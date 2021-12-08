Women's Champions League - Group A
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile0

Chelsea 0-0 Juventus: Blues held in goalless draw by Italian champions

Sam Kerr had a goal ruled out for offside against Juventus
Chelsea need at least a draw in their final Women's Champions League group game at Wolfsburg to guarantee progress to the quarter-finals after being held to a goalless draw by Juventus.

Twice the woodwork denied Chelsea, with Pauline Peyraud-Magnin pushing an Erin Cuthbert shot on to the bar before Sam Kerr saw a cross do the same.

Kerr also had a second-half effort ruled out for offside as Juve held on.

The result maintains Juve's own hopes of advancing.

The point at Kingsmeadow against the Italian champions came just three days after Emma Hayes' side beat Arsenal in the the delayed 2020-21 Women's FA Cup final at Wembley.

Juventus boss Joe Montemurro was still Arsenal boss when they started that FA Cup campaign in April.

The Australian took charge of the Italian giants in the summer, guided them through Champions League qualification and has them in contention to advance to the knockout stage after the hard-fought draw against Chelsea.

Juve remain second in the group, level on points with Wolfsburg, and next face winless Swiss champions Servette.

The visitors swamped Peyraud-Magnin to celebrate the draw after the French goalkeeper made a series of saves to help earn the point.

She did enough early on to foil Cuthbert with the help of the woodwork, and produced the moment of the match to keep Millie Bright out with a diving save before the break.

Kerr almost beat the inspired keeper with a wayward cross that drifted on to the bar in the first half, but it was a frustrating night for the Australian and the her team-mates after they had 71% possession and racked up 25 shots to Juventus' two.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30BergerBooked at 90mins
  • 4Bright
  • 7Carter
  • 16Eriksson
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 5Ingle
  • 10JiSubstituted forLeupolzat 80'minutes
  • 11Reiten
  • 14Kirby
  • 20KerrBooked at 88mins
  • 23HarderSubstituted forEnglandat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 8Leupolz
  • 9England
  • 17Fleming
  • 21Charles
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 28Telford
  • 29Fox

Juventus Femminile

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Peyraud-MagninBooked at 87mins
  • 12Lundorf
  • 71Lenzini
  • 23Salvai
  • 13Boattin
  • 8Rosucci
  • 14Junge Pedersen
  • 19ZamanianSubstituted forCarusoat 63'minutes
  • 11BonanseaBooked at 90minsSubstituted forNildénat 90+3'minutes
  • 10GirelliSubstituted forStaskováat 73'minutes
  • 17HurtigSubstituted forBonfantiniat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Aprile
  • 2Hyyrynen
  • 3Gama
  • 5Nildén
  • 9Stasková
  • 18Giai
  • 21Caruso
  • 22Bonfantini
  • 24Arcangeli
  • 27Beccari
  • 29Pfattner
Referee:
Sara Persson

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamJuventus Femminile
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home25
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 0, Juventus Femminile 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 0, Juventus Femminile 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus Femminile. Amanda Nildén replaces Barbara Bonansea.

  4. Booking

    Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Booking

    Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Martina Rosucci (Juventus Femminile).

  11. Booking

    Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Booking

    Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus Femminile) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Arianna Caruso.

  15. Post update

    Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Melanie Leupolz.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Melanie Leupolz replaces Ji So-Yun.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women5320134911
2Juventus Femminile52218448
3VfL Wolfsburg Ladies522113768
4Servette Women5005019-190

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines55001901915
2Real Madrid Femenino53029639
3Zhytlobud-1 Women5113212-104
4Breidablik Women5014012-121

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino44001511412
2Arsenal Women430113589
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies4103513-83
4HB Køge Women4004115-140

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines430110289
2FC Bayern München Ladies42116247
3Benfica Women411227-54
4BK Häcken Women410329-73
View full Women's Champions League tables

