Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller has made history as the first player to score in his first six Champions League appearances.
Haller hit a penalty as Ajax, already into the last 16 as Group C winners, beat Sporting Lisbon 4-2 on Tuesday.
He is only the second player - after Cristiano Ronaldo - to score in all six group games in a single Champions League season.
Ronaldo scored in all six group games for Real Madrid in 2017-18.
Haller now has 10 goals in this season's Champions League - and only Ronaldo, with 11 in 2015-16, has bettered that in the group stages.
The former West Ham striker, 27, has passed Alessandro del Piero (Juventus, 1995-96), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid, 2013-14) and Erling Braut Haaland (RB Salzburg, 2019-20) who all scored in their first five Champions League outings
After his penalty gave Ajax an early lead, Sporting equalised through Nuno Santos in the 22nd minute.
But Brazilian Antony restored the Dutch side's advantage just before half-time after a horrible defensive error by the visitors.
David Neres extended Ajax's advantage after 58 minutes before Steven Berghuis added the fourth, but Sporting got a late consolation when Bruno Tabata's thunderous side-footed shot crashed home off the underside of the bar.
Ajax topped Group C with a maximum 18 points while the Portuguese champions, who had already been confirmed runners-up, finished with nine, using the last group match to give several young players a first run-out in European competition.
The match was played behind closed doors because of Dutch government restrictions imposed following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the Netherlands.
Line-ups
Ajax
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Pasveer
- 12MazraouiSubstituted forTimberat 77'minutes
- 3SchuursBooked at 44minsSubstituted forRenschat 59'minutes
- 21Martínez
- 17BlindSubstituted forTagliaficoat 45'minutes
- 4ÁlvarezBooked at 54minsSubstituted forTaylorat 72'minutes
- 8Gravenberch
- 11dos Santos
- 23Berghuis
- 7Neres CamposSubstituted forKlaassenat 60'minutes
- 22Haller
Substitutes
- 2Timber
- 6Klaassen
- 9Pereira da Silva
- 10Tadic
- 15Rensch
- 16Gorter
- 19Labyad
- 24Onana
- 25Taylor
- 26Jensen
- 30Daramy
- 31Tagliafico
Sporting
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 31Neves Virgínia
- 13Novo Neto
- 25Inácio
- 2Reis de Lima
- 87Pontes EstevesSubstituted forJacinto Dos Názinhoat 73'minutes
- 68Santos BragançaBooked at 8minsSubstituted forLuis Essugoat 81'minutes
- 15UgarteSubstituted forSarabiaat 73'minutes
- 47de Sousa Esgaio
- 19de Melo TomásSubstituted forPereira Gonçalvesat 60'minutes
- 11Gomes dos SantosSubstituted forDias Fernandesat 60'minutes
- 7Souza RamosBooked at 36mins
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 8Nunes
- 17Sarabia
- 21Dias Fernandes
- 22Eusébio Paulo
- 24Porro
- 28Pereira Gonçalves
- 63Martinez Marsà
- 71Jacinto Dos Názinho
- 84Luis Essugo
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away9
Second Half ends, Ajax 4, Sporting Lisbon 2.
Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antony.
Foul by Davy Klaassen (Ajax).
Luís Neto (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Dário Essugo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Luís Neto.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Lisbon).
Attempt missed. Názinho (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Paulinho.
Post update
Foul by Antony (Ajax).
Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Devyne Rensch (Ajax).
Paulinho (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Dário Essugo replaces Daniel Bragança.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Luís Neto.
Goal! Ajax 4, Sporting Lisbon 2. Bruno Tabata (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ricardo Esgaio.
Foul by Davy Klaassen (Ajax).