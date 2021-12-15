Match ends, Arsenal 2, West Ham United 0.
Arsenal overtook opponents West Ham and moved into fourth place in the Premier League by winning an eventful match at Emirates Stadium.
Gabriel Martinelli scored the opener early in the second half before substitute Emile Smith Rowe confirmed victory for the Gunners late on.
Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette also had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in the second half.
West Ham's Vladimir Coufal was sent off for a second booking in conceding the penalty as he was judged to have fouled Lacazette in the box.
Coufal had been booked in the first half when his flailing arm caught defender Kieran Tierney in the face, inciting protest from the Arsenal players.
Tierney later hit the crossbar, while there were further chances for Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel as Arsenal were the better side throughout.
Arsenal gather momentum in Champions League chase
The significance of this result on the league standings was felt in an intense and feisty encounter.
Coufal's unintentional foul on Tierney in the first half incited protest from Arsenal's players, before referee Anthony Taylor quickly defused the situation with a yellow card.
A few heavy tackles followed before Taylor had to speak with Arsenal's coaching staff near the touchline.
The hosts began to dominate on the field though - as well as Tierney's strike clipping the crossbar, West Ham centre-back Craig Dawson was forced to make numerous blocks.
Saka was Arsenal's biggest threat down the right and he was involved in the build-up to Tierney's effort, before he teed up Lacazette's shot which was parried into the path of Martinelli and poked inches wide.
In the second half, Saka himself came close too, while West Ham's best chances fell to Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen - neither really troubling goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
The sending off of Coufal - which West Ham understandably felt was unjust - did not make too much difference and despite a late surge from the visitors, Arsenal were able to see it off through Smith Rowe's late goal.
Arteta named an unchanged side following Arsenal's win over Southampton and his celebrations at full-time suggested he was happy once again with this performance, where a number of young players impressed.
Despite a strong start to the season, West Ham have won just one of their last six games in the Premier League and are now just three points clear of Tottenham in seventh.
Player of the match
TierneyKieran Tierney
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number35Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number32Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number9Player nameLacazetteAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number18Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number20Player nameNuno TavaresAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number30Player nameNketiahAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
6.14
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number50Player nameAshbyAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number23Player nameDiopAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number26Player nameMasuakuAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
4.64
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 32RamsdaleBooked at 72mins
- 18Tomiyasu
- 4White
- 6Gabriel
- 3Tierney
- 7Saka
- 5Partey
- 34Xhaka
- 35MartinelliBooked at 58minsSubstituted forNketiahat 82'minutes
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forSmith Roweat 66'minutes
- 9LacazetteSubstituted forTavaresat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Smith Rowe
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 16Holding
- 19Pépé
- 20Tavares
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 25Elneny
- 30Nketiah
- 33Okonkwo
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5CoufalBooked at 67mins
- 15Dawson
- 23Diop
- 26Masuaku
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 20Bowen
- 8FornalsSubstituted forAshbyat 84'minutes
- 10LanziniSubstituted forBenrahmaat 76'minutes
- 9Antonio
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 16Noble
- 22Benrahma
- 33Král
- 40Oko-Flex
- 42Alese
- 50Ashby
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 59,777
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, West Ham United 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).
Post update
Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Nuno Tavares replaces Alexandre Lacazette.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 2, West Ham United 0. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bukayo Saka following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Harrison Ashby replaces Pablo Fornals.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).
Post update
Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Gabriel Martinelli because of an injury.
Post update
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Issa Diop.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma replaces Manuel Lanzini.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Michail Antonio.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
It’s getting a bit crowded around that 4th spot.
Commentary was grating.
Entertaining game throughout even so
Shouldn't have been a penalty or sending off but on the balance of play Arsenal were deserved winners against a tough team.
Great goals from Gabi and ESR
Oh wait, he's an embarrassing, ridiculous cheat.
Well done officials and VAR for getting it wrong again and promoting this crap instead of wiping it out
You used to be able to clear out player and ball as long as you got some of the ball, not any more, stupid tackle because he could have cleared it cleanly. That said, heaven only knows why Lacazette was holding his face.