Champions League - Group F
Man UtdManchester United1Young BoysYoung Boys1

Man Utd 1-1 Young Boys: Youthful United side held in final Champions League group game

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Greenwood
Mason Greenwood's opener was his first Champions League goal of the season

Mason Greenwood's spectacular ninth-minute opener failed to inspire Manchester United's second string who were held to a disappointing Champions League draw by Swiss side Young Boys.

With qualification as group winners having been secured with a game to spare, interim boss Ralf Rangnick gave all 11 players who started the Premier League win over Crystal Palace a night off.

But, other than Greenwood, who brilliantly volleyed Luke Shaw's cross into the corner, it was not a night when United's fringe players made much of an impression.

A rare opportunity for Donny van de Beek only resulted in the Dutchman providing 19-year-old Fabian Rieder with the chance to equalise for David Wagner's men and Quentin Maceiras should have won it for the visitors but fired wide from an excellent position after finding himself unmarked in the box.

Rangnick introduced Robbie Savage's son, Charlie, for a first-team debut - something his dad never managed during his time as an Old Trafford junior - two minutes from time.

At the same time, Zidane Iqbal became the first British-born player of Asian heritage to make a senior appearance for the club.

The night did not end well for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who had to be taken of on a stretcher after the final whistle.

Greenwood the star on a disappointing night

A place in Monday's draw is something of an achievement for United, who have only reached the knockout round five times since the 2011 final, when they were beaten by Barcelona, and on only four occasions since Sir Alex Ferguson retired two years later.

On this evidence, few will give them much hope of winning the competition for a fourth time, although there are a lot of big names for Rangnick to call upon when the action starts again next February.

Greenwood's latest goal means he has now scored eight in European competition - excluding qualifiers - for United, a record for any player for the club before their 21st birthday, overtaking Marcus Rashford.

Rangnick will want more from the youngster given the manager's preference to press high up the pitch, something which will only give his chances of breaking back into Gareth Southgate's England squad a lift.

Henderson with a point to prove

Of all the players given a starting spot by Rangnick, goalkeeper Dean Henderson had the most pressing need to impress.

Overlooked this season by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after missing the start of the campaign, Henderson is desperate to play regularly to try to regain his England spot, and if January comes and he still finds himself on the bench, he is likely to seek a loan move.

A couple of dashes out of his box to make clearances and a decent save to deny Christopher Martins' effort represented a decent opening period until Rieder struck.

In fairness to Henderson, the fault was not his as skipper Nemanja Matic played a pass to Van de Beek in a dangerous position which the Dutchman, given a rousing reception by the home fans who feel he should be given more opportunities, failed to control.

Henderson was left exposed too often after half-time as United's second string found it an increasing struggle to keep their opponents at bay.

Maceiras should have scored in what was the last bit of action around Henderson's goal before the keeper was replaced by Tom Heaton, who was making his United debut nearly two decades after he first joined the club.

