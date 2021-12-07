Champions League - Group A
PSGParis Saint Germain4Club BrugesClub Bruges1

Paris St-Germain 4-1 Club Bruges: Kylian Mbappe passes 30 Champions League goals mark

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has now scored 31 goals in the Champions League

Kylian Mbappe became the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals as Paris St-Germain rounded off Group A with a win over Club Bruges.

The hosts were already guaranteed to qualify for the knockout stage in second place, behind Manchester City, while defeat sees Bruges finish bottom.

Mbappe all but put the game to bed inside seven minutes, scoring twice in quick succession for the home side.

Lionel Messi also scored twice either side of a Bruges consolation.

Mats Rits beat goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with a slotted finish for the visitors, who created several good chances.

Mbappe's first came after 72 seconds, firing into the bottom corner when goalkeeper Simon Mignolet palmed a cross into his path, before the France forward volleyed in from Angel di Maria's clipped pass soon after.

That took him to 31 goals in Europe's elite competition, passing the 30-goal landmark at the age of 22 years and 352 days to surpass Messi, who was 23 years and 131 days when he reached that target.

Mbappe then set up the man whose record he had just broken, though PSG's third was a classic Messi dribble and finish.

The 34-year-old scampered to the edge of the Bruges box, shifted the ball on to his left foot and curled into the corner to score against a 38th different side in the competition, a joint-record alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi grabbed his second after Rits had responded for the Belgian side, slotting in from the spot after he was fouled for his fifth Champions League goal this season and 125th in total.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 22Diallo
  • 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forKehrerat 50'minutesBooked at 55mins
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forEbimbeat 84'minutes
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forParedesat 71'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forHerreraat 71'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappéBooked at 70minsSubstituted forIcardiat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Paredes
  • 9Icardi
  • 15Danilo
  • 17Dagba
  • 21Herrera
  • 24Kehrer
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 60Letellier

Club Bruges

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Mignolet
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 5Hendry
  • 4N'Soki
  • 18Ricca
  • 26RitsSubstituted forVormerat 69'minutes
  • 3BalantaSubstituted forMbamba-Muandaat 69'minutes
  • 98SandraSubstituted forvan der Bremptat 57'minutes
  • 20Vanaken
  • 10LangBooked at 61mins
  • 90De Ketelaere

Substitutes

  • 2Sobol
  • 7Wesley
  • 8Otasowie
  • 11Maouassa
  • 19Sowah
  • 21Izquierdo
  • 25Vormer
  • 28van der Brempt
  • 29Dost
  • 44Mechele
  • 72Mbamba-Muanda
  • 91Lammens
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
47,492

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamClub Bruges
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home17
Away15
Shots on Target
Home9
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Club Brugge 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Club Brugge 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Marquinhos.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruud Vormer with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

  7. Post update

    Noa Lang (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noa Lang.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Club Brugge. Hans Vanaken tries a through ball, but Charles De Ketelaere is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Éric Ebimbe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

  12. Post update

    Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).

  16. Post update

    Ignace van der Brempt (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Éric Ebimbe replaces Marco Verratti.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64021810812
2PSG6321138511
3RB Leipzig6213151417
4Club Bruges6114620-144

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool65101661016
2FC Porto613238-56
3AC Milan612368-25
4Atl Madrid612347-35

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax66001841418
2Sporting6303131039
3B Dortmund6303711-49
4Besiktas6006316-130

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65011331015
2Inter Milan631284410
3Sheriff Tiraspol6204611-56
4Shakhtar Donetsk6114211-94

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55001931615
2Barcelona521226-47
3Benfica512259-45
4Dynamo Kyiv501419-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd5311107310
2Villarreal52129727
3Atalanta5131101006
4Young Boys5113611-54

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille52214318
2RB Salzburg52127617
3Sevilla51315416
4Wolfsburg512247-35

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea5401101912
2Juventus540196312
3Zenit St Petersburg51137704
4Malmö FF5014113-121
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories