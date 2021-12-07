Champions League - Group C
Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas: Substitute Erling Braut Haaland scores twice

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Braut Haaland
Erling Braut Haaland scored twice after coming off the bench

Borussia Dortmund ended their Champions League campaign with a thrashing of 10-man Besiktas in the knowledge they could not reach the knockout stage.

Donyell Malen squeezed in an opener from Jude Bellingham's driving run and pass before Welinton's sending-off allowed Dortmund to take control.

He tripped Mahmoud Dahoud in the box and Marco Reus scored from the spot.

Reus ghosted beyond several defenders to add his second before substitute Erling Braut Haaland scored twice.

The 21-year-old Norway forward had only been on the pitch five minutes when he headed in his first and then rose highest to nod in a second from a corner.

Haaland has now scored 23 goals in 19 Champions League games.

Dortmund were already certain to finish third in the group, taking them into the Europa League, while Besiktas finish bottom without gaining a point.

