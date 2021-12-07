Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

The West Stand at Oakwell has a capacity of 4,752

Barnsley will fully re-open a stand that has been shut for two months due to "safety concerns" in the new year.

The West Stand at Oakwell has been shut since October but will be back open for the Tykes' Championship game against Blackpool on Saturday, 15 January 2022.

The stand is the only original part of the 130-year-old ground still standing, but was made all-seater in the 1990s.

"Outstanding concerns and reports have since returned to a satisfactory standard," said a club statement. external-link

About 1,000 season ticket holders have had to sit in alternative seats for Barnsley's past five home fixtures - and there are three more home games scheduled before the work is complete.

The club added that it remains "in positive discussions with numerous stakeholders, including Barnsley Council, about further enhancements of Oakwell Stadium".