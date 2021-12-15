Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli came close in the first half before eventually scoring in the 48th minute

Arsenal overtook opponents West Ham and moved into fourth place in the Premier League by winning an eventful match at Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the opener early in the second half before substitute Emile Smith Rowe confirmed victory for the Gunners late on.

Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette also had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in the second half.

West Ham's Vladimir Coufal was sent off for a second booking in conceding the penalty as he was judged to have fouled Lacazette in the box.

Coufal had been booked in the first half when his flailing arm caught defender Kieran Tierney in the face, inciting protest from the Arsenal players.

Tierney later hit the crossbar, while there were further chances for Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel as Arsenal were the better side throughout.

Arsenal gather momentum in Champions League chase

Vladimir Coufal was shown a yellow card in the first half before conceding a penalty

The significance of this result on the league standings was felt in an intense and feisty encounter.

Coufal's unintentional foul on Tierney in the first half incited protest from Arsenal's players, before referee Anthony Taylor quickly defused the situation with a yellow card.

A few heavy tackles followed before Taylor had to speak with Arsenal's coaching staff near the touchline.

The hosts began to dominate on the field though - as well as Tierney's strike clipping the crossbar, West Ham centre-back Craig Dawson was forced to make numerous blocks.

Saka was Arsenal's biggest threat down the right and he was involved in the build-up to Tierney's effort, before he teed up Lacazette's shot which was parried into the path of Martinelli and poked inches wide.

In the second half, Saka himself came close too, while West Ham's best chances fell to Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen - neither really troubling goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The sending off of Coufal - which West Ham understandably felt was unjust - did not make too much difference and despite a late surge from the visitors, Arsenal were able to see it off through Smith Rowe's late goal.

Arteta named an unchanged side following Arsenal's win over Southampton and his celebrations at full-time suggested he was happy once again with this performance, where a number of young players impressed.

Despite a strong start to the season, West Ham have won just one of their last six games in the Premier League and are now just three points clear of Tottenham in seventh.

Player of the match Tierney Kieran Tierney with an average of 7.83 Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United Arsenal Avg Squad number 3 Player name Tierney Average rating 7.83 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 7.72 Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 7.71 Squad number 35 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 7.61 Squad number 32 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 7.32 Squad number 9 Player name Lacazette Average rating 7.04 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 7.03 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 7.00 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 6.95 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 6.93 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 6.60 Squad number 20 Player name Nuno Tavares Average rating 6.47 Squad number 30 Player name Nketiah Average rating 6.19 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 6.14 West Ham United Avg Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 6.29 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 5.96 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 5.89 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 5.62 Squad number 50 Player name Ashby Average rating 5.37 Squad number 23 Player name Diop Average rating 5.30 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 5.23 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 5.19 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 5.15 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 5.13 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 4.91 Squad number 26 Player name Masuaku Average rating 4.90 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 4.64

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Arsenal Formation 4-4-1-1 32 Ramsdale 18 Tomiyasu 4 White 6 Gabriel 3 Tierney 7 Saka 5 Partey 34 Xhaka 35 Martinelli 8 Ødegaard 9 Lacazette 32 Ramsdale Booked at 72mins

18 Tomiyasu

4 White

6 Gabriel

3 Tierney

7 Saka

5 Partey

34 Xhaka

35 Martinelli Booked at 58mins Substituted for Nketiah at 82' minutes

8 Ødegaard Substituted for Smith Rowe at 66' minutes

9 Lacazette Substituted for Tavares at 88' minutes Substitutes 10 Smith Rowe

15 Maitland-Niles

16 Holding

19 Pépé

20 Tavares

23 Sambi Lokonga

25 Elneny

30 Nketiah

33 Okonkwo West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 5 Coufal 15 Dawson 23 Diop 26 Masuaku 28 Soucek 41 Rice 20 Bowen 8 Fornals 10 Lanzini 9 Antonio 1 Fabianski

5 Coufal Booked at 67mins

15 Dawson

23 Diop

26 Masuaku

28 Soucek

41 Rice

20 Bowen

8 Fornals Substituted for Ashby at 84' minutes

10 Lanzini Substituted for Benrahma at 76' minutes

9 Antonio Substitutes 7 Yarmolenko

11 Vlasic

13 Areola

16 Noble

22 Benrahma

33 Král

40 Oko-Flex

42 Alese

50 Ashby Referee: Anthony Taylor Attendance: 59,777 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Arsenal 2, West Ham United 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, West Ham United 0. Post update Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe. Post update Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal). Post update Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Nuno Tavares replaces Alexandre Lacazette. goal Goal! Goal! Arsenal 2, West Ham United 0. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bukayo Saka following a fast break. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Harrison Ashby replaces Pablo Fornals. Post update Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal). Post update Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Gabriel Martinelli because of an injury. Post update Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United). Post update Attempt saved. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bukayo Saka. Post update Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Issa Diop. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma replaces Manuel Lanzini. Post update Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Michail Antonio. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward