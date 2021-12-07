Last updated on .From the section European Football

You have a certain anger when you lose - Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says he "feels it personally" when they lose games and he has a "certain anger" to put it right.

The Blues lost only their third game of the season on Saturday against West Ham, following defeats by Manchester City and Juventus in September.

They still remain top of their Champions League group, level on points with Juventus after five games.

Chelsea play Zenit St Petersburg, who are third in the group, on Wednesday.

Tuchel's side have already qualified for the knockout stages but they must match or better Juventus' result against Malmo to go through as group winners.

Asked about recent form - Chelsea drew with Manchester United before battling to a 2-1 win against Watford and losing to West Ham - Tuchel said he was not worried.

"Maybe it seems to you like this but it actually does not [feel like that]," he added. "We dropped some points against Manchester United and we found a solution to win at Watford and it was a freak shot at West Ham.

"We've had this before, we have lost and we don't like it. I feel it personally. I have a certain anger and ambition to try to turn things around."

Chelsea will be without several players because of injuries, including defenders Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah and midfielders Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic is also missing after testing positive for Covid-19.

It could mean another start for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who said he had to be "patient" for his opportunities at Chelsea after making 15 appearances so far this season.

"There's a lot of good players. We might have a few injuries and I might be put in. I had to be ready and I have been ready. I have had to step up as an individual," he added.

"I'm very grateful to be fit. I'm enjoying it a lot and it comes with different duties. I'm ready to play and ready to play wherever. I'm playing a lot. You never know how football is going to go."

