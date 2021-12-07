Last updated on .From the section Kidderminster

Kidderminster Harriers will look to "catch Reading cold" when they host the Championship side in the FA Cup third round, says striker Amari Morgan-Smith.

Harriers were handed a home tie against Veljko Paunovic's side as their reward for beating FC Halifax 2-0 on Sunday.

They reached round four in 2014 and striker Morgan-Smith was also a member of that team.

"This is what the FA Cup is made for, it's made for upsets," he told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

"It's made for great days for clubs of our size to have a day out and try and beat these teams.

"They're a Championship side, it's not going to be an easy game by any stretch of the imagination, but we're looking forward to trying to impose our style on them.

"The gaffer has been saying in the changing room, 'let's start fast, let's try and catch them cold' and we'll try and do that in the game coming up against Reading."

Kidderminster certainly did that against Halifax, scoring twice in the first 17 minutes to establish control of the tie, the first from 32-year-old Morgan-Smith, who rejoined the club in July 2020 after a previous 18-month spell.

The National League North club have knocked out two teams from the division above them in this season's competition, having despatched Grimsby in the first round.

But they have up to six games to play before facing Reading on the weekend of 7-10 January.

"We've got a tremendously busy period but at the minute the club is buzzing. We've got great momentum, we're 10 games unbeaten now," said Morgan-Smith.

"Hopefully we can keep this momentum up. We'll take each game as it comes and hopefully that Manchester United tie is still waiting to happen."