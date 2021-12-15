Premier League
ArsenalArsenal2West HamWest Ham United0

Arsenal 2-0 West Ham: Gunners move up to fourth with victory over 10-man Hammers

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Gabriel Martinelli scores
Gabriel Martinelli came close in the first half before eventually scoring in the 48th minute

Arsenal overtook opponents West Ham and moved into fourth place in the Premier League by winning an eventful match at Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the opener early in the second half before substitute Emile Smith Rowe confirmed victory for the Gunners late on.

Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette also had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in the second half.

West Ham's Vladimir Coufal was sent off for a second booking in conceding the penalty as he was judged to have fouled Lacazette in the box.

Coufal had been booked in the first half when his flailing arm caught defender Kieran Tierney in the face, inciting protest from the Arsenal players.

Tierney later hit the crossbar, while there were further chances for Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel as Arsenal were the better side throughout.

Arsenal gather momentum in Champions League chase

Penalty foul
Vladimir Coufal was shown a yellow card in the first half before conceding a penalty

The significance of this result on the league standings was felt in an intense and feisty encounter.

Coufal's unintentional foul on Tierney in the first half incited protest from Arsenal's players, before referee Anthony Taylor quickly defused the situation with a yellow card.

A few heavy tackles followed before Taylor had to speak with Arsenal's coaching staff near the touchline.

The hosts began to dominate on the field though - as well as Tierney's strike clipping the crossbar, West Ham centre-back Craig Dawson was forced to make numerous blocks.

Saka was Arsenal's biggest threat down the right and he was involved in the build-up to Tierney's effort, before he teed up Lacazette's shot which was parried into the path of Martinelli and poked inches wide.

In the second half, Saka himself came close too, while West Ham's best chances fell to Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen - neither really troubling goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The sending off of Coufal - which West Ham understandably felt was unjust - did not make too much difference and despite a late surge from the visitors, Arsenal were able to see it off through Smith Rowe's late goal.

Arteta named an unchanged side following Arsenal's win over Southampton and his celebrations at full-time suggested he was happy once again with this performance, where a number of young players impressed.

Despite a strong start to the season, West Ham have won just one of their last six games in the Premier League and are now just three points clear of Tottenham in seventh.

Player of the match

TierneyKieran Tierney

with an average of 7.83

Arsenal

West Ham United

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 32RamsdaleBooked at 72mins
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 4White
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3Tierney
  • 7Saka
  • 5Partey
  • 34Xhaka
  • 35MartinelliBooked at 58minsSubstituted forNketiahat 82'minutes
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forSmith Roweat 66'minutes
  • 9LacazetteSubstituted forTavaresat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 16Holding
  • 19Pépé
  • 20Tavares
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 25Elneny
  • 30Nketiah
  • 33Okonkwo

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5CoufalBooked at 67mins
  • 15Dawson
  • 23Diop
  • 26Masuaku
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20Bowen
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forAshbyat 84'minutes
  • 10LanziniSubstituted forBenrahmaat 76'minutes
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 22Benrahma
  • 33Král
  • 40Oko-Flex
  • 42Alese
  • 50Ashby
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
59,777

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home21
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 2, West Ham United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, West Ham United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).

  6. Post update

    Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Nuno Tavares replaces Alexandre Lacazette.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 2, West Ham United 0. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bukayo Saka following a fast break.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Harrison Ashby replaces Pablo Fornals.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).

  11. Post update

    Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Gabriel Martinelli because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Issa Diop.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma replaces Manuel Lanzini.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Michail Antonio.

Comments

Join the conversation

376 comments

  • Comment posted by aintreehammer, today at 21:57

    Terrible decision for the penalty and yellow card but fair play to Arsenal, they were much better than us and deserved the win.

    • Reply posted by Vincent, today at 22:04

      Vincent replied:
      That follow through gets a yellow anywhere else on the pitch, even if he gets the ball. So it's a foul in the box, but rightly saved if you see what I mean.

  • Comment posted by nickdunn555, today at 21:59

    No complaints about the result as a West Ham fan. Arsenal played some good stuff at times and we were not even in the game.

    It’s getting a bit crowded around that 4th spot.

    • Reply posted by Gareth J, today at 22:11

      Gareth J replied:
      West Ham team is becoming a disgrace again. You have do feel for Moyes given his poor lot.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 21:57

    Arsenal are a long LONG way off any of the top boys but one thing is for sure is that there is some crazy good young talent at the club right now. Saka on one wing and Martinelli the other...wow

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 22:00

      finnharpsman replied:
      I was so surprised to see Martinelli play well tonight because he was shocking the last time I saw him.

