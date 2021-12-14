Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kyogo was withdrawn with a hamstring injury in Celtic's Europa League win over Real Betis last Thursday

Injured Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has a chance of making the League Cup final on Sunday, says Ange Postecoglou, whose attacking options are further depleted for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game at Ross County.

James Forrest is out and Mikey Johnston a doubt after both came off injured in Sunday's defeat of Motherwell.

Fellow winger Jota and strikers Albian Ajeti and Giorgios Giakoumakis are already absent, while Postecoglou said of Kyogo's chances of facing Hibernian at Hampden: "Who knows, I am not sure.

"It's a day-to-day thing. If he's ready to go, we'll play him. And if he's not, we'll look to the following game.

"I'd expect him to be back at some point in the next week or so, the way he's improving. But with these things, you're relying on everything running smoothly and it doesn't always go that way.

"He and the medical team are working hard and we'll see what happens."

Despite the list of missing personnel, Postecoglou is impressed with the way the rest of the squad has "rolled up their sleeves" and kept Celtic within four points of league leaders Rangers.

"The guys have been brilliant in terms of not making or looking for excuses," he said.

"Our performances in the last three months have been very, very consistent and, pleasingly, the results have followed as well."

Celtic are seeking a sixth straight league win in Dingwall, while County rose off the foot of the table with victory over Dundee on Saturday extending their unbeaten run to four games.

Team news

County defender Alex Iacovitti is likely to be sidelined until after the winter break with a hamstring strain he sustained against St Mirren on 1 December.

Celtic, as well as being without Kyogo, Forrest, Ajeti, Giakoumakis and possibly Johnston, have centre-back Christopher Jullien missing as he continues to build up fitness after long-term injury.

Match stats