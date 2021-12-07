Champions League - Group A
PSGParis Saint Germain4Club BrugesClub Bruges1

Paris St-Germain v Club Bruges

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 22Diallo
  • 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forKehrerat 50'minutesBooked at 55mins
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forEbimbeat 84'minutes
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forParedesat 71'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forHerreraat 71'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappéBooked at 70minsSubstituted forIcardiat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Paredes
  • 9Icardi
  • 15Danilo
  • 17Dagba
  • 21Herrera
  • 24Kehrer
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 60Letellier

Club Bruges

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Mignolet
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 5Hendry
  • 4N'Soki
  • 18Ricca
  • 26RitsSubstituted forVormerat 69'minutes
  • 3BalantaSubstituted forMbamba-Muandaat 69'minutes
  • 98SandraSubstituted forvan der Bremptat 57'minutes
  • 20Vanaken
  • 10LangBooked at 61mins
  • 90De Ketelaere

Substitutes

  • 2Sobol
  • 7Wesley
  • 8Otasowie
  • 11Maouassa
  • 19Sowah
  • 21Izquierdo
  • 25Vormer
  • 28van der Brempt
  • 29Dost
  • 44Mechele
  • 72Mbamba-Muanda
  • 91Lammens
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamClub Bruges
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home15
Away13
Shots on Target
Home9
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).

  3. Post update

    Ignace van der Brempt (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Éric Ebimbe replaces Marco Verratti.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain).

  8. Post update

    Noah Mbamba-Muanda (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Clinton Mata (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ignace van der Brempt.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Club Brugge 1. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi draws a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ignace van der Brempt (Club Brugge) after a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Federico Ricca.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64021810812
2PSG6321138511
3RB Leipzig6213151417
4Club Bruges6114620-144

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool55001551015
2FC Porto512238-55
3AC Milan511357-24
4Atl Madrid511347-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax55001631315
2Sporting530212849
3B Dortmund5203511-66
4Besiktas5005314-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid5401123912
2Inter Milan531183510
3Sheriff Tiraspol5203610-46
4Shakhtar Donetsk5014111-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55001931615
2Barcelona521226-47
3Benfica512259-45
4Dynamo Kyiv501419-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd5311107310
2Villarreal52129727
3Atalanta5131101006
4Young Boys5113611-54

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille52214318
2RB Salzburg52127617
3Sevilla51315416
4Wolfsburg512247-35

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea5401101912
2Juventus540196312
3Zenit St Petersburg51137704
4Malmö FF5014113-121
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories