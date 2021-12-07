Last updated on .From the section Football

Magdalena Eriksson helped Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0 in Sunday's FA Cup final

Magdalena Eriksson expects Chelsea's "toughest game" as the side faces Juventus in the Champions League three days after winning the FA Cup.

The Blues beat Arsenal 3-0 on Sunday in a dominant performance that made amends for their only loss of the season against the Gunners in September.

Victory against Juventus on Wednesday would guarantee Chelsea's place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

But Eriksson says the "challenging schedule" makes it a "tough test".

"With the circumstances it will be the toughest game," the 28-year-old defender added.

"We're coming off an international break and days after an FA Cup final. It's going to be a tough test to show how we can put other performances behind us and have eyes forward to the next game.

"The squad is used to this. We have players with experience. We will manage it fine if we focus on the next game."

'We are still Champions League newcomers' - Hayes

Currently sitting top of group A, Chelsea will reach the Champions League quarter-finals with a win or if Wolfsburg lose to Servette in Wednesday's early kick-off.

Sunday's win in last season's delayed FA Cup final completed a 2020-21 domestic treble for the Blues, who also won the Women's Super League and League Cup.

The Champions League still evades Emma Hayes' side after they lost their first final 4-0 to Barcelona in May.

But the manager says Chelsea will not focus all their efforts on Europe as "you can't put all your eggs in one basket".

"In the Champions League we are still relative newcomers in terms of getting to the latter stages of the competition," Hayes explained.

"Playing in Europe is a completely different beast and one where I think we are gaining the right experience that is building our confidence."