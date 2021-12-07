Taylor made his comeback from a shoulder injury in Celtic's 3-0 win at Dundee United on Sunday

Greg Taylor says competition for places at Celtic "drives the standard through the roof" as he welcomed the prospect of vying with a new left-back.

Reo Hatate and fellow Japanese players, striker Daizen Maeda and midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, have been linked with moves to Celtic in the January window.

Taylor, who returned from an 11-week injury lay-off on Sunday, last month extended his contract to 2025.

"We do look forward to having extra reinforcements," he said.

"There's always going to be competition for every place at a club this size. It's normal. Every player looks to relish that and hopefully it makes the squad stronger.

"We'll be linked with a number of players and we've got a strong squad as it is, with a lot of boys pushing to play.

"So if we're adding to that there's going to be even more competition which can only improve us. It drives the standard through the roof.

"Even if it's in training, the manager is a big believer in that. Even for the boys who aren't playing, the training has to be right throughout the week because it keeps the levels high for the game on the Saturday."