Only Raul Jimenez (seven) and Ruben Neves (six) have scored more goals in the Premier League for Wolves since the start of last season than defender Romain Saiss (five)

Wolves won for the first time in five matches as they beat Brighton to move up to eighth in the Premier League table.

The visitors went ahead in first-half stoppage time thanks to Romain Saiss' volley after Ruben Neves' clever lifted pass over the Brighton defence.

Brighton should have equalised a minute later but Enock Mwepu could only shoot over the crossbar from three yards out.

Wolves, who had not scored in their previous four matches, had chances to double their lead but Fernando Marcal and Saiss both hit the woodwork and Daniel Podence had two efforts saved by home goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Brighton, without a win now in 12 matches in all competitions, would have moved into the top half with a victory, but drop to 13th.

Both teams were missing a number of key players, with Brighton without six-goal top scorer Neal Maupay and midfielder Pascal Gross. Shane Duffy was suspended, joining injured defenders Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster on the list of unavailable players for the hosts.

Wolves suffered a blow before the game as defender Rayan Ait-Nouri sustained a groin injury in the warm-up and had to be replaced by Marcal.

And there was an additional problem for Wolves boss Bruno Lage early on as Hwang Hee-chan, playing up front in place of the suspended Raul Jimenez, injured his hamstring in a challenge with Tariq Lamptey and went off after only 11 minutes, with Adama Traore on in his place.

Brighton manager Graham Potter would have been disappointed with his side's defending that helped Wolves take the lead.

Yves Bissouma should have done much better with a clearance from a corner, but sliced the ball to Neves and his lifted pass caught out the Brighton defence with an unmarked Saiss volleying Wolves ahead.

But the visitors should have killed off the game after a dominant spell of pressure in the second half, which was interrupted by breaks in play as referee Tony Harrington, taking charge of his first Premier League match, was repeatedly having problems with his communication equipment with the video assistant referee.

Brighton had drawn eight of their past 10 league matches and were looking for their first win in all competitions since 22 September, but never really troubled Jose Sa's goal in the second half.

Alexis Mac Allister shot well wide from 25 yards and not even the late introduction of former England midfielder Adam Lallana, along with 11 minutes of stoppage time, could bring Brighton back into it as Wolves held on for the three points.

