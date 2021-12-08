Match ends, Manchester United 1, Young Boys 1.
Mason Greenwood's spectacular ninth-minute opener failed to inspire Manchester United's second string who were held to a disappointing Champions League draw by Swiss side Young Boys.
With qualification as group winners having been secured with a game to spare, interim boss Ralf Rangnick gave all 11 players who started the Premier League win over Crystal Palace a night off.
But, other than Greenwood, who brilliantly volleyed Luke Shaw's cross into the corner, it was not a night when United's fringe players made much of an impression.
A rare opportunity for Donny van de Beek only resulted in the Dutchman providing 19-year-old Fabian Rieder with the chance to equalise for David Wagner's men and Quentin Maceiras should have won it for the visitors but fired wide from an excellent position after finding himself unmarked in the box.
Rangnick introduced Robbie Savage's son, Charlie, for a first-team debut - something his dad never managed during his time as an Old Trafford junior - two minutes from time.
At the same time, Zidane Iqbal became the first British-born player of Asian heritage to make a senior appearance for the club.
The night did not end well for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who had to be taken of on a stretcher after the final whistle.
Greenwood the star on a disappointing night
A place in Monday's draw is something of an achievement for United, who have only reached the knockout round five times since the 2011 final, when they were beaten by Barcelona, and on only four occasions since Sir Alex Ferguson retired two years later.
On this evidence, few will give them much hope of winning the competition for a fourth time, although there are a lot of big names for Rangnick to call upon when the action starts again next February.
Greenwood's latest goal means he has now scored eight in European competition - excluding qualifiers - for United, a record for any player for the club before their 21st birthday, overtaking Marcus Rashford.
Rangnick will want more from the youngster given the manager's preference to press high up the pitch, something which will only give his chances of breaking back into Gareth Southgate's England squad a lift.
Henderson with a point to prove
Of all the players given a starting spot by Rangnick, goalkeeper Dean Henderson had the most pressing need to impress.
Overlooked this season by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after missing the start of the campaign, Henderson is desperate to play regularly to try to regain his England spot, and if January comes and he still finds himself on the bench, he is likely to seek a loan move.
A couple of dashes out of his box to make clearances and a decent save to deny Christopher Martins' effort represented a decent opening period until Rieder struck.
In fairness to Henderson, the fault was not his as skipper Nemanja Matic played a pass to Van de Beek in a dangerous position which the Dutchman, given a rousing reception by the home fans who feel he should be given more opportunities, failed to control.
Henderson was left exposed too often after half-time as United's second string found it an increasing struggle to keep their opponents at bay.
Maceiras should have scored in what was the last bit of action around Henderson's goal before the keeper was replaced by Tom Heaton, who was making his United debut nearly two decades after he first joined the club.
Player of the match
BaillyEric Bailly
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameBaillyAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number11Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number72Player nameSavageAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number43Player nameMengiAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number26Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number73Player nameIqbalAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number34Player namevan de BeekAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number22Player nameHeatonAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number16Player nameDialloAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number14Player nameLingardAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number47Player nameShoretireAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number8Player nameMataAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number31Player nameMaticAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
4.70
Young Boys
Avg
- Squad number36Player nameHeftiAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number22Player nameMaierAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number32Player nameRiederAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number30Player nameLauperAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number8Player nameSierroAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number9Player nameKangaAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number20Player nameAebischerAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number4Player nameCamaraAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number35Player nameMartins PereiraAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number91Player nameFaivreAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number28Player nameLustenbergerAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number15Player nameEliaAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number17Player nameSiebatcheuAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number13Player nameMoumi NgamaleuAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number25Player nameLefortAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number24Player nameMaceirasAverage rating
5.86
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 26HendersonSubstituted forHeatonat 68'minutes
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 3Bailly
- 31Matic
- 23ShawSubstituted forMengiat 61'minutes
- 34van de Beek
- 16DialloSubstituted forShoretireat 68'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 8MataSubstituted forSavageat 89'minutes
- 14LingardSubstituted forIqbalat 89'minutes
- 36Elanga
- 11Greenwood
Substitutes
- 22Heaton
- 43Mengi
- 47Shoretire
- 51Kovar
- 64Hardley
- 72Savage
- 73Iqbal
Young Boys
Formation 4-4-2
- 91Faivre
- 24Maceiras
- 4CamaraSubstituted forLauperat 77'minutes
- 28Lustenberger
- 25Lefort
- 13Moumi Ngamaleu
- 20AebischerSubstituted forSierroat 62'minutes
- 35Martins Pereira
- 32RiederSubstituted forHeftiat 62'minutes
- 15EliaSubstituted forMaierat 87'minutes
- 17SiebatcheuSubstituted forKangaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Zesiger
- 8Sierro
- 9Kanga
- 10Sulejmani
- 11Jankewitz
- 14Bürgy
- 22Maier
- 29Toure
- 30Lauper
- 36Hefti
- 61Zbinden
- 68Laidani
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
- Attendance:
- 73,156
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Young Boys 1.
Post update
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Shola Shoretire.
Post update
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Teden Mengi.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Charlie Savage replaces Juan Mata.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Zidane Iqbal replaces Jesse Lingard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nico Maier (Young Boys) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Sandro Lauper (Young Boys).
Post update
Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Young Boys. Nico Maier replaces Meschak Elia.
Post update
Foul by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys).
Post update
Teden Mengi (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vincent Sierro (Young Boys) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Meschak Elia.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Lefort (Young Boys) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vincent Sierro.
Booking
Shola Shoretire (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Meschak Elia (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Shola Shoretire (Manchester United).
Post update
Foul by Jordan Lefort (Young Boys).
Post update
Shola Shoretire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Young Boys. Sandro Lauper replaces Mohamed Ali Camara.
Utd play a weakened team at home against the European whipping boys and get played off the park. Truly embarrassing!!
You would be surprised which of those clubs has spent tons of money.
Henderson lacks De Gea's explosion (DDG would have saved it)
Dalot is a better FB than AWB
Baily is a better CB than Maguire (we knew that anyway)
Matic's legs have gone
West Ham are welcome to Lingard
The squad is rather thin on quality
Van De Beek has lots of potential - as does Greenwood
Cavani, Ronaldo and Varane are badly missed.
If this was a chance to show the manager what you can do, no one really did themselves any favours...