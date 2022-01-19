Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Marcus Rashford is just the third Manchester United player to score 10 Premier League goals as a substitute

Manchester United recovered after being rescued by the heroics of goalkeeper David de Gea to run out comfortable winners at Brentford.

Ralf Rangnick's side survived a torrid opening 45 minutes, when their performance was laced heavily with mediocrity - as De Gea made key saves from Mathias Jensen and the home side missed other big chances.

It was a different story after the break as United, no doubt fired up by a few well-chosen words from Rangnick, turned up the intensity and the quality to punish Brentford for their profligacy.

Teenager Anthony Elanga headed his first goal of the season from Fred's pass 10 minutes after the break before Cristiano Ronaldo's superb chest pass helped Bruno Fernandes set up the second unselfishly for Mason Greenwood.

Ronaldo produced a ridiculous show of petulance with a slow stroll off, some very obvious muttering and a burst of anger on the bench after he was substituted with 20 minutes left.

But Rangnick's change was fully justified as substitute Marcus Rashford scored with a smooth near-post finish after 77 minutes, with Fernandes the creator again.

Ivan Toney pulled one back in a scramble late on but the damage was done for Brentford when they failed to cash in after carving United open in the first half.

De Gea the difference as Man Utd come good

Manchester United were leaning on a familiar pillar during a shocking first half when Brentford's pace, energy and direct running threatened on a regular basis.

De Gea was the key figure as United creaked, twice thwarting Jensen when his legs when it looked certain the Bees would take the lead.

It was the only positive in a dismal first 45 minutes from United when they lacked urgency, aggression and any shred of creativity, as they lost challenges and were constantly forced on to the back foot.

United boss Rangnick will have been relieved to get United in at the interval on level terms and no doubt a strong message, and not a complimentary one, was delivered.

To United's credit, they responded with real vigour and once Elanga put them in front they were always in control, with further goals from Greenwood and Rashford putting the gloss on a much-improved second half.

The sight of Rashford finishing with such efficiency, and Fernandes back in his role of creator, will have lifted Rangnick as United kept on the heels of the top four. They are in seventh place but are only two points behind West Ham in fourth with a game in hand.

Brentford's big regrets

Brentford will know they only have themselves to blame for a defeat that could have been a victory had they shown a cutting edge in the first half.

Thomas Frank's side sensed United were vulnerable in the first half and reduced the visitors' defence to a state of panic at various stages.

Sadly for Brentford, Jensen could not take those opportunities and Brentford's finishing was wayward on other occasions when they looked like capitalising on their superiority.

As they went in level at half-time, the big fear was that wastefulness would come back to haunt them and so it proved.

There was almost a sense of inevitability that United would punish them and once Elanga broke the deadlock, the hosts could not get back into the game.

Brentford, however, once again looked competitive and comfortable at this level. Their attitude and application could not be faulted. It was only the final product that was missing and they are still in a position in the Premier League they would have gladly settled for at the start of the season.

Ronaldo's petulance an unnecessary sideshow

Manchester United were well in control when Rangnick decided to remove Ronaldo with 20 minutes left and send on Rashford.

It was hardly controversial but we were treated to the full range of Ronaldo complaints as he walked off at snail's pace, shaking his head and muttering before having a rather comical struggle with his coat in the dugout.

All in all, this was not a happy Ronaldo as his ego provided a completely unnecessary sideshow to United's win, which was pretty much sealed by the time he was taken off.

Rangnick was completely unmoved as Ronaldo fumed but was then completely justified in his decision as Rashford finished Brentford off with a lovely near post finish that gave goalkeeper Jonas Lossl no chance.

United's interim manager leaned over to give the pouting Portuguese what was presumably an explanation for his decision, not that he needed to. Rashford's goal was explanation enough.

It was a needless exhibition by Ronaldo who, for all his brilliance, still gives off the air of a player and personality who almost thinks he is bigger than Manchester United.

Ronaldo does himself no good with such antics - especially when his manager's change worked so successfully.

Player of the match de Gea David de Gea with an average of 6.80 Brentford Brentford Brentford

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Brentford Avg Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 6.65 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 6.43 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 6.34 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 6.29 Squad number 30 Player name Roerslev Average rating 6.26 Squad number 7 Player name Canós Average rating 6.26 Squad number 29 Player name Bech Sørensen Average rating 6.23 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 6.22 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 6.20 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 6.20 Squad number 49 Player name Lössl Average rating 6.04 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 5.62 Squad number 26 Player name Baptiste Average rating 5.46 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 5.41 Manchester United Avg Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 6.80 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 6.37 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 6.25 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 6.04 Squad number 18 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 5.78 Squad number 11 Player name Greenwood Average rating 5.65 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 5.48 Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 5.47 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 5.47 Squad number 31 Player name Matic Average rating 5.37 Squad number 27 Player name Alex Telles Average rating 5.26 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 5.22 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 5.11 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 4.34

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brentford Formation 3-5-2 49 Lössl 5 Pinnock 18 Jansson 29 Bech Sørensen 30 Roerslev 8 Jensen 6 Nørgaard 27 Janelt 7 Canós 19 Mbeumo 17 Toney 49 Lössl

5 Pinnock

18 Jansson

29 Bech Sørensen

30 Roerslev

8 Jensen Substituted for Wissa at 67' minutes

6 Nørgaard

27 Janelt Substituted for Baptiste at 64' minutes

7 Canós Substituted for Henry at 64' minutes

19 Mbeumo

17 Toney Substitutes 3 Henry

9 Forss

11 Wissa

14 Ghoddos

20 Ajer

26 Baptiste

28 Bidstrup

36 Stevens

40 Fernández Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 2 Lindelöf 19 Varane 27 Telles 17 Fred 39 McTominay 11 Greenwood 18 Bruno Fernandes 36 Elanga 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 1 de Gea

20 Dalot

2 Lindelöf

19 Varane

27 Telles

17 Fred

39 McTominay Substituted for Matic at 84' minutes

11 Greenwood Substituted for Rashford at 71' minutes

18 Bruno Fernandes

36 Elanga

7 Cristiano Ronaldo Substituted for Maguire at 71' minutes Substitutes 4 Jones

5 Maguire

8 Mata

9 Martial

10 Rashford

22 Heaton

26 Henderson

31 Matic

34 van de Beek Referee: Andre Marriner Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brentford 1, Manchester United 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Manchester United 3. Post update Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fred with a through ball. Post update Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United). Post update Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt saved. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo with a cross. Post update Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Diogo Dalot. Post update Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United). Post update Yoane Wissa (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Mads Bech Sørensen. goal Goal! Goal! Brentford 1, Manchester United 3. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard. Post update Attempt blocked. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Nemanja Matic replaces Scott McTominay because of an injury. Post update Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Alex Telles. goal Goal! Goal! Brentford 0, Manchester United 3. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Post update Attempt missed. Mads Roerslev (Brentford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mads Bech Sørensen with a cross. Post update Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shandon Baptiste. Post update Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Hand ball by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward