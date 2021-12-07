Match ends, FC Porto 1, Atletico Madrid 3.
Atletico Madrid reached the last 16 of the Champions League after beating Porto in an extraordinary match that saw three players shown red cards.
Antoine Griezmann scored one goal in Portugal and had a key role in the two others as the Spanish side finished second in Group B behind Liverpool.
Atletico led 1-0 through Griezmann when Yannick Carrasco was sent off, before Porto's Wendell saw red.
Porto's Agustin Marchesin, who was not on the pitch, was also shown a red.
Substitute Angel Correa made it 2-0 to Atletico in the 90th minute, while Rodrigo de Paul added a third goal 60 seconds later.
Porto then earned a consolation penalty which Sergio Oliveira converted with the final kick of the game.
Diego Simeone's Atletico began the game bottom of the group but ended it second on seven points, Porto coming third with five and qualifying for the Europa League.
Liverpool finished top with 18 points after winning 2-1 at AC Milan, who finished bottom with four.
Line-ups
FC Porto
Formation 4-4-2
- 99Meireles Costa
- 23Neto LopesSubstituted forOliveiraat 81'minutes
- 19Mbemba
- 3PepeBooked at 69mins
- 12SanusiSubstituted forWendellat 63'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 25OtávioBooked at 67minsSubstituted forVieiraat 82'minutes
- 20Vitinha
- 16GrujicSubstituted forJM Coronaat 81'minutes
- 7Díaz
- 9TaremiBooked at 32minsSubstituted forMartínezat 82'minutes
- 30de Lima Barbosa
Substitutes
- 1Marchesín
- 2Cardoso
- 17JM Corona
- 18Manafá Jancó
- 22Wendell
- 27Oliveira
- 28Almeida Costa
- 29Martínez
- 31Chipela Gomes
- 50Vieira
- 70Albuquerque Borges
- 71Meira Meixedo
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Oblak
- 24Vrsaljko
- 4Kondogbia
- 22Hermoso
- 14Llorente
- 6Koke
- 5de Paul
- 21CarrascoBooked at 67mins
- 11LemarSubstituted forCorreaat 66'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 8Griezmann
- 9SuárezSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 13'minutesSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 7Sequeira
- 10Correa
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 31Gómez
- 38González Verjara
- 47Camara Silva
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Porto 1, Atletico Madrid 3.
Post update
Goal! FC Porto 1, Atletico Madrid 3. Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty FC Porto. Evanilson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vitinha (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vitinha (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Jesús Corona (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! FC Porto 0, Atletico Madrid 3. Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.
Goal!
Goal! FC Porto 0, Atletico Madrid 2. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann following a fast break.
Post update
Evanilson (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Sérgio Oliveira.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fábio Vieira (FC Porto) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesús Corona.
Post update
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Renan Lodi is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Toni Martínez (FC Porto) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Díaz.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Renan Lodi replaces Matheus Cunha.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Porto. Fábio Vieira replaces Otávio.