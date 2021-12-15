Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Wolves won for the first time in five matches as they beat Brighton to move up to eighth in the Premier League table.
The visitors went ahead in first-half stoppage time thanks to Romain Saiss' volley after Ruben Neves' clever lifted pass over the Brighton defence.
Brighton should have equalised a minute later but Enock Mwepu could only shoot over the crossbar from three yards out.
Wolves, who had not scored in their previous four matches, had chances to double their lead but Fernando Marcal and Saiss both hit the woodwork and Daniel Podence had two efforts saved by home goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.
Brighton, without a win now in 12 matches in all competitions, would have moved into the top half with a victory, but drop to 13th.
- Brighton v Wolves reaction and analysis, plus the rest of Wednesday's action
- Visit our Brighton page
- Go straight to the best Wolves content
Squads being stretched
Both teams were missing a number of key players, with Brighton without six-goal top scorer Neal Maupay and midfielder Pascal Gross. Shane Duffy was suspended, joining injured defenders Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster on the list of unavailable players for the hosts.
Wolves suffered a blow before the game as defender Rayan Ait-Nouri sustained a groin injury in the warm-up and had to be replaced by Marcal.
And there was an additional problem for Wolves boss Bruno Lage early on as Hwang Hee-chan, playing up front in place of the suspended Raul Jimenez, injured his hamstring in a challenge with Tariq Lamptey and went off after only 11 minutes, with Adama Traore on in his place.
Brighton manager Graham Potter would have been disappointed with his side's defending that helped Wolves take the lead.
Yves Bissouma should have done much better with a clearance from a corner, but sliced the ball to Neves and his lifted pass caught out the Brighton defence with an unmarked Saiss volleying Wolves ahead.
But the visitors should have killed off the game after a dominant spell of pressure in the second half, which was interrupted by breaks in play as referee Tony Harrington, taking charge of his first Premier League match, was repeatedly having problems with his communication equipment with the video assistant referee.
Brighton had drawn eight of their past 10 league matches and were looking for their first win in all competitions since 22 September, but never really troubled Jose Sa's goal in the second half.
Alexis Mac Allister shot well wide from 25 yards and not even the late introduction of former England midfielder Adam Lallana, along with 11 minutes of stoppage time, could bring Brighton back into it as Wolves held on for the three points.
Player of the match
Rúben NevesRúben Neves
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number20Player nameMarchAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number12Player nameMwepuAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number33Player nameBurnAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number30Player nameRichardsAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number7Player nameConnollyAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
4.77
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number5Player nameMarçalAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number11Player nameTrincãoAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number17Player nameFábio SilvaAverage rating
5.79
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Sánchez
- 2Lamptey
- 34Veltman
- 33BurnBooked at 90mins
- 3Cucurella
- 12MwepuSubstituted forRichardsat 84'minutes
- 8BissoumaBooked at 69minsSubstituted forLallanaat 84'minutes
- 15Moder
- 20March
- 7ConnollySubstituted forMac Allisterat 61'minutes
- 11Trossard
Substitutes
- 10Mac Allister
- 14Lallana
- 16Scherpen
- 17Alzate
- 28Roberts
- 30Richards
- 42Leonard
- 55Turns
- 58Ferguson
Wolves
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 23Kilman
- 16Coady
- 27Saïss
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 8Neves
- 28João Moutinho
- 5Marçal
- 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forDendonckerat 90+4'minutes
- 10Podence
- 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forTraoréat 16'minutesSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 90+11'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hoever
- 13Moulden
- 15Boly
- 17Fábio Silva
- 21Ruddy
- 32Dendoncker
- 37Traoré
- 39Cundle
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 30,362
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Post update
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Adama Traoré.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Foul by Taylor Richards (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leander Dendoncker replaces Trincão.
Booking
Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Taylor Richards (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Robert Sánchez tries a through ball, but Solly March is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Solly March.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to see
The wanderers win away… 👍
Good all round performance, Neves absolutely outstanding again.
Sympathy for BHA with injuries but you can only play what's in front of you and no easy games in the PL.
Valuable 3 points, bring on Chelsea.
Let's solve ,fast the goal scoring problem...please
Utw