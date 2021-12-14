Premier League
NorwichNorwich City0Aston VillaAston Villa2

Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa: Visitors win to deepen former boss Dean Smith's relegation fears

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jacob Ramsey, Aston Villa, Norwich
Jacob Ramsey's strike was his second Premier League goal of the season - he also netted in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in October

Aston Villa gained their fourth win in six games since Steven Gerrard took charge as they beat their former boss Dean Smith's new team Norwich - whose relegation fears deepen.

Jacob Ramsey broke the deadlock with a magnificent solo effort, running at the Norwich defence from inside his own half before thumping the ball past Tim Krul with his left foot.

Ollie Watkins sidefooted home Carney Chukwuemeka's low delivery to complete the scoring late on.

Ashley Young's wayward backpass almost gifted Norwich an equaliser early in the second half, but Kenny McLean appeared to be put off by the presence of Emiliano Martinez and failed to get a shot off.

Krul did well to keep out Watkins' downward header not long afterwards, while former Norwich favourite Emi Buendia had a powerful shot blocked by a combination of Brandon Williams and Max Aarons.

The win lifts the visitors into the top half of the Premier League before Wednesday's fixtures, while Norwich remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Dominant Villa win comfortably

Since replacing Smith at Villa Park last month, Gerrard has set about making Villa more difficult to beat.

They delivered a resilient display as they were beaten 1-0 at Liverpool on Saturday - but at Carrow Road, the onus was on Gerrard's team to set the tone against a side with the worst defensive record in the division.

John McGinn almost opened the scoring with the kind of swerving, long-range effort his manager would have been proud of in his heyday, only for Norwich goalkeeper Krul to tip the ball over the crossbar.

But it was Ramsey - one of the players promoted to the Villa first team by new Norwich boss Smith - who gave the visitors the lead their intricate play deserved. The 20-year-old was allowed to run unchallenged from inside his own half to open the scoring with a powerful finish.

Watkins was denied by Krul early in the second half, but the Dutchman was powerless to stop the 25-year-old's close-range effort three minutes from time. Second-half substitute Chukwuemeka showed skill and composure to pick out the former Brentford forward at the far post, leaving him with a simple finish.

More to follow.

Norwich City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    5.55

  2. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    5.20

  3. Squad number15Player nameKabak
    Average rating

    5.13

  4. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    4.99

  5. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    5.23

  6. Squad number8Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    5.28

  7. Squad number19Player nameSørensen
    Average rating

    5.73

  8. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    5.72

  9. Squad number11Player namePlacheta
    Average rating

    5.34

  10. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    5.35

  11. Squad number14Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    4.79

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameByram
    Average rating

    4.73

  2. Squad number10Player nameDowell
    Average rating

    4.35

  3. Squad number35Player nameIdah
    Average rating

    4.71

Aston Villa

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    7.12

  2. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    7.42

  3. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    7.12

  4. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    7.11

  5. Squad number3Player nameTargett
    Average rating

    7.01

  6. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    8.24

  7. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    7.16

  8. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    7.84

  9. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    6.90

  10. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.67

  11. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    6.63

Substitutes

  1. Squad number16Player nameTuanzebe
    Average rating

    6.59

  2. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    6.54

  3. Squad number33Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    7.68

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Krul
  • 2AaronsBooked at 46mins
  • 15KabakSubstituted forByramat 45+1'minutesBooked at 55mins
  • 4Gibson
  • 21WilliamsBooked at 64mins
  • 8Gilmour
  • 19Sørensen
  • 23McLean
  • 11PlachetaSubstituted forDowellat 75'minutes
  • 22Pukki
  • 14CantwellSubstituted forIdahat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Byram
  • 10Dowell
  • 26Mumba
  • 28Gunn
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 35Idah
  • 40Tomkinson
  • 43Dickson-Peters
  • 46Rowe

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4KonsaBooked at 49mins
  • 5Mings
  • 3Targett
  • 7McGinnSubstituted forTuanzebeat 88'minutes
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 83'minutes
  • 11Watkins
  • 18YoungSubstituted forIngsat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Tuanzebe
  • 17Trézéguet
  • 20Ings
  • 30Hause
  • 32Philogene-Bidace
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 35Archer
  • 44Marschall
  • 47Iroegbunam
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
26,836

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away10
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 0, Aston Villa 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Aston Villa 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Billy Gilmour (Norwich City).

  5. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Adam Idah (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Cash (Aston Villa).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Axel Tuanzebe replaces John McGinn.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Norwich City 0, Aston Villa 2. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Carney Chukwuemeka.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Adam Idah (Norwich City).

  11. Post update

    Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Emiliano Buendía.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Sørensen (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Dowell with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Emiliano Buendía.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).

  16. Post update

    Matt Targett (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Max Aarons.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Adam Idah.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Kieran Dowell replaces Przemyslaw Placheta.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.