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 21:57

    Going to keep reminded those idiots who claimed Arsenal will be relegated after the poor start.

    • Reply posted by Hope, today at 22:14

      Hope replied:
      You got lucky tonight Arsenal are a poor side you have around 5 excellent players and the rest are bang ARVERAGE

  • Comment posted by balgo biggins, today at 21:59

    God bless the person who invented the mute button.

    Commentary was grating.

    • Reply posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 22:17

      prawnsandwiches replied:
      Who was commentating?

  • Comment posted by EddieWhye, today at 21:56

    Arsenal fan, but I feel bad for West Ham - not a penalty for me, and certainly not a second yellow into red

    Entertaining game throughout even so

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:58

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Would you be saying that if Arsenal had lost tonight

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 21:56

    Good win that for us.
    Shouldn't have been a penalty or sending off but on the balance of play Arsenal were deserved winners against a tough team.
    Great goals from Gabi and ESR

    • Reply posted by jay66, today at 22:08

      jay66 replied:
      No problem with your boys winning .. you were the better team .. our boys look shattered .. but lacazette is a proper cheat .. he falls over like he's been shot and holds his face which hasn't been touched. Its a shame these players should be fined or banned. Long way to go but we will be struggling.

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 21:56

    Happy with the win, but that was never a penalty or a sending off! Not sure what these refs are looking at, especially the VAR as he could see it multiple times!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:30

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Come on, the last few days should have convinced you to expect the unexpected when it comes to sports decisions.

  • Comment posted by Rick O Shea, today at 21:59

    Arsenal just test positive. For goal difference.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:26

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Arsenal back on the up again. Down, up, down, up.....so goes Arsenal's season.

  • Comment posted by whitevanman, today at 21:58

    Quality performance from a quality young side… 4th place for now and heading in the right direction. Martinelli… wow, what a player.

    • Reply posted by Vincent, today at 22:02

      Vincent replied:
      I would have selected him or Tomiyasu as motm.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:56

    Anthony Taylor has got to be the worst referee in the Premier League

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 21:55

    Couldn't believe Lacazette was fit to take the penalty so soon after he needed an ambulance due to the near death assault he suffered.
    Oh wait, he's an embarrassing, ridiculous cheat.
    Well done officials and VAR for getting it wrong again and promoting this crap instead of wiping it out

    • Reply posted by emma21, today at 22:04

      emma21 replied:
      It did look for a few months that var would stop the cheap penalties the top teams get but the last week has shown the inbuilt byas in the game

  • Comment posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 22:00

    Arsenal. Young Squad. Best of the rest.

    • Reply posted by kingpaul, today at 22:36

      kingpaul replied:
      If the rest starts fron10th

      Wait till he away games catch up. They're useless, cannot defend

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 22:05

    Anthony Taylor has been washed for a long time. About time the premier league removed him for good

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 22:00

    A good performance and a deserved victory for Arsenal. They continue to show signs of decent progress under Arteta and that fourth spot is a realistic target. Still have concerns about the conversion rate of chances into goals and they need to eradicate the kind of displays they gave at Everton, but still grounds for optimism.

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 21:54

    Coufal defending like it’s 1989.

    You used to be able to clear out player and ball as long as you got some of the ball, not any more, stupid tackle because he could have cleared it cleanly. That said, heaven only knows why Lacazette was holding his face.

    • Reply posted by nickdunn555, today at 21:58

      nickdunn555 replied:
      To make sure the ref bought it.

  • Comment posted by bludfamtv, today at 22:00

    youngest team in the league people should be patient liverpool were a laughing stock when klopp first took over

    • Reply posted by adam, today at 22:35

      adam replied:
      This young squad is going so over the top. One or two look like they could become real players but most of them don't look anything special. Compare to Chelsea's youngster - James, Mount, Chilwell, Havertz, Pulisic etc. They're a different league to these arsenal youngsters and have already been key players in winning the CL. Arsenals are miles away from even playing in it. Stop overhyping them!

  • Comment posted by TopGunner, today at 21:58

    Massive win. COYG!

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 22:01

    Perfect match by Arsenal, they kept attacking after the first goal & now Man Utd are in the rear-view!🤣👻

    • Reply posted by Pretty Parsons Green, today at 22:09

      Pretty Parsons Green replied:
      They spent more on transfers in the summer than any other team and don't have any European football so IMHO they should be doing much better

  • Comment posted by Rick O Shea, today at 21:55

    Mind the gap

    • Reply posted by Philly the kid, today at 22:43

      Philly the kid replied:
      Considering games in hand, I wouldn’t tempt fate with that old chestnut yet!