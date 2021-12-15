Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 2.
Southampton saw their winless run in the Premier League stretch to six games despite two superb goals in an entertaining draw at Crystal Palace.
First James Ward-Prowse whipped a free-kick into the top corner and then Armando Broja drilled in from long range to send the visitors into the break with the lead.
Saints had fallen behind inside two minutes at Selhurst Park when Wilfried Zaha was allowed time to fire a low effort beyond Willy Caballero.
Palace could not build on that confident start, with Odsonne Edouard wasting a glorious chance to double the lead for Patrick Vieira's side.
But the forward, who set up Zaha for the opener, dragged an effort across goal in the second half and Jordan Ayew turned it in from a tight angle to earn the hosts a point.
Palace climb to 11th as a result, while Southampton remain 15th, six points above the relegation zone.
More to follow.
- Follow Wednesday's Premier League action
- Go straight to the best Eagles content
- Visit our Southampton page
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Crystal Palace
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameButlandAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number5Player nameTomkinsAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number12Player nameHughesAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
5.93
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number20Player nameBentekeAverage rating
6.49
Southampton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameCaballeroAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number20Player nameSmallboneAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number11Player nameRedmondAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number23Player nameTellaAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
7.78
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameLongAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number19Player nameDjenepoAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number32Player nameWalcottAverage rating
5.11
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Butland
- 2Ward
- 5TomkinsBooked at 73minsSubstituted forAndersenat 81'minutes
- 6GuéhiBooked at 25mins
- 3Mitchell
- 23Gallagher
- 12Hughes
- 8KouyatéSubstituted forBentekeat 64'minutes
- 9J AyewSubstituted forOliseat 75'minutes
- 22Édouard
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 4Milivojevic
- 7Olise
- 10Eze
- 13Guaita
- 15Schlupp
- 16Andersen
- 17Clyne
- 20Benteke
- 44Riedewald
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 13CaballeroBooked at 90mins
- 21LivramentoBooked at 67mins
- 4LyancoBooked at 88mins
- 22SalisuBooked at 84mins
- 2Walker-Peters
- 20SmallboneSubstituted forDjenepoat 70'minutes
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 6Romeu
- 11Redmond
- 23TellaSubstituted forWalcottat 82'minutes
- 18BrojaSubstituted forLongat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Long
- 15Perraud
- 19Djenepo
- 24Elyounoussi
- 27Diallo
- 32Walcott
- 35Bednarek
- 41Lewis
- 43Valery
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away20
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 2.
Booking
Willy Caballero (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Lyanco (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Moussa Djenepo.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.
Post update
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Shane Long (Southampton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
Booking
Lyanco (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lyanco (Southampton).
Post update
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton).
Post update
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Theo Walcott (Southampton).
Booking
Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
I like Viera, so good luck Palace too