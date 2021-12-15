Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace2SouthamptonSouthampton2

Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton: Jordan Ayew equaliser earns point for hosts

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Ward-Prowse
James Ward-Prowse has scored five free-kicks in the league since the beginning of last season

Southampton saw their winless run in the Premier League stretch to six games despite two superb goals in an entertaining draw at Crystal Palace.

First James Ward-Prowse whipped a free-kick into the top corner and then Armando Broja drilled in from long range to send the visitors into the break with the lead.

Saints had fallen behind inside two minutes at Selhurst Park when Wilfried Zaha was allowed time to fire a low effort beyond Willy Caballero.

Palace could not build on that confident start, with Odsonne Edouard wasting a glorious chance to double the lead for Patrick Vieira's side.

But the forward, who set up Zaha for the opener, dragged an effort across goal in the second half and Jordan Ayew turned it in from a tight angle to earn the hosts a point.

Palace climb to 11th as a result, while Southampton remain 15th, six points above the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameButland
    Average rating

    6.52

  2. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.90

  3. Squad number5Player nameTomkins
    Average rating

    5.80

  4. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    5.91

  5. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.90

  6. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    6.15

  7. Squad number12Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    6.11

  8. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    5.87

  9. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    6.33

  10. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    6.20

  11. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    5.93

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    6.52

  2. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    6.41

  3. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    6.49

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameCaballero
    Average rating

    6.25

  2. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    6.95

  3. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    6.03

  4. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    6.29

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    6.80

  6. Squad number20Player nameSmallbone
    Average rating

    6.49

  7. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    7.40

  8. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    6.42

  9. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    6.32

  10. Squad number23Player nameTella
    Average rating

    6.37

  11. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    7.78

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameLong
    Average rating

    5.73

  2. Squad number19Player nameDjenepo
    Average rating

    5.21

  3. Squad number32Player nameWalcott
    Average rating

    5.11

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Butland
  • 2Ward
  • 5TomkinsBooked at 73minsSubstituted forAndersenat 81'minutes
  • 6GuéhiBooked at 25mins
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23Gallagher
  • 12Hughes
  • 8KouyatéSubstituted forBentekeat 64'minutes
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forOliseat 75'minutes
  • 22Édouard
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 4Milivojevic
  • 7Olise
  • 10Eze
  • 13Guaita
  • 15Schlupp
  • 16Andersen
  • 17Clyne
  • 20Benteke
  • 44Riedewald

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13CaballeroBooked at 90mins
  • 21LivramentoBooked at 67mins
  • 4LyancoBooked at 88mins
  • 22SalisuBooked at 84mins
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 20SmallboneSubstituted forDjenepoat 70'minutes
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6Romeu
  • 11Redmond
  • 23TellaSubstituted forWalcottat 82'minutes
  • 18BrojaSubstituted forLongat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Long
  • 15Perraud
  • 19Djenepo
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 27Diallo
  • 32Walcott
  • 35Bednarek
  • 41Lewis
  • 43Valery
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home9
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 2.

  3. Booking

    Willy Caballero (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).

  5. Post update

    Lyanco (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Moussa Djenepo.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.

  8. Post update

    Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Shane Long (Southampton).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.

  11. Booking

    Lyanco (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lyanco (Southampton).

  14. Post update

    Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).

  17. Post update

    Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Theo Walcott (Southampton).

  20. Booking

    Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 21:38

    Ralph working his magic

  • Comment posted by lord boorley, today at 21:38

    Saints 15 shots away from home. All we need now is shooting practice and learn to defend. Simple

  • Comment posted by tony1984, today at 21:38

    It could be worse.. You could be a leeds fan :)

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:36

    What is it with the Chelsea academy players being loaned out to other clubs and impressing. Armando Broja looks a real prospect

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:34

    Ralph wrecking Southampton

  • Comment posted by The DOOG, today at 21:34

    The Premier League should get it's act together. These so called Premier League sides who can't be bothered to put a side out should forfeit the points.

  • Comment posted by Junction8M27, today at 21:33

    Good game 3 points would of been better C O Y R

  • Comment posted by mikester, today at 21:33

    Who is Nigel on BT Sport? Another biased commentator.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:35

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Wow. People today are still called Nigel. I thought that name was going out of fashion

  • Comment posted by ajax, today at 21:32

    Scored two goals away from home and a valuable point. Could have been three, but something is better than nothing. That point could make all the difference at the end of the season

  • Comment posted by Keerydickins, today at 21:31

    Two teams who will just avoid relegation

    • Reply posted by SherbertDipper, today at 21:36

      SherbertDipper replied:
      Thanks four your deep insight!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 21:31

    Played well this season palace have.. need to stop bottling games though other than that viera ain’t doing too bad

  • Comment posted by the observant one, today at 21:29

    Really good game of football because of the ref, apparently his an ex player.

  • Comment posted by The moose, today at 21:28

    What’s the point in destroying Everton to then draw with these South coast clowns?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 21:30

      SD replied:
      Southampton are clear of those blue Merseyside clowns.. even tranmere are clear of them

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 21:28

    Happy with four points from the last two games, most of the squad fit, and scoring a few goals compared to last season, pretty good first half of the season for Palace overall under the new manager !!

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 21:27

    Now that's more like it Saints. A good game. 2 fab goals
    I like Viera, so good luck Palace too

    • Reply posted by SherbertDipper, today at 21:33

      SherbertDipper replied:
      Two great goals, needed to be Three, but another point away! Need a win soon to get away from the drop!