Cameron Dummigan joins Derry City from Dundalk

Derry City have signed defender Cameron Dummigan and midfielder Brandon Kavanagh ahead of the 2022 Premier Division season.

Dummigan, 25, joins from Dundalk on a two-year contract while Kavanagh, 21, who spent last season on loan at Bray Wanderers, joins from Shamrock Rovers.

Dummigan becomes the fourth player to swap Oriel Park for the Brandywell.

Will Patching, Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy have also joined the Candystripes in the close season.

Derry finished fourth in the table in the 2021 campaign, which proved enough to secure European qualification for Ruaidhri Higgins' side.

Dummigan started his playing career at Cliftonville before joining Premier League outfit Burnley in 2013.

A successful loan spell at Oldham saw him move to Boundary Park permanently in 2016 before he joined the Lilywhites three years later.

"I'm delighted to welcome a player of Cameron's quality and versatility to the club," said Higgins.

It is very rare that a player is equally effective in a number of positions, but that's certainly what he brings us.

"He has a wealth of experience behind him and is still only 25 years old so I would like to think he's joining the club with his best years ahead of him."

Brandon Kavanagh spent last season on loan at Bray Wanderers

Kavanagh has agreed a three-year deal with Derry.

"Brandon is a player I've admired since he burst onto the scene at Shamrock Rovers a few years ago," explained Higgins.

"He is a very gifted footballer with huge potential. At only 21 years of age it will be exciting to see how he develops in the coming years at Derry City."