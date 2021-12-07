Ryan Lowe (left) and Steven Schumacher had worked together since 2018

Championship side Preston North End have named Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe as their new manager.

The 43-year-old resigned from League One Argyle earlier on Tuesday after two and a half years in charge.

Lowe takes over at Deepdale from Frankie McAvoy, who was sacked on Monday with the club 18th in the table.

Plymouth have replaced Lowe with his assistant Steven Schumacher, the pair having guided the Devon side and Bury to League Two promotion together.

The length of Lowe's Preston contract has not been disclosed, but his first game in charge will be on Saturday against Barnsley.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Plymouth Argyle for the professional way in which they have handled this matter," said a Lilywhites statement.

Preston activated a release clause in Lowe's Argyle contract, with the former Shrewsbury, Bury and Tranmere striker expressing a desire to leave Home Park.

He leaves the Pilgrims fourth in League One and his final game in charge was an FA Cup second-round victory at Rochdale on Sunday.

"Of course, we thank Ryan for his achievements as manager, and we wish him all the best for the future," said Plymouth chief executive Andrew Parkinson.

Meanwhile, for ex-Bradford and Bury midfielder Schumacher, 37, the job will be his first as a manager.

"For as long as I've known him, Steven's dedication to becoming the best coach he can be has been there for all to see, and I firmly believe the time is right for him to step into management," added Plymouth director of football Neil Dewsnip.

Analysis

Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport

Ryan Lowe's decision to leave Argyle will come as a shock to many Plymouth fans - he has regularly talked about being part of owner Simon Hallett's project to build a sustainable Championship club at Home Park.

But the Liverpudlian still has strong family links to the North West so it probably makes sense that when an opportunity at a higher level arises close to home, he should take it.

His success at Bury, and in taking the Pilgrims from League Two to the top of League One in a division stacked with clubs with more resources, will have no doubt attracted interest from a number of clubs.

Steven Schumacher has never been a number one before, but he inherits a squad that he helped build and a style of football that has been both pleasing on the eye and successful.

It will be interesting to see who, if anyone, he brings in to support him and whether the club can hold on to key players such as Panutche Camara, Ryan Hardie and Luke Jephcott in January now that Lowe has gone.