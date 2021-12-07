Southend United v Maidenhead United

First Half ends, Southend United 1, Maidenhead United 0.
Line-ups
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Arnold
- 3Ralph
- 5Hobson
- 17Walsh
- 10Dalby
- 9Murphy
- 14Ferguson
- 20Atkinson
- 22LopataBooked at 4mins
- 24Demetriou
- 33Brunt
Substitutes
- 8Dunne
- 11Egbri
- 12Clifford
- 15Gard
- 18Rush
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 26Holden
- 6Clerima
- 24Massey
- 10Ferdinand
- 3Wells
- 5Parry
- 27Adams
- 17Smith
- 19Upward
- 18Acquah
- 22Kelly
Substitutes
- 2Sendles-White
- 9Blissett
- 11Sparkes
- 14Burley
- 15Beckwith
- Referee:
- Scott Tallis
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 1, Maidenhead United 0. Rhys Murphy (Southend United).
Booking
Kacper Lopata (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
