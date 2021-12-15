Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers1

Brighton 0-1 Wolves: Romain Saiss goal takes visitors up to eighth in Premier League

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Saiss goal
Only Raul Jimenez (seven) and Ruben Neves (six) have scored more goals in the Premier League for Wolves since the start of last season than defender Romain Saiss (five)

Wolves won for the first time in five matches as they beat Brighton to move up to eighth in the Premier League table.

The visitors went ahead in first-half stoppage time thanks to Romain Saiss' volley after Ruben Neves' clever lifted pass over the Brighton defence.

Brighton should have equalised a minute later but Enock Mwepu could only shoot over the crossbar from three yards out.

Wolves, who had not scored in their previous four matches, had chances to double their lead but Fernando Marcal and Saiss both hit the woodwork and Daniel Podence had two efforts saved by home goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Brighton, without a win now in 12 matches in all competitions, would have moved into the top half with a victory, but drop to 13th.

Squads being stretched

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Lage 'happy' with performance

Both teams were missing a number of key players, with Brighton without six-goal top scorer Neal Maupay and midfielder Pascal Gross. Shane Duffy was suspended, joining injured defenders Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster on the list of unavailable players for the hosts.

Wolves suffered a blow before the game as defender Rayan Ait-Nouri sustained a groin injury in the warm-up and had to be replaced by Marcal.

And there was an additional problem for Wolves boss Bruno Lage early on as Hwang Hee-chan, playing up front in place of the suspended Raul Jimenez, injured his hamstring in a challenge with Tariq Lamptey and went off after only 11 minutes, with Adama Traore on in his place.

Brighton manager Graham Potter would have been disappointed with his side's defending that helped Wolves take the lead.

Yves Bissouma should have done much better with a clearance from a corner, but sliced the ball to Neves and his lifted pass caught out the Brighton defence with an unmarked Saiss volleying Wolves ahead.

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Brighton better team in first half

But the visitors should have killed off the game after a dominant spell of pressure in the second half, which was interrupted by breaks in play as referee Tony Harrington, taking charge of his first Premier League match, was repeatedly having problems with his communication equipment with the video assistant referee.

Brighton had drawn eight of their past 10 league matches and were looking for their first win in all competitions since 22 September, but never really troubled Jose Sa's goal in the second half.

Alexis Mac Allister shot well wide from 25 yards and not even the late introduction of former England midfielder Adam Lallana, along with 11 minutes of stoppage time, could bring Brighton back into it as Wolves held on for the three points.

Player of the match

Rúben NevesRúben Neves

with an average of 8.12

Brighton & Hove Albion

  Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    5.98

  Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    5.70

  Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    5.55

  Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    5.43

  Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    5.38

  Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    5.28

  Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    5.15

  Squad number12Player nameMwepu
    Average rating

    5.11

  Squad number33Player nameBurn
    Average rating

    5.08

  Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    5.04

  Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    4.99

  Squad number30Player nameRichards
    Average rating

    4.92

  Squad number7Player nameConnolly
    Average rating

    4.82

  Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    4.77

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    8.12

  Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    7.74

  Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    7.52

  Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    7.28

  Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    7.09

  Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    6.98

  Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    6.93

  Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    6.87

  Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    6.80

  Squad number5Player nameMarçal
    Average rating

    6.69

  Squad number11Player nameTrincão
    Average rating

    6.24

  Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    6.16

  Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    5.97

  Squad number17Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    5.79

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Sánchez
  • 2Lamptey
  • 34Veltman
  • 33BurnBooked at 90mins
  • 3Cucurella
  • 12MwepuSubstituted forRichardsat 84'minutes
  • 8BissoumaBooked at 69minsSubstituted forLallanaat 84'minutes
  • 15Moder
  • 20March
  • 7ConnollySubstituted forMac Allisterat 61'minutes
  • 11Trossard

Substitutes

  • 10Mac Allister
  • 14Lallana
  • 16Scherpen
  • 17Alzate
  • 28Roberts
  • 30Richards
  • 42Leonard
  • 55Turns
  • 58Ferguson

Wolves

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 8Neves
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 5Marçal
  • 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forDendonckerat 90+4'minutes
  • 10Podence
  • 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forTraoréat 16'minutesSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 90+11'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 13Moulden
  • 15Boly
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 21Ruddy
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 37Traoré
  • 39Cundle
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
30,362

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  3. Post update

    Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Adama Traoré.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Richards (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  12. Post update

    João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leander Dendoncker replaces Trincão.

  14. Booking

    Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  16. Post update

    Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Taylor Richards (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Robert Sánchez tries a through ball, but Solly March is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Solly March.

Comments

Join the conversation

126 comments

  • Comment posted by James, today at 21:48

    Great support from the travelling fans tonight. Makes you realise what loyal fans are - this game was on TV, midweek near Christmas and Covid ongoing - proud to call myself a wolves fan! Safe journey home lads!

    • Reply posted by Jon Moss U Clown, today at 21:50

      Jon Moss U Clown replied:
      Thanks will take me a Hour as I'm a Southerner, you get what i get now every home game

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 22:09

    Excellent result for Wolves after being cheated by the referee on Saturday.

    • Reply posted by PJB, today at 22:32

      PJB replied:
      By the referee and VAR - again.

