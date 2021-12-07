Last updated on .From the section Scottish

More young people are registered to play football in Scotland this season than ever before

A record number of young people in Scotland are playing football despite the "extremely challenging" backdrop of Covid-19, according to the grassroots governing body.

The Scottish Youth Football Association (SYFA) has more than 68,000 registered players this season, the highest total in its 22-year history, at 4,000 teams.

The number of participants is 6,000 more than the previous best.

Benefactor James Anderson has donated £300,000 to help the youth game.

The SYFA, an affiliate of the Scottish FA, is responsible for the administration of grassroots football activities for players aged 21 and under.

Chief operating officer Florence Witherow is "very proud" of the record figures, adding: "When most people in Scotland think of football they automatically think of professional clubs or the women's and men's national teams, but the reality is that almost half of all registered players play grassroots youth football.

"Since the start of the pandemic, it has been an extremely challenging period for everyone involved in grassroots sport. As always, we owe a massive debt of gratitude to the volunteers all over the country.

"We are also extremely grateful to James Anderson and the Scottish Football Trust who have provided us with more than £300,000 of funding to support our clubs through the Covid crisis and further assist them with discounts on first aid and coach education."