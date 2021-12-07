Paris St-Germain v Club Bruges

Attempt missed. Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 22Diallo
- 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forKehrerat 50'minutesBooked at 55mins
- 18Wijnaldum
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forEbimbeat 84'minutes
- 27GueyeSubstituted forParedesat 71'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forHerreraat 71'minutes
- 30Messi
- 7MbappéBooked at 70minsSubstituted forIcardiat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 3Kimpembe
- 8Paredes
- 9Icardi
- 15Danilo
- 17Dagba
- 21Herrera
- 24Kehrer
- 28Ebimbe
- 60Letellier
Club Bruges
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Mignolet
- 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
- 5Hendry
- 4N'Soki
- 18Ricca
- 26RitsSubstituted forVormerat 69'minutes
- 3BalantaSubstituted forMbamba-Muandaat 69'minutes
- 98SandraSubstituted forvan der Bremptat 57'minutes
- 20Vanaken
- 10LangBooked at 61mins
- 90De Ketelaere
Substitutes
- 2Sobol
- 7Wesley
- 8Otasowie
- 11Maouassa
- 19Sowah
- 21Izquierdo
- 25Vormer
- 28van der Brempt
- 29Dost
- 44Mechele
- 72Mbamba-Muanda
- 91Lammens
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
Ignace van der Brempt (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Éric Ebimbe replaces Marco Verratti.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.
Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain).
Noah Mbamba-Muanda (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Clinton Mata (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ignace van der Brempt.
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Club Brugge 1. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ignace van der Brempt (Club Brugge) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Federico Ricca.
Attempt blocked. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).
Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.