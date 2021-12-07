Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Spurs face two key fixtures this week

Tottenham's preparations for their pre-Christmas fixtures have been disrupted by a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

It is understood a number of players and club staff have returned positive tests.

More testing is due to take place over the next 24 hours.

Spurs are due to face Rennes in a crucial Europa Conference League group game in London on Thursday before a Premier League trip to Brighton on Sunday.

Under Uefa regulations, if they have 13 available players, including a goalkeeper, from their 25-man A list, they must fulfil the Rennes fixture, which they need to win to stand a chance of qualifying for the final 32.

The game could be postponed if they do not have sufficient player numbers but all group matches must be completed by 31 December.

It is yet to be established whether the club will contact the Premier League about Sunday's game at the Amex Stadium, but a decision to postpone league matches can only be made by the competition board.