Premier League
Man CityManchester City7LeedsLeeds United0

Man City 7-0 Leeds: Premier League leaders go four points clear after attacking masterclass

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments214

Jack Grealish heads home City's second goal
Grealish's goal was only his second in the Premier League since his £100m summer move from Aston Villa, and his first since 21 August

Manchester City tore Leeds apart with an attacking masterclass to increase their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points.

The defending champions were at their scintillating best as they racked up their biggest victory of the season and moved further clear of Liverpool and Chelsea, who both play on Thursday.

In truth, City could have had far more than their seven goals such was their total dominance and the ease they repeatedly ripped through the visitors' increasingly ragged defence.

Phil Foden opened the scoring after eight minutes, following up after Rodri's effort was saved - although Stuart Dallas should have done far better with his attempted goal-line clearance.

Foden's goal was City's 500th in the Premier League in 207 games under Pep Guardiola, with the Spaniard becoming the quickest manager to reach that landmark - the previous best was Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who took 234 matches.

It only took five minutes more before goal number 501 arrived, with Riyad Mahrez given time to bend in a cross from the right of the area for Jack Grealish to nod home a rare - for him - headed goal.

City did not stop coming forward and Kevin de Bruyne joined the party just after the half-hour mark, firing home from a Rodri pass for his first goal since mid-October.

That made sure of a seventh straight league win for Guardiola's men but they were in the mood to dish out more punishment against a side that took four points off them last season, and beat them here with 10 men.

The second half had barely started when Mahrez made it 4-0, with a low shot that deflected in off Junior Firpo, before De Bruyne made it five with the best goal of the night, a thunderous strike into the top corner from distance.

John Stones made it six at the second attempt after Aymeric Laporte's header was saved, and there was no respite for Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier as Nathan Ake headed home City's seventh from a Foden corner.

More follows.

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 5Stones
  • 3Rúben DiasBooked at 40minsSubstituted forAkéat 65'minutes
  • 14Laporte
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16RodriSubstituted forFernandinhoat 56'minutes
  • 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forGündoganat 45'minutes
  • 26Mahrez
  • 10Grealish
  • 47Foden

Substitutes

  • 6Aké
  • 7Sterling
  • 8Gündogan
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 13Steffen
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 56Egan-Riley
  • 80Palmer
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 46ShackletonSubstituted forKlichat 38'minutes
  • 2Ayling
  • 14Llorente
  • 3FirpoBooked at 20minsSubstituted forDramehat 73'minutes
  • 15Dallas
  • 4Forshaw
  • 10Raphinha
  • 11Roberts
  • 22Harrison
  • 20JamesSubstituted forGelhardtat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Klaesson
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 35Cresswell
  • 37Drameh
  • 38Summerville
  • 42Greenwood
  • 43Klich
  • 45McCarron
  • 47Jenkins
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
52,401

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home31
Away6
Shots on Target
Home15
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 7, Leeds United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 7, Leeds United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).

  5. Post update

    Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Harrison.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cody Drameh.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fernandinho.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nathan Aké.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 7, Leeds United 0. Nathan Aké (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Diego Llorente.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 6, Leeds United 0. John Stones (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Stones (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernandinho with a cross.

Comments

Join the conversation

212 comments

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 21:59

    I think it was the sixth goal that killed us. We might've had a chance before then...

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:03

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Leeds got a right royal spanking. Their rears will be red well into the new year.

  • Comment posted by will, today at 21:59

    Something special about that Phil Foden… what a player

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:00

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Hey guys. Can you imagine how many more goals Man City would have scored tonight if they had a striker

  • Comment posted by Dostoyevsky, today at 22:00

    Liverpool are a good side, as are Chelsea. But like three of the last four years, City are just that bit better.
    Sublime again tonight when they play their true first 11.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:05

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      After this display, Leeds should do the honourable thing and voluntarily drop down a division.

  • Comment posted by Onlyhereforthebeer, today at 21:59

    Come on now, we didn’t expect to get anything…with kids on the bench there wasn’t anything that would change it. Hope city win the title…better them than the others in contention

    • Reply posted by Onlyhereforthebeer, today at 22:02

      Onlyhereforthebeer replied:
      Oh but we won the singing…yay !

  • Comment posted by Fedup, today at 21:59

    City now on 41 points and should be safe from relagation!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:01

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Chelsea and Liverpool just need one more win to be safe as well😆

  • Comment posted by Markt66 , today at 21:59

    Man City are the best team in the League by a country mile . Let’s see how many jealous haters come in here tonight . The City is Blue

    • Reply posted by Mr Disengaged, today at 22:03

      Mr Disengaged replied:
      Country mile is an understatement

  • Comment posted by JayDenner, today at 21:58

    An absolute mauling - City were fantastic. 31 shots with 16 on target says it all!

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:01

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Pep, how could you do that to your mentor? HOW COULD YOU?

  • Comment posted by Dont mind me, today at 21:58

    City edged it.