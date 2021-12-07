Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Ryan Lowe has resigned as manager of League One Plymouth Argyle, who have appointed assistant Steven Schumacher as his successor.

Lowe, 43, is expected to be named as boss of Championship side Preston.

Argyle said a club in a higher division had activated a clause to speak to Lowe, who expressed a desire to leave.

Former midfielder Schumacher, 37, had been number two to Lowe at Bury and Plymouth, with the pair getting both clubs promoted from League Two.

"Of course, we thank Ryan for his achievements as manager, and we wish him all the best for the future," said Plymouth chief executive Andrew Parkinson.

"We are very excited about the appointment, and look forward to Steven building on the impressive foundations he has laid at Argyle."

More to follow.