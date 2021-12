Last updated on .From the section European Football

Zenit St Petersburg finished third in the group

A dramatic equaliser from Zenit St Petersburg four minutes into added time meant holders Chelsea failed to top their Champions League group.

Substitute Magomed Ozdoev scored a stunning half-volley from the edge of the box after Chelsea had come from behind to lead 3-2 with minutes left.

Timo Werner scored in both halves and also set up Romelu Lukaku after Zenit had come from 1-0 down to lead 2-1.

But Ozdoev's strike meant Chelsea finish behind Juventus, who beat Malmo.

Thomas Tuchel's side - whose only defeat of the group stages came in Turin when they lost 1-0 to Juventus - made the perfect start, Werner reacting to poke in the opener within three minutes.

Two goals in quick succession from Claudinho and Sardar Azmoun saw Zenit go in front at the break, before Werner's one-two with Ross Barkley helped tee up Lukaku for Chelsea's second.

Werner, who was a threat for Chelsea throughout, showed composure to make it 3-2 when substitute Christian Pulisic played him in with five minutes remaining.

But Ozdoev's stunning stoppage-time strike ensured Juventus topped Group H, while Zenit finished in third and will go into the Europa League play-offs in February.

More to follow.

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Zenit St Petersburg Starting XI Avg Squad number 41 Player name Kerzhakov Average rating 6.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Karavaev Average rating 6.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Lovren Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 44 Player name Rakitskiy Average rating 6.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Douglas Santos Average rating 6.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Barrios Average rating 6.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Malcom Average rating 6.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Kuzyaev Average rating 6.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Wendel Average rating 6.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Claudinho Average rating 6.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Azmoun Average rating 7.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 4 Player name Krugovoy Average rating 7.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Mostovoy Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Erokhin Average rating 7.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Dzyuba Average rating 7.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Ozdoev Average rating 7.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Chelsea Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Arrizabalaga Average rating 5.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 5.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Christensen Average rating 5.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 31 Player name Sarr Average rating 4.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Hudson-Odoi Average rating 5.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name James Average rating 5.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Barkley Average rating 5.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Saúl Average rating 4.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 6.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Lukaku Average rating 6.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Werner Average rating 7.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 3 Player name Alonso Average rating 4.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 5.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 4.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 5.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Zenit St Petersburg Formation 4-1-4-1 41 Kerzhakov 15 Karavaev 6 Lovren 44 Rakitskiy 3 dos Santos Justino de Melo 5 Barrios 10 Malcom 14 Kuzyaev 8 Valle da Silva 11 Rodrigues Parisi Leonel 7 Azmoun 41 Kerzhakov

15 Karavaev

6 Lovren Booked at 60mins

44 Rakitskiy Substituted for Krugovoy at 66' minutes

3 dos Santos Justino de Melo

5 Barrios

10 Malcom Substituted for Erokhin at 79' minutes

14 Kuzyaev Substituted for Ozdoev at 79' minutes

8 Valle da Silva Substituted for Mostovoy at 51' minutes

11 Rodrigues Parisi Leonel

7 Azmoun Substituted for Dzyuba at 79' minutes Substitutes 4 Krugovoy

17 Mostovoy

19 Sutormin

21 Erokhin

22 Dzyuba

27 Ozdoev

64 Kravtsov

71 Odoevskiy

85 Kuznetsov

91 Byazrov

94 Khotulev Chelsea Formation 3-4-1-2 1 Arrizabalaga 28 Azpilicueta 4 Christensen 31 Sarr 20 Hudson-Odoi 24 James 18 Barkley 17 Saúl 19 Mount 9 Lukaku 11 Werner 1 Arrizabalaga

28 Azpilicueta

4 Christensen

31 Sarr

20 Hudson-Odoi Booked at 37mins Substituted for Pulisic at 65' minutes

24 James

18 Barkley Substituted for Ziyech at 65' minutes

17 Saúl Substituted for Alonso at 75' minutes

19 Mount

9 Lukaku Substituted for Havertz at 75' minutes

11 Werner Substitutes 2 Rüdiger

3 Alonso

6 Thiago Silva

10 Pulisic

12 Loftus-Cheek

13 Bettinelli

16 Mendy

22 Ziyech

29 Havertz Referee: Serdar Gözübüyük Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Zenit St Petersburg 3, Chelsea 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 3, Chelsea 3. Post update Hand ball by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea). goal Goal! Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 3, Chelsea 3. Magomed Ozdoev (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Post update Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg). Post update Malang Sarr (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg). goal Goal! Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 2, Chelsea 3. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Pulisic. Post update Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Chelsea) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniil Krugovoy with a cross. Post update Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by César Azpilicueta. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vyacheslav Karavaev. Post update Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz. Substitution Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Magomed Ozdoev replaces Daler Kuzyaev. Substitution Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Aleksandr Erokhin replaces Malcom. Substitution Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Artem Dzyuba replaces Sardar Azmoun because of an injury. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Kai Havertz replaces Romelu Lukaku. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Marcos Alonso replaces Saúl Ñíguez. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward