Burnley v Watford

Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri has won just six points in nine Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Burnley will assess the fitness of Maxwel Cornet, who missed the draw with West Ham United with a thigh injury.

Dale Stephens and Connor Roberts continue to recover from Covid-19, while Ashley Barnes also remains out.

Watford full-back Adam Masina is in contention to feature after returning to training following two games out because of a thigh problem.

Francisco Sierralta could also be available but Christian Kabasele will miss several weeks due to injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I didn't think Burnley had to work too hard for their point against West Ham on Sunday and their keeper Nick Pope did not have to make too many saves - it was just the ones he did make were excellent.

Burnley's problem is that they keep on drawing - they have still only won one of their first 15 league games this season - but I think they will get a victory this time.

If they do win, Sean Dyche's team go above Watford and climb out of the relegation zone. That should be incentive enough, and they are definitely capable of getting a positive result because the Hornets have got problems defensively.

Watford's late collapse at Brentford means they have now lost four matches in a row, and they keep on leaking goals.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have kept a clean sheet in their last three league games against Watford - the same tally as in the previous 20 meetings.

Watford have won just one of their past 12 league matches at Burnley (D4, L7).

Burnley

Burnley have only won one of their opening 15 top-flight games for the first time since 1970, when they went on to be relegated.

However, they have lost just once in their past seven Premier League matches (W1, D5).

The Clarets are unbeaten in four Premier League home fixtures since a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in September.

Burnley have been involved in 19 goalless draws since promotion to the Premier League in 2016; only Brighton and Southampton, with 20 apiece, have had more.

They could go four successive top-flight fixtures without a goal for the first time in 13 months. It's 311 minutes since Maxwel Cornet scored in the draw with Crystal Palace.

Burnley's 3-1 triumph against Brentford on 30 October was a first victory in seven Premier League home encounters with newly-promoted opposition.

They have dropped 14 points from winning positions this season, compared to five at the same stage in 2020-21.

Watford

Watford have lost eight of their past 10 Premier League games, including the last four in a row.

They are the only side without a Premier League clean sheet this season, while their 11 defeats is a league high.

The Hornets have conceded in 26 successive Premier League games, the longest run by a top-flight side since Burnley went 29 fixtures without a clean sheet between November 2009 and August 2014.

Watford have amassed six points in nine league matches under Claudio Ranieri - one point fewer than in seven under Xisco Munoz.

They have taken just two points from 39 available in Premier League away games played on Wednesdays.

Ranieri has lost both of his Premier League visits to Turf Moor, with Leicester City in January 2017 and Fulham two years later.

Emmanuel Dennis has been directly involved in 12 Premier League goals this season (seven goals, five assists), a tally bettered only by Mohamed Salah's 23.

