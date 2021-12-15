Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Ward-Prowse has scored five free-kicks in the league since the beginning of last season

Southampton saw their winless run in the Premier League stretch to six games despite two superb goals in an entertaining draw at Crystal Palace.

First James Ward-Prowse whipped a free-kick into the top corner and then Armando Broja drilled in from long range to send the visitors into the break with the lead.

Saints had fallen behind inside two minutes at Selhurst Park when Wilfried Zaha was allowed time to fire a low effort beyond Willy Caballero.

Palace could not build on that confident start, with Odsonne Edouard wasting a glorious chance to double the lead for Patrick Vieira's side.

But the forward, who set up Zaha for the opener, dragged an effort across goal in the second half and Jordan Ayew turned it in from a tight angle to earn the hosts a point.

Palace climb to 11th as a result, while Southampton remain 15th, six points above the relegation zone.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 1 Butland 2 Ward 5 Tomkins 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 23 Gallagher 12 Hughes 8 Kouyaté 9 J Ayew 22 Édouard 11 Zaha 1 Butland

2 Ward

5 Tomkins Booked at 73mins Substituted for Andersen at 81' minutes

6 Guéhi Booked at 25mins

3 Mitchell

23 Gallagher

12 Hughes

8 Kouyaté Substituted for Benteke at 64' minutes

9 J Ayew Substituted for Olise at 75' minutes

22 Édouard

11 Zaha Substitutes 4 Milivojevic

7 Olise

10 Eze

13 Guaita

15 Schlupp

16 Andersen

17 Clyne

20 Benteke

44 Riedewald Southampton Formation 4-4-2 13 Caballero 21 Livramento 4 Lyanco 22 Salisu 2 Walker-Peters 20 Smallbone 8 Ward-Prowse 6 Romeu 11 Redmond 23 Tella 18 Broja 13 Caballero Booked at 90mins

21 Livramento Booked at 67mins

4 Lyanco Booked at 88mins

22 Salisu Booked at 84mins

2 Walker-Peters

20 Smallbone Substituted for Djenepo at 70' minutes

8 Ward-Prowse

6 Romeu

11 Redmond

23 Tella Substituted for Walcott at 82' minutes

18 Broja Substituted for Long at 70' minutes Substitutes 7 Long

15 Perraud

19 Djenepo

24 Elyounoussi

27 Diallo

32 Walcott

35 Bednarek

41 Lewis

43 Valery Referee: Simon Hooper Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 2. Booking Willy Caballero (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace). Post update Lyanco (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Moussa Djenepo. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu. Post update Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Shane Long (Southampton). Post update Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor Gallagher. Booking Lyanco (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Lyanco (Southampton). Post update Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton). Post update Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace). Post update Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Theo Walcott (Southampton). Booking Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward