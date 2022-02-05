Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Burnley have now drawn 0-0 five times this season

Roy Hodgson secured a point in his first game as Watford manager but his new side remain the relegation zone after a goalless draw at bottom side Burnley.

The visitors came closest to breaking the deadlock just before half-time, when Clarets skipper Ben Mee almost turned the ball into his own net from a corner.

Burnley's best chances came after the break, when Maxwel Cornet forced a decent save out of Ben Foster with a curling shot and £12m new-boy Wout Weghorst fired wide after being set-up by James Tarkowski.

But, in their first home game since the middle of December and only their 19th game of the season - the latest any side has reached the halfway point of a Premier League campaign - Sean Dyche's Burnley still lack conviction around the penalty area and have recorded a solitary win all season.

They are now three points behind fourth-bottom Norwich, albeit with three games in hand, and boos accompanied the final whistle.

Watford are two points better off from two extra games and Hodgson can take comfort from the clean sheet, his side's first in 31 Premier League matches.

Roy's return

As the opening period drew to a close, the TV cameras panned on to Hodgson.

He was stood in his technical area, the rain swirling around him, utterly drenched. His glasses were steamed up, his hands were stuffed into his pockets.

At the age of 74, Hodgson had no need to put himself through a foul Lancashire evening. He didn't need to join a 17th club in his stellar career.

But football is Hodgson's life. The former England boss thrives on the challenge.

He will be delighted with the clean sheet, even if he failed to join the company of Xisco Munoz, who remains alone among Watford's last 11 managers to win his first game.

Watford did have chances. Joao Pedro should have done better with a second-half header that went straight to Nick Pope, who was tested to a far greater degree by Tom Cleverley's long-range effort in the final stages.

In Moussa Sissoko and Edo Kayembe, Watford were able to gain control in midfield, which meant Burnley were never able to generate a head of steam that might seriously threaten a home win.

Burnley lack cutting edge

Dyche can only hope the Weghorst and Cornet combination eventually click into gear as the lack of goals is a clear threat to their five-year stay in the top flight.

In patches, both looked decent, without truly getting on top of the Watford backline.

And Burnley's hopes were not helped by repeatedly gifting their opponents possession with poor passing under minimal pressure.

Mee was particularly wasteful, which was not the way he would have wanted to mark a decade of outstanding service.

He came perilously close to turning the ball into his own goal and was relieved that first, Aaron Lennon stopped the ball, before his central defensive partner Tarkowski cleared it.

Substitute Jay Rodriguez steered a header wide of the far post in the latter stages, although by then, it appeared both sides had settled for a point.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Burnley Formation 4-4-2 1 Pope 14 Roberts 5 Tarkowski 6 Mee 23 Pieters 17 Lennon 18 Westwood 16 Stephens 11 McNeil 20 Cornet 9 Weghorst 1 Pope

14 Roberts

5 Tarkowski

6 Mee

23 Pieters

17 Lennon Substituted for Rodriguez at 66' minutes

18 Westwood

16 Stephens Booked at 45mins

11 McNeil

20 Cornet

9 Weghorst Substitutes 2 Lowton

4 Cork

13 Hennessey

19 Rodriguez

22 Collins

25 Norris

26 Bardsley

28 Long

37 Thomas Watford Formation 4-4-2 1 Foster 21 Femenía 15 Cathcart 22 Samir 14 Kamara 33 Kucka 19 Sissoko 39 Kayembe 12 Sema 10 João Pedro 7 King 1 Foster

21 Femenía

15 Cathcart

22 Samir

14 Kamara

33 Kucka

19 Sissoko

39 Kayembe Substituted for Cleverley at 70' minutes Booked at 90mins

12 Sema

10 João Pedro Substituted for Hernández at 83' minutes

7 King Booked at 20mins Substitutes 2 Ngakia

5 Troost-Ekong

6 Louza

8 Cleverley

11 Masina

17 Fletcher

26 Bachmann

27 Kabasele

29 Hernández Referee: Craig Pawson Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Burnley 0, Watford 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Watford 0. Post update Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley). Post update Joshua King (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Tom Cleverley (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Dwight McNeil (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Tom Cleverley (Watford). Post update Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Craig Cathcart. Post update Attempt blocked. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Wout Weghorst (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Craig Cathcart (Watford). Post update Corner, Watford. Conceded by Erik Pieters. Post update Corner, Watford. Conceded by Nick Pope. Post update Attempt saved. Tom Cleverley (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cucho Hernández. Post update Attempt blocked. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hassane Kamara. Post update Attempt saved. Joshua King (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross. Post update Foul by Wout Weghorst (Burnley). Post update Joshua King (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Watford. Cucho Hernández replaces João Pedro. Post update Foul by Ashley Westwood (Burnley). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward