Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Scotland, St Johnstone, Livingston
Celtic have hit back at "inaccurate" comments from former Hearts chairman Leslie Deans, who claimed the Parkhead club had failed to publicly apologise for a bottle being thrown at Barrie McKay from the home support last week and that the game should be replayed. (Sun)
Former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil Lennon is an early contender for the Ipswich Town job following Paul Cook's sacking, and has sounded out ex-Tractor Boys manager Paul Lambert about the role. (Daily Record)
Former Ukraine manager Leonid Buryak has warned his homeland that World Cup play-off opponents Scotland are now an "elite" team in international football. (Daily Record)
Out-of-favour Hearts winger Jamie Walker could be set to leave on loan next month, with Livingston and St Johnstone keen to take the 28-year-old. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Celtic won't lose Kyogo Furuhashi, or any prospective new signings from Japan, to international duty next month after national boss Hajime Moriyasu named an all-domestic 22-man squad for two World Cup qualifiers and a friendly. (Sun)
Callum Davidson aims to bring "four or five" new signings to St Johnstone in the January window, with Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary among his targets. (Daily Record)
Hibs have not lowered their target of matching last season's third-place Premiership finish despite a run of six defeats in eight games, says head coach Jack Ross. (Scotsman)