  • Comment posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 21:39

    Wolves may be frustrating but the effort, running and will to win is there every game. A few January additions and we will be foying. The female commentator on the game was a disgrace, knew nothing about injuries for either side or formations either team was trying to play. Soon changed her tune when saiss scored.. well played Wolves

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 21:59

    Jingle bells jingle bells
    Jingle all the way
    Oh what fun it is to see
    The wanderers win away… 👍

  • Comment posted by Keepthefaith28, today at 21:47

    Well done lads, didn’t watch but sounds as if we played well. Please back Bruno in January . Surprised it was on to be fair as Man Utd with the biggest squad in the world have 3 players with covid get their game called off but little old Brighton have the same and expected to play (no disrespect to Brighton just trying to put in to context compared to Man Utd )

    • Reply posted by SteveTheCat, today at 21:57

      SteveTheCat replied:
      I guess lots of people thinking the same regarding which games are on/off, not that the BBC will be too critical what with their love affair with Man Utd. Wasn't much of a match tonight. Good 3 pts for Wolves but Groundhog Day for Brighton fans.

  • Comment posted by Factoid, today at 21:49

    Bruno really has got the Wolves defence playing well. Kilman should be in the next England squad but knowing Gareth Southgate, he'll continue to pick the usual suspects

    • Reply posted by Pip, today at 22:23

      Pip replied:
      And suspect they are......?

      COYW

  • Comment posted by hightower, today at 21:43

    Brighton couldn’t score in a brothel tonight! Seriously disappointing and distinctly lacking in scoring chances. Must do better!

  • Comment posted by lloydiesemporium, today at 21:42

    Brighton with an injury crisis have 5 kids on the bench. Thats what wolves have every week. Really need to add some depth in january

  • Comment posted by ldb123, today at 21:38

    Should have been a lot more than 1-0 today. Pathetic amateurism from the refereeing team not having the technology ready to go and easy to replace. Wolves back to having a low key good season after narrow losses to Liverpool and City.

  • Comment posted by PJB, today at 21:56

    Well done Wolves.
    Good all round performance, Neves absolutely outstanding again.
    Sympathy for BHA with injuries but you can only play what's in front of you and no easy games in the PL.

    Valuable 3 points, bring on Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by Gill, today at 21:47

    The nature of Wolves’ victories (and losses) have all been by small margins so far this season. They certainly have shown the characteristics of a team that does what is required to gain a result from the varied tapestry of other Premier League teams. The performances against Man City and Liverpool showed how well our defence can adapt when needed. Bruno seems to have a plan for every opponent.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:50

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They just need to score more goals. What has happened to Hwang

  • Comment posted by Jon Moss U Clown, today at 21:57

    Maybe the Sharp Crayons Jorno who attempted to write this report, would care to look @ Wolves injury list, and then complain. D-MINUS maybe Journalism isn't for you, maybe Hospitality, Big Mac larger fries please

  • Comment posted by MattySW, today at 21:42

    3 points I wasn't expecting to be honest, Brighton is not an easy place to go to and get a result, but I'll take it! Another clean sheet too.

    • Reply posted by The Winslow Boy, today at 22:07

      The Winslow Boy replied:
      Over the years, BHA have been one of our many bogey teams too. Would have taken a point tonight but delighted with 3!

  • Comment posted by The Phoenix, today at 21:47

    Brighton were hoping for a safety car towards the end there.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:50

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They need to sign Michael Masi in January

  • Comment posted by jules, today at 22:06

    Looks much better threat with Podence starting , a really good away win , well done 👍, onwards and upwards 🤗

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 22:16

      finnharpsman replied:
      Is this some type of "reverse humour"? He was awful. The very worst play was the time that Traore burst through from his own half to set him up and he failed to hit a meaningful shot.

  • Comment posted by magiras, today at 21:43

    Well done wolves.
    Let's solve ,fast the goal scoring problem...please

    • Reply posted by PJB, today at 22:25

      PJB replied:
      Neto will help.
      Silva maybe won't. Clearly Bruno isn't impressed.

  • Comment posted by James Doo, today at 21:39

    This is really disheartening for Brighton supporters. After such a wonderful and admittedly unforeseen start to the season even the most generous of fans must be finding the ongoing lack of form both concerning and frustrating.

  • Comment posted by Joe Morgan, today at 21:39

    Good defensive display from Wolves, but finishing will need to improve if they are to challenge for European spots. Brighton played well, and on another day would likely have equalised. Not much in it.

    • Reply posted by the real craig david, today at 21:44

      the real craig david replied:
      Amazing Brighton, they always play well, why is it then it's 11 games without a win?

      Their football looks like Prada but performs like Primark!

  • Comment posted by paul wwfc, today at 21:51

    Oh I do like to be beside the seaside
    Utw

  • Comment posted by lloydiesemporium, today at 21:40

    Needed those points before the difficult games coming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1713224093141
2Liverpool16114145123337
3Chelsea16113238112736
4Arsenal179262322129
5West Ham178452821728
6Man Utd168352624227
7Tottenham148151617-125
8Wolves177371314-124
9Leicester166462727022
10Aston Villa177192325-222
11Crystal Palace174852424020
12Brentford165562122-120
13Brighton164841417-320
14Everton165382028-818
15Southampton173861626-1017
16Leeds173771732-1516
17Watford1641112131-1013
18Burnley151861421-711
19Newcastle161781734-1710
20Norwich172411834-2610
View full Premier League table

