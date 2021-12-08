Match ends, Chelsea Women 0, Juventus Femminile 0.
Chelsea need at least a draw in their final Women's Champions League group game at Wolfsburg to guarantee progress to the quarter-finals after being held to a goalless draw by Juventus.
Twice the woodwork denied Chelsea, with Pauline Peyraud-Magnin pushing an Erin Cuthbert shot on to the bar before Sam Kerr saw a cross do the same.
Kerr also had a second-half effort ruled out for offside as Juve held on.
The result maintains Juve's own hopes of advancing.
The point at Kingsmeadow against the Italian champions came just three days after Emma Hayes' side beat Arsenal in the the delayed 2020-21 Women's FA Cup final at Wembley.
Juventus boss Joe Montemurro was still Arsenal boss when they started that FA Cup campaign in April.
The Australian took charge of the Italian giants in the summer, guided them through Champions League qualification and has them in contention to advance to the knockout stage after the hard-fought draw against Chelsea.
Juve remain second in the group, level on points with Wolfsburg, and next face winless Swiss champions Servette.
The visitors swamped Peyraud-Magnin to celebrate the draw after the French goalkeeper made a series of saves to help earn the point.
She did enough early on to foil Cuthbert with the help of the woodwork, and produced the moment of the match to keep Millie Bright out with a diving save before the break.
Kerr almost beat the inspired keeper with a wayward cross that drifted on to the bar in the first half, but it was a frustrating night for the Australian and the her team-mates after they had 71% possession and racked up 25 shots to Juventus' two.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 30BergerBooked at 90mins
- 4Bright
- 7Carter
- 16Eriksson
- 22Cuthbert
- 5Ingle
- 10JiSubstituted forLeupolzat 80'minutes
- 11Reiten
- 14Kirby
- 20KerrBooked at 88mins
- 23HarderSubstituted forEnglandat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 3Nouwen
- 8Leupolz
- 9England
- 17Fleming
- 21Charles
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 28Telford
- 29Fox
Juventus Femminile
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Peyraud-MagninBooked at 87mins
- 12Lundorf
- 71Lenzini
- 23Salvai
- 13Boattin
- 8Rosucci
- 14Junge Pedersen
- 19ZamanianSubstituted forCarusoat 63'minutes
- 11BonanseaBooked at 90minsSubstituted forNildénat 90+3'minutes
- 10GirelliSubstituted forStaskováat 73'minutes
- 17HurtigSubstituted forBonfantiniat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Aprile
- 2Hyyrynen
- 3Gama
- 5Nildén
- 9Stasková
- 18Giai
- 21Caruso
- 22Bonfantini
- 24Arcangeli
- 27Beccari
- 29Pfattner
- Referee:
- Sara Persson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 0, Juventus Femminile 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus Femminile. Amanda Nildén replaces Barbara Bonansea.
Booking
Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile).
Post update
Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Martina Rosucci (Juventus Femminile).
Booking
Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus Femminile) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Arianna Caruso.
Post update
Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile).
Post update
Attempt missed. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Melanie Leupolz.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Melanie Leupolz replaces Ji So-Yun.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
