Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield reach Shield final after controversial shootout win over Cliftonville

Linfield progressed to the County Antrim Shield final in dramatic fashion by equalising deep in injury-time against Cliftonville and then winning the subsequent penalty shootout 2-1.

Ryan Curran scored from the penalty spot on 63 minutes after Jordan Stewart had bundled over Kris Lowe in the area.

Kyle McClean fired home in a goalmouth scramble to level for the Blues.

Holders Larne beat east Antrim neighbours Ballyclare Comrades 8-0 at Inver Park to book their final place.

Ronan Hale and substitute Conall Curran scored two goals apiece, while Kofi Balmer, Mark Randall, Matty Lusty and Navid Nasseri also got their names on the scoresheet.

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin said the end of the game was "a bit messy"

There was controversy in the penalty shootout at Solitude with Chris Curran believing he had scored from the Reds' second spot kick only for referee Boyce to adjudge that he had hit the ball against his standing foot and disallowed the effort.

Ryan Curran was the only Cliftonville player to score in the shootout as Linfield keeper David Walsh saved penalties from Levi Ives and Paul O'Neill, while Chris Gallagher dragged his spot kick wide.

Chris Shields and Marty Donnelly scored for Linfield while Jordan Stewart and Ahmed Salam failed to convert their efforts.

"We were all scratching our heads wondering what happened," said Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin of Curran's opening penalty in the shootout being ruled out.

"As far as I know someone in the Linfield dugout saw that Chris had hit the ball twice and notified the fourth official and he notified the referee.

"I don't know who made the call. It was all a bit messy in the end."

Cliftonville's Chris Gallagher and Linfield's Jordan Stewart in action at Solitude

Late leveller takes tie to shootout

After a delayed kick-off at Solitude to allow spectators into the ground, Cliftonville had an early half-chance when Ryan Curran headed over from a dangerous Levi Ives corner, while at the other end, Ahmed Salam cut in from the right flank and fired a fizzing left foot shot just wide.

The visitors almost took the lead on 21 minutes when Jordan Stewart's fizzing drive forced Reds keeper Luke McNicholas to tip the shot over his crossbar.

On the stroke of half-time Cliftonville's Jamie McDonagh was sent free on the right flank but as he bore down on goal, the winger could only shoot wastefully into the side netting at the near post.

The home side increased the tempo after the interval and eventually broke the deadlock on 63 minutes when referee Evan Boyce pointed to the spot and Curran confidently sent goalkeeper David Walsh the wrong way.

Linfield struggled to create openings with Marty Donnelly weaving his way to the edge of the penalty area but his low shot was straight at McNicholas.

There was late drama with substitute Christy Manzinga's 90th minute diving header ruled out for offside but with the game deep in stoppage time, McClean forced the ball home, then joy for the visitors as they prevailed in the shootout.

Larne ease to derby win

Larne cruise into County Antrim Shield final with 8-0 victory over Ballyclare

Larne were always in control of the derby against their east Antrim neighbours, who were contesting their first Shield final since 1979, but whose recent form in the Championship had been poor.

Balmer headed in from a corner after just six minutes and six minutes later Nasseri squared the ball from the right for Randall to poke home in the six-yard box.

Three minutes before the interval Hale headed in at the back post from Tomas Cosgrove's right-wing delivery.

On 58 minutes Lee Lynch lofted a fine pass into Hale who took a touch on his chest before slamming the ball into the bottom left corner.

Ben Doherty then laid the ball across the face of goal for Matty Lusty to net with a header, before Navid Nasseri rifled in a shot from outside the area for number six on 77 minutes.

Seventeen-year-old substitute Conall Curran added the seventh on 81 minutes, firing home from 10 yards out after latching onto Dean Jarvis's cross from the left.

The Larne Academy player completed the rout when he converted from a right-wing cross in the dying minutes.