Champions League - Group D
Real MadridReal Madrid2Inter MilanInter Milan0

Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan: Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio score

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos scored his second Champions League goal of the campaign

Record 13-time winners Real Madrid finished top of Champions League Group D with victory over 10-man Inter Milan, who progress in second place.

Inter would have leapfrogged their opponents with victory in Spain but could not convert their chances.

Lautaro Martinez volleyed over from close range, Edin Dzeko headed straight at Thibaut Courtois and Ivan Perisic flicked a header against the post.

Toni Kroos scored the opener for Real and Marco Asensio curled in the second.

Former Germany international midfielder Kroos' effort was the La Liga side's 1,000th goal in the European Cup, becoming the first club to reach that landmark.

Substitute Asensio's strike - a minute after coming on - was a beauty, picking the ball up on the edge of the box and caressing a finish into the top corner.

Carlo Ancelotti's men could have doubled their lead before half-time but Rodrygo struck the foot of the post and smashed into the side-netting from a promising position shortly after.

Inter were chasing the game in the second period but were unable to get on the scoresheet with midfielder Nicolo Barella sent off just after the hour mark for lashing out at defender Eder Militao.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 64mins
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 14CasemiroSubstituted forCamavingaat 71'minutes
  • 8KroosSubstituted forValverdeat 78'minutes
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 78'minutes
  • 16JovicSubstituted forMarianoat 78'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
  • 40Fuidias

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 54mins
  • 37Skriniar
  • 95BastoniBooked at 74mins
  • 2DumfriesSubstituted forDimarcoat 45'minutes
  • 23BarellaBooked at 64mins
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forVidalat 60'minutes
  • 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVecinoat 60'minutes
  • 14Perisic
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forGagliardiniat 66'minutes
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forSánchezat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 46Zanotti
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych
Attendance:
46,887

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home15
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Inter Milan 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Inter Milan 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Valverde.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Eden Hazard replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 2, Inter Milan 0. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Luka Jovic.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Toni Kroos.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Rodrygo.

  12. Post update

    Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).

  14. Booking

    Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

  16. Post update

    Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Casemiro.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).

  19. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Casemiro.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64021810812
2PSG6321138511
3RB Leipzig6213151417
4Club Bruges6114620-144

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool66001761118
2Atl Madrid621378-17
3FC Porto6123411-75
4AC Milan611469-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax66002051518
2Sporting6303141229
3B Dortmund63031011-19
4Besiktas6006319-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65011431115
2Inter Milan631285310
3Sheriff Tiraspol6213711-47
4Shakhtar Donetsk6024212-102

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55001931615
2Barcelona521226-47
3Benfica512259-45
4Dynamo Kyiv501419-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd5311107310
2Villarreal52129727
3Atalanta5131101006
4Young Boys5113611-54

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille52214318
2RB Salzburg52127617
3Sevilla51315416
4Wolfsburg512247-35

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea5401101912
2Juventus540196312
3Zenit St Petersburg51137704
4Malmö FF5014113-121
View full Champions League tables

