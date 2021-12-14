Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jacob Ramsey's strike was his second Premier League goal of the season - he also netted in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in October

Aston Villa gained their fourth win in six games since Steven Gerrard took charge as they beat their former boss Dean Smith's new team Norwich - whose relegation fears deepen.

Jacob Ramsey broke the deadlock with a magnificent solo effort, running at the Norwich defence from inside his own half before thumping the ball past Tim Krul with his left foot.

Ollie Watkins sidefooted home Carney Chukwuemeka's low delivery to complete the scoring late on.

Ashley Young's wayward backpass almost gifted Norwich an equaliser early in the second half, but Kenny McLean appeared to be put off by the presence of Emiliano Martinez and failed to get a shot off.

Krul did well to keep out Watkins' downward header not long afterwards, while former Norwich favourite Emi Buendia had a powerful shot blocked by a combination of Brandon Williams and Max Aarons.

The win lifts the visitors into the top half of the Premier League before Wednesday's fixtures, while Norwich remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Dominant Villa win comfortably

Since replacing Smith at Villa Park last month, Gerrard has set about making Villa more difficult to beat.

They delivered a resilient display as they were beaten 1-0 at Liverpool on Saturday - but at Carrow Road, the onus was on Gerrard's team to set the tone against a side with the worst defensive record in the division.

John McGinn almost opened the scoring with the kind of swerving, long-range effort his manager would have been proud of in his heyday, only for Norwich goalkeeper Krul to tip the ball over the crossbar.

But it was Ramsey - one of the players promoted to the Villa first team by new Norwich boss Smith - who gave the visitors the lead their intricate play deserved. The 20-year-old was allowed to run unchallenged from inside his own half to open the scoring with a powerful finish.

Watkins was denied by Krul early in the second half, but the Dutchman was powerless to stop the 25-year-old's close-range effort three minutes from time. Second-half substitute Chukwuemeka showed skill and composure to pick out the former Brentford forward at the far post, leaving him with a simple finish.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Norwich Formation 4-3-3 1 Krul 2 Aarons 15 Kabak 4 Gibson 21 Williams 8 Gilmour 19 Sørensen 23 McLean 11 Placheta 22 Pukki 14 Cantwell 1 Krul

2 Aarons Booked at 46mins

15 Kabak Substituted for Byram at 45+1' minutes Booked at 55mins

4 Gibson

21 Williams Booked at 64mins

8 Gilmour

19 Sørensen

23 McLean

11 Placheta Substituted for Dowell at 75' minutes

22 Pukki

14 Cantwell Substituted for Idah at 61' minutes Substitutes 3 Byram

10 Dowell

26 Mumba

28 Gunn

30 Giannoulis

35 Idah

40 Tomkinson

43 Dickson-Peters

46 Rowe Aston Villa Formation 4-3-3 1 Martínez 2 Cash 4 Konsa 5 Mings 3 Targett 7 McGinn 6 Douglas Luiz 41 J Ramsey 10 Buendía 11 Watkins 18 Young 1 Martínez

2 Cash

4 Konsa Booked at 49mins

5 Mings

3 Targett

7 McGinn Substituted for Tuanzebe at 88' minutes

6 Douglas Luiz

41 J Ramsey

10 Buendía Substituted for Chukwuemeka at 83' minutes

11 Watkins

18 Young Substituted for Ings at 60' minutes Substitutes 16 Tuanzebe

17 Trézéguet

20 Ings

30 Hause

32 Philogene-Bidace

33 Chukwuemeka

35 Archer

44 Marschall

47 Iroegbunam Referee: David Coote Attendance: 26,836 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Norwich City 0, Aston Villa 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Aston Villa 2. Post update Attempt saved. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ollie Watkins. Post update Foul by Billy Gilmour (Norwich City). Post update Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Adam Idah (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Matthew Cash (Aston Villa). Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Axel Tuanzebe replaces John McGinn. goal Goal! Goal! Norwich City 0, Aston Villa 2. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Carney Chukwuemeka. Post update Foul by Adam Idah (Norwich City). Post update Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Emiliano Buendía. Post update Attempt blocked. Jacob Sørensen (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Dowell with a cross. Post update Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Emiliano Buendía. Post update Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City). Post update Matt Targett (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Max Aarons. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Adam Idah. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Kieran Dowell replaces Przemyslaw Placheta. Post update Attempt blocked. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward