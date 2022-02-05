Premier League
BurnleyBurnley0WatfordWatford0

Burnley 0-0 Watford: Roy Hodgson secures first Watford clean sheet on frustrating night

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wout Weghorst
Burnley have now drawn 0-0 five times this season

Roy Hodgson secured a point in his first game as Watford manager but his new side remain the relegation zone after a goalless draw at bottom side Burnley.

The visitors came closest to breaking the deadlock just before half-time, when Clarets skipper Ben Mee almost turned the ball into his own net from a corner.

Burnley's best chances came after the break, when Maxwel Cornet forced a decent save out of Ben Foster with a curling shot and £12m new-boy Wout Weghorst fired wide after being set-up by James Tarkowski.

But, in their first home game since the middle of December and only their 19th game of the season - the latest any side has reached the halfway point of a Premier League campaign - Sean Dyche's Burnley still lack conviction around the penalty area and have recorded a solitary win all season.

They are now three points behind fourth-bottom Norwich, albeit with three games in hand, and boos accompanied the final whistle.

Watford are two points better off from two extra games and Hodgson can take comfort from the clean sheet, his side's first in 31 Premier League matches.

Roy's return

As the opening period drew to a close, the TV cameras panned on to Hodgson.

He was stood in his technical area, the rain swirling around him, utterly drenched. His glasses were steamed up, his hands were stuffed into his pockets.

At the age of 74, Hodgson had no need to put himself through a foul Lancashire evening. He didn't need to join a 17th club in his stellar career.

But football is Hodgson's life. The former England boss thrives on the challenge.

He will be delighted with the clean sheet, even if he failed to join the company of Xisco Munoz, who remains alone among Watford's last 11 managers to win his first game.

Watford did have chances. Joao Pedro should have done better with a second-half header that went straight to Nick Pope, who was tested to a far greater degree by Tom Cleverley's long-range effort in the final stages.

In Moussa Sissoko and Edo Kayembe, Watford were able to gain control in midfield, which meant Burnley were never able to generate a head of steam that might seriously threaten a home win.

Burnley lack cutting edge

Dyche can only hope the Weghorst and Cornet combination eventually click into gear as the lack of goals is a clear threat to their five-year stay in the top flight.

In patches, both looked decent, without truly getting on top of the Watford backline.

And Burnley's hopes were not helped by repeatedly gifting their opponents possession with poor passing under minimal pressure.

Mee was particularly wasteful, which was not the way he would have wanted to mark a decade of outstanding service.

He came perilously close to turning the ball into his own goal and was relieved that first, Aaron Lennon stopped the ball, before his central defensive partner Tarkowski cleared it.

Substitute Jay Rodriguez steered a header wide of the far post in the latter stages, although by then, it appeared both sides had settled for a point.

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 6Mee
  • 23Pieters
  • 17LennonSubstituted forRodriguezat 66'minutes
  • 18Westwood
  • 16StephensBooked at 45mins
  • 11McNeil
  • 20Cornet
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 4Cork
  • 13Hennessey
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 22Collins
  • 25Norris
  • 26Bardsley
  • 28Long
  • 37Thomas

Watford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Foster
  • 21Femenía
  • 15Cathcart
  • 22Samir
  • 14Kamara
  • 33Kucka
  • 19Sissoko
  • 39KayembeSubstituted forCleverleyat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 12Sema
  • 10João PedroSubstituted forHernándezat 83'minutes
  • 7KingBooked at 20mins

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 6Louza
  • 8Cleverley
  • 11Masina
  • 17Fletcher
  • 26Bachmann
  • 27Kabasele
  • 29Hernández
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by markc, today at 20:17

    Difficult conditions for all, it's easy to watch at home and criticise the standard of football. Both sides trying to compete for valuable points resulting in a howling gale. We take the point and move on. What will be will be. UTC

  • Comment posted by BuckFiden, today at 20:17

    El Classico. It wasn't.
    Nadal vs Jokovich. It wasn't.
    Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier. It wasn't.
    Tonya Harding vs Nancy Kerrigan. It wasn't.
    What it was ...
    Sean Dyche vs Roy Hodgeson.
    The most turgid match on the calender. Watching paint dry would be more worthwhile or counting hair on the head.

  • Comment posted by clodagh rubbish, today at 20:16

    Typical lower premier league tripe . Birmingham v Derby was much more enjoyable

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 20:14

    What a terrible match in the name of anti-football. Both teams deserve relegation so football fans don’t have to witness borefests like this. Today we were served up a disgrace of complete lack of ambition. Ben Foster was delighted at the clean sheet. You need to win matches Ben. Not stifle your opponents so they get dragged down into being happy with a bore draw as both teams were.

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 20:12

    Roy will be pleased with that. The start of Watford's revival and another season in the Premier League.
    COME ON YOU HORNETS!!

  • Comment posted by No, today at 20:10

    Well I will be replacing any attacking Watford players I have in my Fantasy Team....!!!

  • Comment posted by 19darren89, today at 20:10

    If any team finishes below these 2 they deserve relegation, what an awful match

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 20:08

    May they both be relegated

  • Comment posted by Osman2793, today at 20:08

    Both teams to go down.

  • Comment posted by Luciano 666, today at 20:07

    Could've played for 2 weeks and nobody would've scored.

  • Comment posted by Allcanseeit, today at 20:03

    Wish I'd have watched Love Island....

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 20:02

    They'll probably both go down.

    They'll definitely both receive £80m+ more than the clubs with which they'll be competing in August.

    They're both likely to return at first attempt.

    End parachute payments.

    • Reply posted by Stuboy, today at 20:05

      Stuboy replied:
      Agreed, need to stop these teams yoyo-ing all the time. Not good for the game.

  • Comment posted by I8Skate, today at 20:01

    Premier BORE

  • Comment posted by EastBayRay, today at 20:01

    What a shocking game of football

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 20:01

    The sad part is that both Dyche & Woy will be saying 'Good job lads, that's a point'😂

  • Comment posted by Cam1, today at 20:00

    Utter dross. Absence of any quality at all. Both teams going down.

  • Comment posted by julesmckenzie, today at 19:59

    Cue the derogatory comments from Billionaire owned club supporters...

    • Reply posted by Stuboy, today at 20:04

      Stuboy replied:
      I think in the case of this game though, whether you support a Man City, Newcastle, Bolton or Rochdale, you're allowed to make derogatory comments about it. Absolutely appalling standard for a top flight game.

  • Comment posted by Stuboy, today at 19:58

    We honestly don't need two clubs like these in the top flight of English football. It's getting embarrassing now. At least Burnley have stuck at it for a few seasons, but Watford, my goodness, they should be in League Two. Real nothing team.

    • Reply posted by THOMASFOX, today at 20:15

      THOMASFOX replied:
      How's Luton doing?

  • Comment posted by I am Lord Lucan, today at 19:57

    What utter dross that was!

    Both deserve to go down on that performance.

Saturday 5th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City23183255144157
2Liverpool22146258193948
3Chelsea24138348183047
4Man Utd2211563630638
5West Ham23114841311037
6Arsenal2111373325836
7Tottenham2011362624236
8Wolves2110471916334
9Brighton2261242323030
10Leicester207583437-326
11Aston Villa2182112832-426
12Southampton2251072634-825
13Crystal Palace225983134-324
14Brentford2365122638-1223
15Leeds215792440-1622
16Everton2054112435-1119
17Norwich2244141345-3216
18Watford2143142340-1715
19Newcastle2129102143-2215
20Burnley1911081627-1113
View full Premier League table

