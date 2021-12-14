Match ends, Norwich City 0, Aston Villa 2.
Aston Villa gained their fourth win in six games since Steven Gerrard took charge as they beat their former boss Dean Smith's new team Norwich - whose relegation fears deepen.
Jacob Ramsey broke the deadlock with a magnificent solo effort, running at the Norwich defence from inside his own half before thumping the ball past Tim Krul with his left foot.
Ollie Watkins sidefooted home Carney Chukwuemeka's low delivery to complete the scoring late on.
Ashley Young's wayward backpass almost gifted Norwich an equaliser early in the second half, but Kenny McLean appeared to be put off by the presence of Emiliano Martinez and failed to get a shot off.
Krul did well to keep out Watkins' downward header not long afterwards, while former Norwich favourite Emi Buendia had a powerful shot blocked by a combination of Brandon Williams and Max Aarons.
The win lifts the visitors into the top half of the Premier League before Wednesday's fixtures, while Norwich remain rooted to the foot of the table.
Dominant Villa win comfortably
Since replacing Smith at Villa Park last month, Gerrard has set about making Villa more difficult to beat.
They delivered a resilient display as they were beaten 1-0 at Liverpool on Saturday - but at Carrow Road, the onus was on Gerrard's team to set the tone against a side with the worst defensive record in the division.
John McGinn almost opened the scoring with the kind of swerving, long-range effort his manager would have been proud of in his heyday, only for Norwich goalkeeper Krul to tip the ball over the crossbar.
But it was Ramsey - one of the players promoted to the Villa first team by new Norwich boss Smith - who gave the visitors the lead their intricate play deserved. The 20-year-old was allowed to run unchallenged from inside his own half to open the scoring with a powerful finish.
Watkins was denied by Krul early in the second half, but the Dutchman was powerless to stop the 25-year-old's close-range effort three minutes from time. Second-half substitute Chukwuemeka showed skill and composure to pick out the former Brentford forward at the far post, leaving him with a simple finish.
More to follow.
Norwich City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKrulAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number2Player nameAaronsAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number15Player nameKabakAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number4Player nameGibsonAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number21Player nameWilliamsAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number8Player nameGilmourAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number19Player nameSørensenAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number23Player nameMcLeanAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number11Player namePlachetaAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number22Player namePukkiAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number14Player nameCantwellAverage rating
4.79
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameByramAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number10Player nameDowellAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number35Player nameIdahAverage rating
4.71
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number3Player nameTargettAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
6.63
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameTuanzebeAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number20Player nameIngsAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number33Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
7.68
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Krul
- 2AaronsBooked at 46mins
- 15KabakSubstituted forByramat 45+1'minutesBooked at 55mins
- 4Gibson
- 21WilliamsBooked at 64mins
- 8Gilmour
- 19Sørensen
- 23McLean
- 11PlachetaSubstituted forDowellat 75'minutes
- 22Pukki
- 14CantwellSubstituted forIdahat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Byram
- 10Dowell
- 26Mumba
- 28Gunn
- 30Giannoulis
- 35Idah
- 40Tomkinson
- 43Dickson-Peters
- 46Rowe
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Martínez
- 2Cash
- 4KonsaBooked at 49mins
- 5Mings
- 3Targett
- 7McGinnSubstituted forTuanzebeat 88'minutes
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 41J Ramsey
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 83'minutes
- 11Watkins
- 18YoungSubstituted forIngsat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Tuanzebe
- 17Trézéguet
- 20Ings
- 30Hause
- 32Philogene-Bidace
- 33Chukwuemeka
- 35Archer
- 44Marschall
- 47Iroegbunam
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 26,836
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Aston Villa 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
Post update
Foul by Billy Gilmour (Norwich City).
Post update
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Adam Idah (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Cash (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Axel Tuanzebe replaces John McGinn.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 0, Aston Villa 2. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Carney Chukwuemeka.
Post update
Foul by Adam Idah (Norwich City).
Post update
Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Emiliano Buendía.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jacob Sørensen (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Dowell with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Emiliano Buendía.
Post update
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).
Post update
Matt Targett (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Max Aarons.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Adam Idah.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Kieran Dowell replaces Przemyslaw Placheta.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