Player of the match

BaillyEric Bailly

with an average of 6.54

Manchester United

  1. Squad number3Player nameBailly
    Average rating

    6.54

  2. Squad number11Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    6.48

  3. Squad number72Player nameSavage
    Average rating

    6.46

  4. Squad number43Player nameMengi
    Average rating

    6.17

  5. Squad number26Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.16

  6. Squad number73Player nameIqbal
    Average rating

    6.03

  7. Squad number34Player namevan de Beek
    Average rating

    5.97

  8. Squad number22Player nameHeaton
    Average rating

    5.96

  9. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    5.55

  10. Squad number16Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    5.52

  11. Squad number14Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    5.39

  12. Squad number47Player nameShoretire
    Average rating

    5.37

  13. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    5.28

  14. Squad number8Player nameMata
    Average rating

    5.23

  15. Squad number31Player nameMatic
    Average rating

    4.95

  16. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    4.70

Young Boys

  1. Squad number36Player nameHefti
    Average rating

    6.49

  2. Squad number22Player nameMaier
    Average rating

    6.46

  3. Squad number32Player nameRieder
    Average rating

    6.39

  4. Squad number30Player nameLauper
    Average rating

    6.19

  5. Squad number8Player nameSierro
    Average rating

    6.17

  6. Squad number9Player nameKanga
    Average rating

    6.08

  7. Squad number20Player nameAebischer
    Average rating

    6.07

  8. Squad number4Player nameCamara
    Average rating

    5.96

  9. Squad number35Player nameMartins Pereira
    Average rating

    5.96

  10. Squad number91Player nameFaivre
    Average rating

    5.96

  11. Squad number28Player nameLustenberger
    Average rating

    5.95

  12. Squad number15Player nameElia
    Average rating

    5.92

  13. Squad number17Player nameSiebatcheu
    Average rating

    5.90

  14. Squad number13Player nameMoumi Ngamaleu
    Average rating

    5.88

  15. Squad number25Player nameLefort
    Average rating

    5.88

  16. Squad number24Player nameMaceiras
    Average rating

    5.86

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 26HendersonSubstituted forHeatonat 68'minutes
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 3Bailly
  • 31Matic
  • 23ShawSubstituted forMengiat 61'minutes
  • 34van de Beek
  • 16DialloSubstituted forShoretireat 68'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 8MataSubstituted forSavageat 89'minutes
  • 14LingardSubstituted forIqbalat 89'minutes
  • 36Elanga
  • 11Greenwood

Substitutes

  • 22Heaton
  • 43Mengi
  • 47Shoretire
  • 51Kovar
  • 64Hardley
  • 72Savage
  • 73Iqbal

Young Boys

Formation 4-4-2

  • 91Faivre
  • 24Maceiras
  • 4CamaraSubstituted forLauperat 77'minutes
  • 28Lustenberger
  • 25Lefort
  • 13Moumi Ngamaleu
  • 20AebischerSubstituted forSierroat 62'minutes
  • 35Martins Pereira
  • 32RiederSubstituted forHeftiat 62'minutes
  • 15EliaSubstituted forMaierat 87'minutes
  • 17SiebatcheuSubstituted forKangaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Zesiger
  • 8Sierro
  • 9Kanga
  • 10Sulejmani
  • 11Jankewitz
  • 14Bürgy
  • 22Maier
  • 29Toure
  • 30Lauper
  • 36Hefti
  • 61Zbinden
  • 68Laidani
Referee:
Benoît Bastien
Attendance:
73,156

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamYoung Boys
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 1, Young Boys 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Young Boys 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Shola Shoretire.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Teden Mengi.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Charlie Savage replaces Juan Mata.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Zidane Iqbal replaces Jesse Lingard.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nico Maier (Young Boys) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sandro Lauper (Young Boys).

  9. Post update

    Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Young Boys. Nico Maier replaces Meschak Elia.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys).

  12. Post update

    Teden Mengi (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vincent Sierro (Young Boys) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Meschak Elia.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Lefort (Young Boys) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vincent Sierro.

  15. Booking

    Shola Shoretire (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Meschak Elia (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Shola Shoretire (Manchester United).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Lefort (Young Boys).

  19. Post update

    Shola Shoretire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Young Boys. Sandro Lauper replaces Mohamed Ali Camara.

Comments

Join the conversation

365 comments

  • Comment posted by Lents1977, today at 22:11

    Liverpool play their reserve team away and play the Italian league leaders off the park.
    Utd play a weakened team at home against the European whipping boys and get played off the park. Truly embarrassing!!

    • Reply posted by mikey, today at 22:14

      mikey replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Gorton Road 19, today at 22:11

    So many Man U fans say that they don’t go to the game coz they can’t get a ticket, well there where thousands of empty seats at OT tonight so what’s your excuse now?

