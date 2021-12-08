Last updated on .From the section European Football

Chelsea are the holders, Liverpool last won the Champions League in 2019 while Manchester United's last triumph was in 2008. Manchester City are yet to win it

Holders Chelsea and Premier League rivals Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United will discover their Champions League last-16 opponents in Monday's draw.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United won their respective groups, while Chelsea went through as runners-up.

The three English teams who topped the group are among the eight seeded clubs, along with Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Lille.

Chelsea join Paris-St Germain, Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan, Benfica, Salzburg and one of Atalanta or Villarreal - who play their re-arranged game on Thursday - as the non-seeded sides in the draw.

The draw for the Europa League knockout round play-off also takes place on Monday.

Here is everything you need to know about both draws.

How to follow the last-16 draw

The draw is taking place at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, with the 'ceremony' scheduled to start at 11:00 GMT.

Uefa's website is live streaming the draw, while the BBC Sport website will have text commentary and reaction.

The live stream on Uefa's website will appear on this link. external-link

The 16 teams will be put into two pots - one for the seeded teams, who are the eight group winners, and one for the unseeded teams, who are the eight runners up.

Teams from the same national association cannot be drawn against each other at this stage.

That means the four Premier League clubs cannot meet, while teams cannot face opponents they faced during the group stage, either.

For example, Group A winners Manchester City will not be drawn against Paris St-Germain, who were runners-up in the same pool.

Who is in the last 16 & why Ronaldo v Messi could happen

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all seeded along with German giants Bayern Munich and record 13-time winners Real Madrid.

The eight unseeded teams, who all finished runners-up in their respective groups, are Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, PSG, Sporting Lisbon, Chelsea, Red Bull Salzburg, Villarreal and Benfica.

Manchester United and PSG could potentially meet in the last 16, which would put Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - widely regarded as two greatest players of their generation - on a collision course.

Who could Liverpool face? PSG, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, Villarreal or Atalanta, Red Bull Salzburg

Who could Manchester United meet? Atletico Madrid, PSG, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, Red Bull Salzburg

Who could Manchester City play? Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Red Bull Salzburg, Villarreal or Atalanta, Benfica

Who could Chelsea draw? Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Lille

When will the last-16 ties be played?

Ties will take place over two legs. The first legs will be spread out on 15, 16, 22 and 23 February, with the second legs on 8, 9, 15 and 16 March.

Seeded teams will be away for the first leg before being at home for the return matches. All kick-offs are at 20:00 GMT.

The draw for the quarter-finals is on 18 March.

What changes are there this season?

The away goals rule has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time.

If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes then it goes to a penalty shoot-out.

When is the final and where?

St Petersburg, Russia, will stage the 2022 Champions League final, with the game scheduled for 28 May 2022.

How about the Europa League?

The draw for the Europa League knockout round play-off features 16 teams.

They include the eight runners-up from the Europa League group stage - who will be seeded - while the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage will be unseeded.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla are among those dropping down from the Champions League.

Rangers are among the seeded clubs, while Leicester City could feature depending on the outcome of the final round of games in Group C.

The Foxes are top of the group with eight points after five games. Napoli, who they face in Italy on Thursday, have seven points along with Spartak Moscow, while Legia Warsaw have six points.

West Ham, who entertain Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday, will not feature in this draw as they have already won their group with one game to spare.

They move to the round of 16 and the draw for that is on 25 February 2022.

Celtic, who have featured in this season's Europa League group stage, are dropping into the Europa Conference League.