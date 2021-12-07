Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, Besiktas 0.
Borussia Dortmund ended their Champions League campaign with a thrashing of 10-man Besiktas in the knowledge they could not reach the knockout stage.
Donyell Malen squeezed in an opener from Jude Bellingham's driving run and pass before Welinton's sending-off allowed Dortmund to take control.
He tripped Mahmoud Dahoud in the box and Marco Reus scored from the spot.
Reus ghosted beyond several defenders to add his second before substitute Erling Braut Haaland scored twice.
The 21-year-old Norway forward had only been on the pitch five minutes when he headed in his first and then rose highest to nod in a second from a corner.
Haaland has now scored 23 goals in 19 Champions League games.
Dortmund were already certain to finish third in the group, taking them into the Europa League, while Besiktas finish bottom without gaining a point.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kobel
- 24MeunierSubstituted forCarvalhoat 45'minutes
- 15Hummels
- 5ZagadouSubstituted forPongracicat 73'minutes
- 14Schulz
- 22BellinghamSubstituted forGuerreiroat 73'minutes
- 28Witsel
- 8Dahoud
- 39WolfSubstituted forPasslackat 62'minutes
- 21Malen
- 11ReusSubstituted forHaalandat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Haaland
- 13Guerreiro
- 20Carvalho
- 27Tigges
- 30Passlack
- 31Ostrzinski
- 34Pongracic
- 36Knauff
Besiktas
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Destanoglu
- 20Uysal
- 23Souza SilvaBooked at 43mins
- 4MonteroBooked at 31mins
- 77Meras
- 14Topal
- 5de Souza DiasBooked at 44minsSubstituted forHutchinsonat 82'minutes
- 28KaramanSubstituted forRosierat 45'minutes
- 12BozdoganSubstituted forUçanat 76'minutes
- 17LarinBooked at 39minsSubstituted forGhezzalat 69'minutes
- 9Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 2Rosier
- 3Yilmaz
- 8Uçan
- 10Özyakup
- 13Hutchinson
- 18Ghezzal
- 24Vida
- 46Saatci
- 61Bilgin
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home29
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, Besiktas 0.
Attempt saved. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reinier.
Attempt blocked. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Attempt blocked. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Salih Uçan (Besiktas).
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Reinier.
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Donyell Malen with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Besiktas. Atiba Hutchinson replaces Josef.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, Besiktas 0. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Salih Uçan.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Valentin Rosier.
Foul by Marin Pongracic (Borussia Dortmund).
Michy Batshuayi (Besiktas) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund).
Josef (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Besiktas. Salih Uçan replaces Can Bozdogan.
Felix Passlack (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Can Bozdogan (Besiktas).