little bit of a fear factor.

"I thought we got it back a little bit just before half-time but in the second half we were our own worst enemy."

Ipswich - who next face Wigan on Saturday - have finished 11th and ninth in the two seasons since being relegated from the Championship in 2019.

And chief executive Mark Ashton has promised to "spread the net far and wide" to find the right person to replace Cook.

Former Ipswich striker Shefki Kuqi, who has managed in Finland, has indicated an interest in the role.

"I always said I had the best time of my career at Ipswich Town and know the club inside out. I follow them very closely and I believe I know exactly what's going on there, where the problem is and that needs to get done," the 45-year-old told BBC Radio Suffolk.

Until an appointment is made, McGreal will be in charge and he added: "You've got to stand up tall, get your shoulders back, get your chest out and go again because the games are not going to wait for anyone, so you've got to take it on the chin and move on.

"If you go through the individuals in there, one of their main attributes is character. Now their character is getting tested, so let's see what they've got come Saturday."