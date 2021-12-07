Shakhtar Donetsk v Sheriff Tiraspol

Foul by Artem Bondarenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Line-ups
Shakhtar Donetsk
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 30Pyatov
- 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
- 77Bondar
- 4Kryvtsov
- 44Korniienko
- 8Marcos Antônio
- 11Marlos
- 15Bondarenko
- 25Sudakov
- 19Solomon
- 99Dos Santos PedroBooked at 10mins
Substitutes
- 1Shevchenko
- 3da Silva Matos
- 7de Andrade Barberan
- 10Júnior Moraes
- 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
- 20Mudryk
- 22Matvienko
- 26Konoplya
- 31dos Santos
- 45Sikan
- 70Konoplyanka
- 81Trubin
Sheriff Tiraspol
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 30Athanasiadis
- 13Peixoto Costanza
- 2Arboleda Hurtado
- 55Dulanto
- 15da Silva Leite
- 9Traoré
- 21AddoBooked at 18mins
- 77Souza da Silva
- 22Kolovos
- 31Thill
- 99Yansane
Substitutes
- 1Celeadnic
- 6Radeljic
- 8Belousov
- 10Castañeda Velez
- 16Julien
- 19Cojocari
- 20Nikolov
- 33Pascenco
- 98Cojocaru
- Referee:
- Donatas Rumsas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Bruno (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Viktor Korniienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.
Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gustavo Dulanto (Sheriff Tiraspol).
Attempt missed. Sébastien Thill (Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Momo Yansane.
Attempt missed. Cristiano (Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Bruno.
Hand ball by Bruno (Sheriff Tiraspol).
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Adama Traoré.
Attempt blocked. Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Heorhii Sudakov.
Offside, Sheriff Tiraspol. Gustavo Dulanto tries a through ball, but Momo Yansane is caught offside.
Booking
Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol).
Attempt missed. Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Artem Bondarenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Manor Solomon following a corner.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.
Attempt missed. Marlos Bonfim (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Manor Solomon with a through ball.
Viktor Korniienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.