Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dundee United defender Calum Butcher's challenge on Celtic's David Turnbull is set to be retrospectively upgraded from a yellow to red card under the Scottish FA's fast-track disciplinary system. (Daily Mail, print edition)

St Johnstone are braced for an approach from Preston for manager Callum Davidson after the Championship club sacked Frankie McAvoy. Motherwell boss Graham Alexander - another former Preston star - is also expected to be a contender for the vacancy. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers chairman Dave King says the club's current hierarchy have shown "unbecoming" behaviour by denying former Celtic striker and current BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton entry to Ibrox. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs claims Dundee United will have to sacrifice a "high percentage" of their transfer fee if they sell him in January, with Celtic and Rangers both linked. (Courier) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will freshen up his startling XI for Thursday's final Europa League group game against Real Betis, but denied it is a meaningless fixture, saying: "I've got one bad knee and I'm overweight - but I'd love to play. European nights are always special for this club." (Glasgow Times) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale has contacted the Scottish FA's head of refereeing Crawford Allan to highlight his concern at decisions he believes have unfairly gone against his team. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez, who has netted 11 times in 24 appearances, can break the 20-goal mark this season, says former Pittodrie forward Duncan Shearer. (Press & Journal) external-link