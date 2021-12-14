Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe had both returned from injury

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and striker Kemar Roofe could be sidelined until the end of the winter break after suffering injury setbacks.

Scotland international Jack returned to action last month after a nine-month lay-off with a calf problem.

Roofe picked up a knock on Jamaica duty but played twice for Rangers before missing Sunday's win over Hearts.

Both miss out again as the Scottish Premiership leaders host bottom side St Johnstone on Wednesday.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst hopes that Roofe might be fit before the winter break but says: "Ryan is similar to Kemar. We hope to have him back as soon as possible.

"Hopefully he will be back fully fit when we start after the winter break. He feels it is not as bad as it was before."

Rangers go into Wednesday's game four points clear of Celtic, with their city rivals visiting Ross County, who sit above St Johnstone on goal difference, at the same time.

Saints fell to the bottom after Saturday's home defeat by Aberdeen, but manager Callum Davidson remains optimistic that last season's double cup winners can recover their form.

"I see the squad sticking together and staying strong," he says. "It gives me positivity and belief that the group of players here are willing to fight all the way to the end of the season. I try to be positive and I believe in the group I've got."

Team news

Van Bronckhorst reported no fresh injury problems. It means Jack, Roofe and centre-half Filip Helander remain sidelined.

New St Johnstone signing Jacob Butterfield goes straight into the squad and striker Stevie May returns from injury.

However, on-loan Rangers winger Glenn Middleton cannot play against his parent club, while midfielders Murray Davidson, Cammy MacPherson and David Wotherspoon are again sidelined through injury.

What they said

Rangers captain James Tavernier: "I think anyone who comes to Ibrox is going to try to upset us, play a low block and try to frustrate us. We've just got to try to find solutions and apply the gameplan, and be at it from the first minute.

"The boss has come up with an abundance of tactics we can use against different opponents and it's always changing - and so far it's been so good."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I look at Saturday and I thought the performance and energy levels were really good. Sometimes your luck's out and it was a blatant hand ball that wasn't given that basically cost us three points.

"It's top against bottom and it's one of those games were nobody gives us a chance, but the players are really hungry and the training has been really good and, if we have that spirit, you never know what can happen in a game of football."

Match stats

St Johnstone are looking to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat and a sixth without a win.

Rangers are unbeaten in six games since losing the Scottish League Cup semi-final to Hibernian, winning five of them.

St Johnstone won on their last visit to Ibrox, after a Scottish Cup penalty shoot-out, in April but are without a win in their last 11 league meetings since a 3-1 victory at Ibrox in December 2017.

St Johnstone have failed to score in each of their last three league visits to Ibrox, going 283 minutes without a league goal at the ground since a Blair Alston penalty in a 5-1 defeat in September 2018.

Rangers remain unbeaten in 27 home league games, winning 24 of them, since the start of last season, with their last league defeat at Ibrox coming in March 2020 to Hamilton Academical.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team