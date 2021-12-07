Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher has been charged by the Scottish FA following his challenge on Celtic's David Turnbull on Sunday.

Referee Don Robertson booked Butcher for catching Turnbull on the shins with a studs-up lunge in United's 3-0 defeat at Tannadice on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has now been issued with a notice of complaint after a panel of three former referees deemed the incident worthy of a red card.

He faces a hearing on Thursday.

Butcher returned from a two-match suspension as a second-half substitute against Celtic, having been sent off in United's 1-0 win over Aberdeen last month.

A change to the SFA's disciplinary rules earlier this year means compliance officer Andrew Phillips has the power to pursue greater punishments for incidents dealt with by the match officials at the time.