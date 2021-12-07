Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Kovacic has made nine Premier League appearances for the Blues this season

Mateo Kovacic testing positive for Covid-19 is a "huge setback" for Chelsea, says manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Croatian midfielder had returned to training on Monday after being out since October with a hamstring problem, but tested positive on Tuesday.

"He was in training yesterday and with a big smile and it was a pure pleasure to have him back," said Tuchel.

"But he tested positive today, for coronavirus, so he's quarantining for a few days."

Tuchel, speaking before Wednesday's Champions League trip to Zenit (17:45 GMT), added: "It's a huge setback for him personally and for all of us."

Chelsea, last season's tournament winners, have already qualified for the Champions League last 16 and a win in St Petersburg will ensure they progress as group winners.

Tuchel had hoped to ease Kovacic, 27, back into action this week with N'Golo Kante sidelined with a knee issue and Jorginho struggling with a back niggle which will keep him out of Wednesday's game.

Asked if the resurgence of Covid-19 has caused extra concerns at Chelsea generally, Tuchel added: "Yes, I was aware that this can happen.

"I'm not happy not only as a manager but also as a person. But this is the reality at the moment, we have to face it to be ready to adapt and to do the best thing possible to avoid transmission."