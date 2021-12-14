Match ends, Manchester City 7, Leeds United 0.
Manchester City tore Leeds apart with an attacking masterclass to increase their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points.
The defending champions were at their scintillating best as they racked up their biggest victory of the season and moved further clear of Liverpool and Chelsea, who both play on Thursday.
In truth, City could have had far more than their seven goals such was their total dominance and the ease they repeatedly ripped through the visitors' increasingly ragged defence.
Phil Foden opened the scoring after eight minutes, following up after Rodri's effort was saved - although Stuart Dallas should have done far better with his attempted goal-line clearance.
Foden's goal was City's 500th in the Premier League in 207 games under Pep Guardiola, with the Spaniard becoming the quickest manager to reach that landmark - the previous best was Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who took 234 matches.
It only took five minutes more before goal number 501 arrived, with Riyad Mahrez given time to bend in a cross from the right of the area for Jack Grealish to nod home a rare - for him - headed goal.
City did not stop coming forward and Kevin de Bruyne joined the party just after the half-hour mark, firing home from a Rodri pass for his first goal since mid-October.
That made sure of a seventh straight league win for Guardiola's men but they were in the mood to dish out more punishment against a side that took four points off them last season, and beat them here with 10 men.
The second half had barely started when Mahrez made it 4-0, with a low shot that deflected in off Junior Firpo, before De Bruyne made it five with the best goal of the night, a thunderous strike into the top corner from distance.
John Stones made it six at the second attempt after Aymeric Laporte's header was saved, and there was no respite for Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier as Nathan Ake headed home City's seventh from a Foden corner.
More follows.
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number11Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
7.34
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number25Player nameFernandinhoAverage rating
6.80
Leeds United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number46Player nameShackletonAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number3Player nameFirpoAverage rating
4.02
- Squad number15Player nameDallasAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number4Player nameForshawAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number11Player nameRobertsAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number20Player nameJamesAverage rating
4.48
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number30Player nameGelhardtAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number37Player nameDramehAverage rating
4.22
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
4.27
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 5Stones
- 3Rúben DiasBooked at 40minsSubstituted forAkéat 65'minutes
- 14Laporte
- 11Zinchenko
- 17De Bruyne
- 16RodriSubstituted forFernandinhoat 56'minutes
- 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forGündoganat 45'minutes
- 26Mahrez
- 10Grealish
- 47Foden
Substitutes
- 6Aké
- 7Sterling
- 8Gündogan
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 13Steffen
- 25Fernandinho
- 56Egan-Riley
- 80Palmer
- 97Wilson-Esbrand
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 46ShackletonSubstituted forKlichat 38'minutes
- 2Ayling
- 14Llorente
- 3FirpoBooked at 20minsSubstituted forDramehat 73'minutes
- 15Dallas
- 4Forshaw
- 10Raphinha
- 11Roberts
- 22Harrison
- 20JamesSubstituted forGelhardtat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Klaesson
- 30Gelhardt
- 35Cresswell
- 37Drameh
- 38Summerville
- 42Greenwood
- 43Klich
- 45McCarron
- 47Jenkins
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 52,401
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home31
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home15
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 7, Leeds United 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Post update
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Post update
Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cody Drameh.
Post update
Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fernandinho.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 7, Leeds United 0. Nathan Aké (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Diego Llorente.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 6, Leeds United 0. John Stones (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt saved. John Stones (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernandinho with a cross.
