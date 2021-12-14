Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton's Leandro Trossard was stretchered off against Southampton on 4 December but is fit to face Wolves.

TEAM NEWS

Brighton defender Shane Duffy is suspended as a result of accumulating five yellow cards this season.

Leandro Trossard has swiftly overcome an injury and Adam Lallana could be involved but at least three unnamed Albion players have tested positive for Covid-19.

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez serves a one-match ban after being sent off against Manchester City last Saturday.

Head coach Bruno Lage confirmed none of his squad currently have coronavirus.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves have not won any of their past four games, while Brighton's wait for three points has gone on even longer - 10 matches, stretching back to 19 September.

It is the Seagulls I am going with here, though.

Both sides have averaged less than a goal a game this season and they usually don't concede many either, but I just wonder if they might both go for it a little bit more here and throw more men forward because they think this game is winnable.

Prediction: 2-1

Their six most recent Premier League matches were all goalless at half-time

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Morgan Gibbs-White scored a last-minute winner for Wolves in May to end a run of four straight draws in this fixture.

Wolves are vying to earn consecutive league victories against Brighton for the first time.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in all six top-flight meetings at home, winning the first four and drawing the two most recent games.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion have equalled the club record of 10 top-flight matches without a win, though eight were drawn.

Only the current top three sides have lost fewer Premier League fixtures than Brighton this season.

The Seagulls have scored just six league goals at home in 2021-22, averaging less than a goal a game at the Amex Stadium for the first time within a top-flight season.

Neal Maupay, who has scored 89th and 98th-minute equalisers in Brighton's past two fixtures, is two shy of moving alongside Glenn Murray as the club's 26-goal leading Premier League scorer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

They could equal a club top-flight record of five consecutive games without scoring, which last happened in September 2003.

Bruno Lage's side have only had 10 shots or more in three of their past 11 league fixtures. They mustered just five goal attempts across their last two games combined.

Wolves failed to score in all seven Premier League defeats so far this season.

Their only victory in nine Premier League away matches on a Wednesday came at Anfield 11 years ago (D3, L5).