    • Reply posted by Ribbo, today at 22:14

      Ribbo replied:
      It's a dead rubber for a midweek Wednesday game in horrible winter weather conditions. I think a lot of people would prefer to stay at home for this.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 22:08

    Don’t understand the negative comments for united. Was a second string squad with a 4th string substitutes. Good to see what the other players can bring

    • Reply posted by Reyna terra, today at 22:15

      Reyna terra replied:
      Yea nothing

  • Comment posted by buster21, today at 22:20

    I didn't notice Liverpool leaving out there top scorer.

    • Reply posted by a normal person, today at 22:32

      a normal person replied:
      You mean 'their' maybe? Your grammatical standards are as poor as that Utd performance

  • Comment posted by Lents1977, today at 22:07

    Utd just a very very average team

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:14

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Young Boys finished on 5 points. 4 of those points were off one particular club.
      First person to guess that team gets Bailly’s shirt from tonight’s game.

  • Comment posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 22:03

    Ole in

  • Comment posted by bbc admin, today at 22:07

    Young boys outclass Utd both home and away.

    You would be surprised which of those clubs has spent tons of money.

    • Reply posted by mikey, today at 22:11

      mikey replied:
      This was a 3rd string team with 6 teenagers , what part of that are you not getting

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:05

    Liverpool play their reserves and young players and beat AC Milan easily. Man United play their reserves and young players and cant even beat Young Boys😆

  • Comment posted by Stackman, today at 22:10

    Very embarassing result. Only getting at draw against Man Utd.

  • Comment posted by NBJOE, today at 22:11

    Rangnick was obviously using this game as a trial to assess strength of depth within the squad. The performance proved there is little depth and no strength. Young boys played like old girls, but they still should have won. This was the worst game of football I have seen in a long time.

  • Comment posted by Eternal Optimism, today at 22:09

    Ralf's Rag and Bone Army setting the CL alight with their hard fought draw against Young Boys.

    • Reply posted by U1234567890, today at 22:10

      U1234567890 replied:
      Child

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 22:06

    Bit of a weird game! Good to see the youngsters getting a run. United had good chances to score 3 maybe 4. Was going to be a difficult sort of game for united and young boys had to win. Point it is. United finish on top

    • Reply posted by Big Picture, today at 22:15

      Big Picture replied:
      Scraped through the easiest group.

      Any of the other groups they would be out on there ear.

  • Comment posted by treetree, today at 22:06

    Don't worry, Ralfies at the wheel

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:12

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      👏 to Man Utd for being nice and kind to these Young Boys. I was truly worried Utd might have done some unspeakable things tonight. I had warned children services just in case, glad their services were not required.

  • Comment posted by OGS, today at 22:12

    Good management, Get to know your players and play the good ones, something the OGS was scared to do. Something that Ferguson was never scared to do.

    • Reply posted by keep going, today at 22:17

      keep going replied:
      Though OGS gave lots of youngsters their chance... Its up to the youngsters to take them...

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 22:10

    Normal service has been resumed.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 22:24

    Ragnicks at the wheel

  • Comment posted by kingsley, today at 22:24

    So what did Ralph learn tonight?
    Henderson lacks De Gea's explosion (DDG would have saved it)
    Dalot is a better FB than AWB
    Baily is a better CB than Maguire (we knew that anyway)
    Matic's legs have gone
    West Ham are welcome to Lingard
    The squad is rather thin on quality
    Van De Beek has lots of potential - as does Greenwood
    Cavani, Ronaldo and Varane are badly missed.

    • Reply posted by 123456789, today at 22:31

      123456789 replied:
      Yup, i agree with all of that

  • Comment posted by weasel80, today at 22:13

    At least tonight has shown ralf a few things, awb shouldn’t be near the first team, matic has an inability to pass the ball, vdb is not a defensive midfielder...
    If this was a chance to show the manager what you can do, no one really did themselves any favours...

  • Comment posted by Blueboy, today at 22:07

    1000’s of empty seats 👀

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:05

    I know it was a meaningless game for Utd, still you have to beat teams like young Boys at home.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:17

      Forza Italia replied:
      Young Boys vs Younger Boys
      Ralf using the match to see what his squad is like - clever move