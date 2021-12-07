Champions League - Group B
FC PortoFC Porto1Atl MadridAtlético Madrid3

FC Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid: Atletico beat Porto to reach last 16

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Porto and Atletico Madrid players clash
Porto and Atletico Madrid players clash in a match that saw three red cards

Atletico Madrid reached the last 16 of the Champions League after beating Porto in an extraordinary match that saw three players shown red cards.

Antoine Griezmann scored one goal in Portugal and had a key role in the two others as the Spanish side finished second in Group B behind Liverpool.

Atletico led 1-0 through Griezmann when Yannick Carrasco was sent off, before Porto's Wendell saw red.

Porto's Agustin Marchesin, who was not on the pitch, was also shown a red.

Substitute Angel Correa made it 2-0 to Atletico in the 90th minute, while Rodrigo de Paul added a third goal 60 seconds later.

Porto then earned a consolation penalty which Sergio Oliveira converted with the final kick of the game.

Diego Simeone's Atletico began the game bottom of the group but ended it second on seven points, Porto coming third with five and qualifying for the Europa League.

Liverpool finished top with 18 points after winning 2-1 at AC Milan, who finished bottom with four.

Line-ups

FC Porto

Formation 4-4-2

  • 99Meireles Costa
  • 23Neto LopesSubstituted forOliveiraat 81'minutes
  • 19Mbemba
  • 3PepeBooked at 69mins
  • 12SanusiSubstituted forWendellat 63'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 25OtávioBooked at 67minsSubstituted forVieiraat 82'minutes
  • 20Vitinha
  • 16GrujicSubstituted forJM Coronaat 81'minutes
  • 7Díaz
  • 9TaremiBooked at 32minsSubstituted forMartínezat 82'minutes
  • 30de Lima Barbosa

Substitutes

  • 1Marchesín
  • 2Cardoso
  • 17JM Corona
  • 18Manafá Jancó
  • 22Wendell
  • 27Oliveira
  • 28Almeida Costa
  • 29Martínez
  • 31Chipela Gomes
  • 50Vieira
  • 70Albuquerque Borges
  • 71Meira Meixedo

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Oblak
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 22Hermoso
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Koke
  • 5de Paul
  • 21CarrascoBooked at 67mins
  • 11LemarSubstituted forCorreaat 66'minutesBooked at 67mins
  • 8Griezmann
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 13'minutesSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 7Sequeira
  • 10Correa
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 31Gómez
  • 38González Verjara
  • 47Camara Silva
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamFC PortoAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Porto 1, Atletico Madrid 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Porto 1, Atletico Madrid 3.

  3. Post update

    Goal! FC Porto 1, Atletico Madrid 3. Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty FC Porto. Evanilson draws a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) after a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vitinha (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vitinha (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Jesús Corona (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! FC Porto 0, Atletico Madrid 3. Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! FC Porto 0, Atletico Madrid 2. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann following a fast break.

  13. Post update

    Evanilson (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Sérgio Oliveira.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fábio Vieira (FC Porto) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesús Corona.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Atletico Madrid. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Renan Lodi is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Toni Martínez (FC Porto) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Díaz.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Renan Lodi replaces Matheus Cunha.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Porto. Fábio Vieira replaces Otávio.

